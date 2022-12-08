Read full article on original website
21 George County linemen graduate from MGCCC apprentice program
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A new group of electrical linemen are out in the field throughout the state after graduating in George County on Thursday, Dec. 8. This year’s class joins a long line of graduates to be trained in the county. The Apprentice Electric Lineman program at the George County Center of Mississippi Gulf […]
Miss Mississippi ready to take on the Miss America Competition
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins said she keeps a playlist that represents her life story. When this week is complete, the 21-year-old Hattiesburg, who competes for the 2023 Miss America title, hopes she can add Bernie Wayne’s “There She Is, Miss America,” to that playlist. Perkins shared her...
WLOX
Mississippi Gulf Coast wraps up final day, winners named
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rainy morning couldn’t stop people from running in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon. The event wrapped up Sunday with hundreds of people participating in both the full and half marathons. Half marathon runners made their way from Jones Park to MGM Park in Biloxi while full marathon runners started in Pass Christian 26.2 miles from their destination. People cheered them as they made their way down Highway 90.
Local Student-Athletes Shine in MS-AL All-Star Game
Local high school student-athletes put on a show Saturday in Mobile, Alabama during the 2022 Mississippi vs. Alabama high school football all-star game. Raleigh senior athlete Suntarine Perkins was named Mississippi MVP after a performance including 10 tackles (of the Magnolia State’s 40 total, meaning Perking had one of every four tackles), nine of them […]
wxxv25.com
George Co. alum M.J. Daniels transferring from Ole Miss to Southern Miss
It didn’t take M.J. Daniels long to find a new home in the Magnolia State, announcing his decision today to transfer to Southern Miss. This is a huge get for USM and second-year Head Coach Will Hall with Daniels being ranked as a four-star recruit coming out of George County High School.
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
wxxv25.com
Statement about rumored threats at West Harrison Middle School
An off-campus dispute between two West Harrison Middle School students sparked rumors of a threat at the school Thursday morning. A parent called WXXV saying he received a message that the school had received a threat, but that parents should not be concerned and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office had deputies at the scene.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Convention Commission hosts 6 holiday events this weekend
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The holiday season is in full swing!. Hattiesburg Convention Commission is hosting six holiday events this weekend. They include:. Sixth Street Museum District’s Christmas Open House: (Noon - 2 p.m.) at the African American Military History Museum and Smith Drug Co. Southern Momma Comedy...
Two Mississippi waitresses receive holiday surprise with pile of cash for tip
Two Mississippi waitresses received a holiday surprise when they found a sizable tip left on one of their table Wednesday. The two waitresses from the Port City Cafe in Biloxi found a pile of cash — more than $3,000 worth — after they catered a group for the breakfast at the restaurant.
Black Family Closes 7-Figure Deal To Create Mississippi's Own Modern-Day Black Wall Street
Entrepreneur Tony A. Reimonenq Jr, along with his wife and three sons, recently closed a deal on a 20-unit strip mall in the Oak Grove community of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The family plans to transform the property into a local version of Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Historic Greenwood District, widely known as the original Black Wall Street.
WDAM-TV
Toy giveaway draws hundreds of families Saturday to Sigler Center
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of families waited outside the Sigler Center Saturday for an opportunity to experience the “Giving While Living” toy drive. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
Pantry delivers the goods for the holiday season
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - Vehicles lined the street in front of McCann Memorial Temple Saturday as its “We Share Food Pantry” held its annual community giveaway. The pantry prepared bags and boxes of food and cleaning supplies for more than 300 families. “Everything is so expensive, and that’s...
wxxv25.com
Humane Society of South Mississippi holding free pet vaccine clinic
The Humane Society of South Mississippi will host a free drive-thru vaccination clinic on Monday, December 12th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is for all residents in the community who have cats and dogs. Vaccines include DA2PP for dogs and FVRCP for cats as well as rabies vaccines....
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Celebrates Christmas in the Pass
The 37th Annual Christmas in the Pass was one of the most crowded events of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the 2022 year. On Friday, December 2, 2022 the event was conducted, beginning right after lunch hours and the authorities of the city closing down by 3pm. Despite having over...
WLOX
Pascagoula cracking down on properties deemed to be “public menaces”
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - When the city designates a blighted property as a “public menace,” it doesn’t mess around when it comes to picking up the mess. “The public menace route is the option of last resort to finally get these properties cleaned up,” said Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman.
WDAM-TV
Southwest Marion volunteer firefighter passes away
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A dedicated member of the Southwest Marion Volunteer Fire Department passed away earlier this week. According to SMVFD Chief Thomas Ramos, Allen Chance passed away Wednesday around 6:04 p.m. at Forrest General Hospital. He was 50 years old. Ramos said Chance served his community on...
WLOX
Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 21-year-old Isaiah Winkley of Georgia has been identified as the victim in an officer-involved shooting in Kiln Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
thegazebogazette.com
Harrison County Defendant Sentenced for Killing as Juvenile
On Monday, December 5, 2022, Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, 18 years-old now, but 16 years-old at the time of the crime, of Gulfport, pled guilty to killing 17-year-old Caleb Mosley. After accepting the plea, Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt sentenced Hanzy to 30 years to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Mississippi law enforcement officer fired after money from drug seizure goes missing
A South Mississippi law enforcement officer has been fired and accused of stealing money from a recent drug seizure. The agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was relived of duty over the weekend when money from a recent drug seizure turned up missing. The alleged theft was discovered on Friday, Dec. 2.
WDAM-TV
HPD investigating gunplay near VFW post
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An alleged fight inside a Veterans of Foreign Wars post early Sunday morning spilled outside and escalated form fists to gunfire. Hattiesburg police said officers responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the area of the VFW Post 5397, 108 Market St., Hattiesburg.
