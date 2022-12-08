ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go until Christmas Day, those who are dreaming of a white Christmas across central Virginia have reason for optimism. It’s too early to key in on any specific storms that could bring snow (we have no snow chances in the 7 day forecast), but the weather pattern for the next two weeks looks more favorable than average for winter weather.
getnews.info

Fix & Paint Shares Why Property Owners Should Avoid DIY Paint Project

Fix & Paint, is a leading painting contractor. In a recent update, the team mentioned why clients should insist on experts. Richmond, VA – In a website, Fix & Paint warned against DIY painting projects. The exterior and interior painters Richmond noted that painting a property requires a lot...
NBC12

Officials: 26 units unlivable after Richmond hotel fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened Sunday evening. Officials say it happened at the Quality Inn on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard just after 4 p.m. According to officials, the fire sparked from a second-floor room. One person was rescued from the balcony...
NBC12

Richmond city council to discuss putting limits on convenience stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -After a triple shooting outside the Carolina Express store in October, Richmond city council is set to discuss a resolution that could bring a crackdown on other area convenience stores. The initiative is being led by Councilwoman Ellen Robertson. She and several other leaders think the alcohol...
whro.org

A new tool shows how much money Virginia localities could get from opioid settlements

RICHMOND Virginia localities can now get a look at the estimated money they will receive from multibillion-dollar national opioid settlements, to help with prevention and treatment in the ongoing opioid crisis. The recently established Opioid Abatement Authority released on Dec. 7 a lookup tool for localities to search the projected settlement funds estimated through fiscal year 2039.
WRIC - ABC 8News

Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?

If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
NBC12

Top 5 winter storms in Richmond’s modern climate history

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Big winter storms can get seared into your memory, either for the fun you had in deep snow or the miserable experience of losing power during an arctic blast. A list like this will leave out some notable storms, as our history books are loaded with...
