ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
thelevisalazer.com

ARC HIRING SOCIAL WORKERS IN ASHLAND, INEZ

RpnosSeotdf y1:Ytu0i326u0e1sh1Ptm5rua4M018gt2c 0ct degmh1fa0 ·. Are you looking for a meaningful career where you have the opportunity to help someone determine the steps that are needed to put their life back together? If so, being a Targeted Case Manager with ARC may be the right fit for you. We’re hiring...
ASHLAND, KY
somerset106.com

Kentucky Health Officials Urges Vaccination As ‘Tripledemic’ Strains Hospitals

Health officials are adding another tool for doctors to protect people this holiday season. The new guidance means more people can get COVID-19 boosters. With this latest approval by the FDA, anyone in America above the age of six months old can get a bivalent COVID booster shot. Doctors say that could be huge heading into the winter season. Dr. Katrina Hood, Lexington pediatrician, says vaccines are safe and effective but understands the hesitancy that we’re seeing from parents. Right now, she says that many young kids aren’t eligible for their booster because they haven’t gotten their initial COVID vaccine yet. Tyler Caldwell, Public Services Supervisor at the Laurel County Health Department, says the Health Department still offers the COVID vaccines including the new Bivalent Booster Monday through Fridays 8am to 3pm and perform the PCR COVID tests Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays using same day scheduling. He said they also offer the flu vaccine. For more information visit their Facebook page or their website.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Former UK player, Lisa Collins honored in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is celebrating one special athlete who stepped foot on the court years ago. Lisa Collins is remembered as one of the greatest basketball players in the state. She started her high school career in Laurel County and played in college for the UK Wildcats. Collins...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

‘Christmas in a Small Town’ wraps up in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard’s annual Christmas in a Small Town festivities concluded Saturday night with organizers saying Saturday’s event had the largest turnout yet. Christmas in a Small Town began in 2016, and event organizers said it has been rewarding to watch it grow every year since then.
HAZARD, KY
FOX 28 Spokane

Kentucky hospital to pay $4M for opioid recordkeeping claims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Kentucky hospital system will pay a $4.4 million civil penalty to settle claims that its faulty recordkeeping enabled a worker to divert 60,000 doses of opioids. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Lexington says Pikeville Medical Center agreed to pay the fine to resolve claims it violated the Controlled Substances Act. Prosecutors say the hospital system failed to maintain accurate and complete inventories and dispensing records for Schedule II substances over a two-year period. A former hospital pharmacy technician and her husband pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to distribute the drugs involved. The hospital’s settlement includes inspection, reporting and training requirements.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Hazard Herald

Alexander: Flood relief efforts ongoing

Perry County Fiscal Court held their regularly called meeting Nov. 29, where County Judge Executive Scott Alexander gave an update on the government assistance for disaster relief funds still being dispersed. “We’ve had 1,347 homeowners and renters that’s been approved for $13,839,000 in federal grants through FEMA,” said Alexander. “That...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

Kentucky Heritage Council offers help to Homeplace Community Center

In the months following the July flooding that devastated many areas in Perry County — including several buildings at the Homeplace Community Center in Ary as well as many homes and businesses nearby the center — concerned community members have continually been working to establish contact with the Board of the E.O. Robinson Mountain Fund regarding the future of Homeplace.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday in Eastern Kentucky. According to our sister station, WYMT, officials with the Pikeville Police Department said they received complaints about Thompson earlier in the week in their region. ‘The Bogus Beggar’ is facing...
PIKEVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Juvenile

Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Officials are reporting that 16-year-old Jackson Chadwell was last seen off of Boardwalk Circle, around 2-miles north of London, on December 10th, at approximately 12:35 AM. If anyone knows the whereabouts...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of The Bogus Beggar being seen in Eastern Kentucky. Pikeville police told WYMT they received complaints about the man on Wednesday. They were able to talk with him and believe he is The Bogus Beggar. However, officers said they think he is...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

2 dead in Prestonsburg, Kentucky crash

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Floyd County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police say that on Tuesday, they responded to a collision in Prestonsburg just before 7 p.m. Police found that a Dodge pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a Nissan pickup. The driver of the Nissan, […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

The Hazard Herald

Hazard, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.

 https://hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy