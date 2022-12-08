Read full article on original website
Mayo Island finds a buyer
The largest piece of river-fronting land to hit the market in the city in recent years has found a buyer.
NBC12
White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go until Christmas Day, those who are dreaming of a white Christmas across central Virginia have reason for optimism. It’s too early to key in on any specific storms that could bring snow (we have no snow chances in the 7 day forecast), but the weather pattern for the next two weeks looks more favorable than average for winter weather.
When Torchy’s Tacos plans to open in Chesterfield
A Texas taqueria chain is taking a third bite out of the Richmond market. The fast-casual taco chain entered the Richmond market last year with leases in Carytown and Short Pump.
getnews.info
Fix & Paint Shares Why Property Owners Should Avoid DIY Paint Project
Fix & Paint, is a leading painting contractor. In a recent update, the team mentioned why clients should insist on experts. Richmond, VA – In a website, Fix & Paint warned against DIY painting projects. The exterior and interior painters Richmond noted that painting a property requires a lot...
NBC12
Officials: 26 units unlivable after Richmond hotel fire
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened Sunday evening. Officials say it happened at the Quality Inn on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard just after 4 p.m. According to officials, the fire sparked from a second-floor room. One person was rescued from the balcony...
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Leaders Want North and South Express Lanes All Day on I-95
Leaders in Northern Virginia want a major change in direction for the Interstate 95 express lanes. Currently, the lanes operate in rush-hour directions only, but that concept is likely headed for a U-turn. It would be a major change for the I-95 express lanes running from the Beltway down to Fredericksburg, eventually.
Explore the best decorated houses in Chesterfield County with this digital map
We are well into the holiday season, and many homes are lit up and decorated for the occasion. Now, you can make sure you're not missing out on the best light displays in Chesterfield County with an online map.
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 months
Columbia Care has opened two Cannabist medical marijuana dispensaries in Virginia within the past two months. The most recent grand opening occurred this week on Dec. 7 with Cannabist Williamsburg opening its doors at 409 Bypass Rd.
Scotch thermal laminators recalled due to fire risk
The laminators were sold at retail stores such as Walmart, Staples and Costco, as well as websites such as walmart.com, amazon.com and staples.com between April of 2014 and October of 2022.
One person rescued from Richmond hotel fire, 26 rooms left uninhabitable
The fire department said crews searched 26 rooms of the hotel on the second and third floors, and one person was rescued from the balcony of a room on the second floor.
NBC12
Richmond city council to discuss putting limits on convenience stores
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -After a triple shooting outside the Carolina Express store in October, Richmond city council is set to discuss a resolution that could bring a crackdown on other area convenience stores. The initiative is being led by Councilwoman Ellen Robertson. She and several other leaders think the alcohol...
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this week
A popular discount store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 9, 2022, the popular discount store chain BJ's Wholesale Club will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Midlothian.
In August, he completed a project for Petersburg. He still hasn't been paid.
For small business owner James Fobbs, Friday's call to the director of transit in Petersburg was different than his previous attempts.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 10 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 10 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
whro.org
A new tool shows how much money Virginia localities could get from opioid settlements
RICHMOND Virginia localities can now get a look at the estimated money they will receive from multibillion-dollar national opioid settlements, to help with prevention and treatment in the ongoing opioid crisis. The recently established Opioid Abatement Authority released on Dec. 7 a lookup tool for localities to search the projected settlement funds estimated through fiscal year 2039.
Last Confederate monument removed creating 'more inclusive' Richmond
The city of Richmond — the capital of the Confederacy for most of the Civil War — has removed its last public Confederate statue.
Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
Henrico Police looking for moped, motorcycle theft suspects
The truck has several distinguishing features, including a lift, oversize tires with black wheels, a step-bar, marker lights on top, LED lights in the grill, a large iridescent sticker on the driver's side window, a small sticker on the rear passenger's side window and no front license plate.
NBC12
Top 5 winter storms in Richmond’s modern climate history
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Big winter storms can get seared into your memory, either for the fun you had in deep snow or the miserable experience of losing power during an arctic blast. A list like this will leave out some notable storms, as our history books are loaded with...
The beautiful way this Carytown boutique is helping cancer warriors
Dozens gathered at the Traveling Chic Boutique Sunday for an event called Wreaths for Wigs where people designed their own holiday wreaths while enjoying festive music, shopping and drinks.
