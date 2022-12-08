ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLOX

Mississippi Gulf Coast wraps up final day, winners named

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rainy morning couldn’t stop people from running in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon. The event wrapped up Sunday with hundreds of people participating in both the full and half marathons. Half marathon runners made their way from Jones Park to MGM Park in Biloxi while full marathon runners started in Pass Christian 26.2 miles from their destination. People cheered them as they made their way down Highway 90.
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Local Student-Athletes Shine in MS-AL All-Star Game

Local high school student-athletes put on a show Saturday in Mobile, Alabama during the 2022 Mississippi vs. Alabama high school football all-star game. Raleigh senior athlete Suntarine Perkins was named Mississippi MVP after a performance including 10 tackles (of the Magnolia State’s 40 total, meaning Perking had one of every four tackles), nine of them […]
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Statement about rumored threats at West Harrison Middle School

An off-campus dispute between two West Harrison Middle School students sparked rumors of a threat at the school Thursday morning. A parent called WXXV saying he received a message that the school had received a threat, but that parents should not be concerned and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office had deputies at the scene.
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Convention Commission hosts 6 holiday events this weekend

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The holiday season is in full swing!. Hattiesburg Convention Commission is hosting six holiday events this weekend. They include:. Sixth Street Museum District’s Christmas Open House: (Noon - 2 p.m.) at the African American Military History Museum and Smith Drug Co. Southern Momma Comedy...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Pantry delivers the goods for the holiday season

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - Vehicles lined the street in front of McCann Memorial Temple Saturday as its “We Share Food Pantry” held its annual community giveaway. The pantry prepared bags and boxes of food and cleaning supplies for more than 300 families. “Everything is so expensive, and that’s...
HATTIESBURG, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Celebrates Christmas in the Pass

The 37th Annual Christmas in the Pass was one of the most crowded events of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the 2022 year. On Friday, December 2, 2022 the event was conducted, beginning right after lunch hours and the authorities of the city closing down by 3pm. Despite having over...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

Southwest Marion volunteer firefighter passes away

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A dedicated member of the Southwest Marion Volunteer Fire Department passed away earlier this week. According to SMVFD Chief Thomas Ramos, Allen Chance passed away Wednesday around 6:04 p.m. at Forrest General Hospital. He was 50 years old. Ramos said Chance served his community on...
MARION COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 21-year-old Isaiah Winkley of Georgia has been identified as the victim in an officer-involved shooting in Kiln Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
KILN, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Harrison County Defendant Sentenced for Killing as Juvenile

On Monday, December 5, 2022, Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, 18 years-old now, but 16 years-old at the time of the crime, of Gulfport, pled guilty to killing 17-year-old Caleb Mosley. After accepting the plea, Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt sentenced Hanzy to 30 years to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD investigating gunplay near VFW post

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An alleged fight inside a Veterans of Foreign Wars post early Sunday morning spilled outside and escalated form fists to gunfire. Hattiesburg police said officers responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the area of the VFW Post 5397, 108 Market St., Hattiesburg.
HATTIESBURG, MS

