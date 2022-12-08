ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saison Restaurant the Hip Hangout in Richmond Virginia

Saison Is A Hip Hangout With A Unique Wine And Beer List. Saison is located at 23 W. Marshall Street. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant is known for its Latin flavors and attracts Gen Y gourmands. The restaurant also features a wide selection of meats, including slow-farmed and heirloom grains. It also has a small wine list and offers a shot and beer for $8. The restaurant's host is well-trained and can answer questions about the menu.
richmondmagazine.com

River City Roundup

More merry happenings are on tap in the River City over the days ahead, including an experimental music festival, holiday markets galore, two seasonal classics at The Byrd Theatre and a time-traveling, circus-themed Christmas show. Have a great week!. Market Madness. With a flurry of holiday markets on the horizon,...
NBC12

Elegba Folklore Society host 2022 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Elegba Folklore Society will host the largest Kwanza event in Virginia at the 2022 Capital City Kwanza Festival Friday, Dec. 30. The event will feature performances, workshops, children’s activities, the African market and a special guest appearance from the creator of Kwanzaa Dr. Maulana Karenga.
NBC12

TikTok influencer highlights Richmond restaurants

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The hashtag “shop local” reaches new heights in Richmond thanks to one TikTok influencer. Ja’mia Brooks records her dining experiences at restaurants around the River City, and business owners couldn’t be more thrilled. Making videos has always been a passion for this 26-year-old.
Washington Examiner

Bistro bigotry in Richmond

The Family Foundation, a Christian and conservative nonprofit organization based in Richmond, Virginia , was supposed to have a group dinner with some donors at the Metzger Bar and Butchery in Richmond on Wednesday. To their shock, the group's leaders were told 90 minutes before their reservation that it had been canceled — and what's more, that they were not welcome in the establishment, period.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Margaret Minnicks

'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, Virginia

The Spinners have been around for a long time. The group has been singing and dancing to fans' delight for over six decades. They are one of the most iconic and well-known groups in R&B history. The group is scheduled to perform on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. It is not too early to get your $75 tickets to see them at The Tin Pan, an intimate live music, concert, and events venue located at 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia.
richmondmagazine.com

The Real Thing

Picture this: It’s a hot August night in Richmond, and beneath the stars, the outdoor amphitheater at Dogwood Dell is full of enthusiastic Prince fans. They’re ecstatic after a long set of Minneapolis funk and soul led by the slender, dulcet-voiced singer in a pompadour. The lights fall...
NBC12

Richmond city council to discuss putting limits on convenience stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -After a triple shooting outside the Carolina Express store in October, Richmond city council is set to discuss a resolution that could bring a crackdown on other area convenience stores. The initiative is being led by Councilwoman Ellen Robertson. She and several other leaders think the alcohol...
wrir.org

time doesn’t exist

Time is an illusion. I think? So when we say “All these tracks, all by Richmond artists, were released no earlier than two weeks prior to today’s show, on December 10th, 2022,” what does that mean?. It means you’re going to have a great time. PS....
Axios Richmond

How to do a Richmond tacky lights tour without leaving the city

When it comes to Richmond tacky lights tours for the holidays, the West End with Asbury Court and The Christmas House tend to get all the love. At least that's where the limos and charter buses focus their time. But the city proper has plenty of awesome, tastefully tacky Christmas lights to gaze upon, so we put together our own very Richmond-centric holiday lights tour for you. Why it matters: The city is awesome, and this tour is walkable or bikeable, plus it includes snack stops.Where to start: The Museum District.Lights abound in the MD, but these are our can't...
