ARC HIRING SOCIAL WORKERS IN ASHLAND, INEZ
Are you looking for a meaningful career where you have the opportunity to help someone determine the steps that are needed to put their life back together? If so, being a Targeted Case Manager with ARC may be the right fit for you. We're hiring...
Beshear: Sites for rebuilding flooded Eastern Kentucky communities being considered
FRANKFORT — The state is considering land in Knott, Letcher and Perry counties as sites for new housing for victims of last summer’s flooding in developments that could include schools, senior housing and medical clinics, Gov. Andy Beshear told media on Thursday. Beshear declined to go into specifics,...
LOCAL METHODISTS SPLITTING WITH DENOMINATION AMID HOMOSEXUAL AND THEOLOGICAL DEBATES
LOUISA, KY. — Amid what has become a state and national uproar in the United Methodist denomination, at least two Lawrence County churches are listed as voting to withdraw from the state conference mostly over homosexuality in the pulpit. Professor Sonny Branham, a Louisa native who is a professor...
Kentucky Health Officials Urges Vaccination As ‘Tripledemic’ Strains Hospitals
Health officials are adding another tool for doctors to protect people this holiday season. The new guidance means more people can get COVID-19 boosters. With this latest approval by the FDA, anyone in America above the age of six months old can get a bivalent COVID booster shot. Doctors say that could be huge heading into the winter season. Dr. Katrina Hood, Lexington pediatrician, says vaccines are safe and effective but understands the hesitancy that we’re seeing from parents. Right now, she says that many young kids aren’t eligible for their booster because they haven’t gotten their initial COVID vaccine yet. Tyler Caldwell, Public Services Supervisor at the Laurel County Health Department, says the Health Department still offers the COVID vaccines including the new Bivalent Booster Monday through Fridays 8am to 3pm and perform the PCR COVID tests Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays using same day scheduling. He said they also offer the flu vaccine. For more information visit their Facebook page or their website.
'Red for Colt'; Elementary school students, staff support teacher who lost young son
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They stepped off the bus layered in red, from t-shirts to hoodies and winter hats down to festive red headbands. Students wore the color proudly, and with purpose, for this was no ordinary Friday at Hite Elementary School. Bridgett Buckner has taught second grade at the...
Former UK player, Lisa Collins honored in Laurel County
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is celebrating one special athlete who stepped foot on the court years ago. Lisa Collins is remembered as one of the greatest basketball players in the state. She started her high school career in Laurel County and played in college for the UK Wildcats. Collins...
Eastern Kentucky Sheriff named Kentucky Sheriff’s Association Sheriff of the Year
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Sheriff from Eastern Kentucky was given a prestigious honor at a Kentucky Sheriff’s Association banquet Thursday night. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt was named the Kentucky Sheriff of the Year Thursday night. Sheriff Hunt was one of several first responders on the scene of...
‘Christmas in a Small Town’ wraps up in Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard’s annual Christmas in a Small Town festivities concluded Saturday night with organizers saying Saturday’s event had the largest turnout yet. Christmas in a Small Town began in 2016, and event organizers said it has been rewarding to watch it grow every year since then.
Kentucky hospital to pay $4M for opioid recordkeeping claims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Kentucky hospital system will pay a $4.4 million civil penalty to settle claims that its faulty recordkeeping enabled a worker to divert 60,000 doses of opioids. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Lexington says Pikeville Medical Center agreed to pay the fine to resolve claims it violated the Controlled Substances Act. Prosecutors say the hospital system failed to maintain accurate and complete inventories and dispensing records for Schedule II substances over a two-year period. A former hospital pharmacy technician and her husband pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to distribute the drugs involved. The hospital’s settlement includes inspection, reporting and training requirements.
‘Life has not moved since the flood.’ Knott Co. couple describes still being trapped at their home
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - More than four months have passed since the bridge connecting Ian and Kasie Hall’s home to the highway was intact. Since the devastating day it collapsed, they have lived on an island. “We live in these four walls day after day. We wake up...
Alexander: Flood relief efforts ongoing
Perry County Fiscal Court held their regularly called meeting Nov. 29, where County Judge Executive Scott Alexander gave an update on the government assistance for disaster relief funds still being dispersed. “We’ve had 1,347 homeowners and renters that’s been approved for $13,839,000 in federal grants through FEMA,” said Alexander. “That...
Kentucky Heritage Council offers help to Homeplace Community Center
In the months following the July flooding that devastated many areas in Perry County — including several buildings at the Homeplace Community Center in Ary as well as many homes and businesses nearby the center — concerned community members have continually been working to establish contact with the Board of the E.O. Robinson Mountain Fund regarding the future of Homeplace.
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday in Eastern Kentucky. According to our sister station, WYMT, officials with the Pikeville Police Department said they received complaints about Thompson earlier in the week in their region. ‘The Bogus Beggar’ is facing...
Pharmacy technician stole 60,000 pills from Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center has agreed to pay over $4 million in civil penalties after a significant diversion of opioids from its pharmacy.
‘We want answers’: Broken bridges leave family stranded due to heavy rain
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Damaged bridges from the July flooding left people stranded in Breathitt County. Michelle McDaniel and Patricia Wilson said their sister has been stuck at her house with her family since the rain started earlier this week. They say their sisters walking bridge and driving bridge were...
16-year-old Laurel County boy reported missing
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager.
Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Juvenile
Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Officials are reporting that 16-year-old Jackson Chadwell was last seen off of Boardwalk Circle, around 2-miles north of London, on December 10th, at approximately 12:35 AM. If anyone knows the whereabouts...
Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of The Bogus Beggar being seen in Eastern Kentucky. Pikeville police told WYMT they received complaints about the man on Wednesday. They were able to talk with him and believe he is The Bogus Beggar. However, officers said they think he is...
2 dead in Prestonsburg, Kentucky crash
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Floyd County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police say that on Tuesday, they responded to a collision in Prestonsburg just before 7 p.m. Police found that a Dodge pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a Nissan pickup. The driver of the Nissan, […]
Boys third place game suspended at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have an update concerning the boys third place game at the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH. The game between the Breathitt County Bobcats and the Harlan County Black Bears was...
