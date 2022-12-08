Utah’s defense is no joke, but the Pac-12 champions will be facing Penn State without one of its top defensive leaders in the Rose Bowl. Cornerback Clark Phillips III announced on Monday he is opting out of the Rose Bowl and declaring for the NFL draft. The decision by Phillips is not an unexpected one for Utah, as he is ready to go to the pros now and pursue a career in the NFL. But his loss for the Rose Bowl should be good news for Penn State as he was a defensive playmaker for the Utes. Phillips III had six interceptions...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO