ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Science

Spider robots could soon be swarming Japan’s aging sewer systems

By Andrew Paul
Popular Science
Popular Science
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40yWKk_0jc0PkPY00 The stuff of nightmares. Tmsuk/YouTube

What’s worse—getting trapped in a dank, decrepit sewer system, or finding yourself face-to-face with an army of robotic spiders? The correct answer is getting trapped in a dank, decrepit sewer system, where you then find yourself face-to-face with an army of robotic spiders.

[Related: This spooky robot uses inflatable tentacles to grab delicate items .]

The latter half of this scenario happens if Japan’s robotics manufacturer Tmsuk has its say. As a new video report courtesy of South China Morning Post detailed earlier this week, the company recently unveiled its line of SPD1 prototypes—small robots powered by Raspberry Pi CPUs that creep along upon eight legs modeled after its arachnid inspirations. The little spider-bots also have 360-degree vision thanks to an array of very spidey-like camera eyes.

In Tmsuk’s video below, the tiny machines are in action. The company certainly seems to be leaning into the spookiness in the promotional material.

SPD1 comes as Japan continues to reckon with a labor shortage affecting over half of the country’s industries , including public utility maintenance. With some projections estimating 6.4 million job vacancies by decade’s end, businesses like Tmsuk are offering creative, if arguably off-putting, alternatives to hard-to-fill positions such as those involving sewer repairs.

“The lifespan (of sewer pipes) is 50 years, and there are many sewer pipes reaching the end of that lifespan,” Tmsuk CEO Yuji Kawakubo explained in the SCMP video interview. “There is an overwhelming shortage of manpower to inspect such pipes, and the number of sewer pipes that have not been inspected is increasing.”

[Related: Meet the world’s speediest laundry-folding robot .]

Kawakubo recounted that early iterations of the SPD1 relied on wheels for movement. However, sewer systems’ rocky, unstable terrain quickly proved too difficult. Replacing the wheel system with eight legs allowed the remote-controlled devices a much greater range of mobility and reach during testing. Tmsuk hopes the SPD1 can hit the market sometime soon after April 2024, with future editions able to handle small repair jobs on top of their current surveillance and examination capabilities.

If a swarm of SPD1 bots crawling underneath your home isn’t spooky enough, it’s worth noting that this isn’t the only spider robot in development. Last year, a UK government-funded company appropriately named Pipebots introduced its own designs for sewer repairing automatic arachnids. Like the SPD1, Pipebots hopes its products can begin traipsing through the muck and mire sometime in 2024.

Articles may contain affiliate links which enable us to share in the revenue of any purchases made.

Comments / 0

Related
dornob.com

New AI Tech Allows Humans to Talk to Animals

Not long ago, the scientific community laughed at the idea that animals might have their own languages. Today, researchers around the globe are using cutting-edge technology to listen in on animal “conversations” and even communicate with them. In her new book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology...
Good News Network

Scientists Have Used Mushrooms to Make Biodegradable Computer Chip Parts

The skin off the legs of a mushroom could potentially offer a sustainable alternative to insulative substrates in computing chips. As production of electronic devices continues to increase, scientists are looking to insert a bit of nature and biodegradability into common components like the microchip, and believe it or not, peeling the skin off the mycelium of a mushroom can protect chips from heat up to 392°F (200°C.)
sciencealert.com

Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program

Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
Popular Science

Better anti-barnacle coating could keep ships smooth with less harm to ocean life

Both cargo ships and luxury yachts are vulnerable to the buildup of algae, barnacles, and various other marine organisms as they journey through the world’s waters. The aquatic hitchhikers aren’t simply an eyesore—barnacles can compromise boats’ integrity, as well as drastically slow them down due to drag resistance. To combat this, manufacturers have long turned to toxic, copper-based “antifouling” paints to protect the hulls of large vessels, which discourages organisms from growing on the surfaces, and often eventually kills those that do manage to attach themselves.
Inna D

Almost 90% of the world experienced total darkness yesterday

On December 6th, even for just a moment, most of the world experienced darkness at the exact same time. According to earthsky.org, which shares scientific findings from earth and space, has crunched data for the questions, "when do most people experience nighttime?"
The Independent

‘Invisibility cloak’ that hides wearers from security cameras invented by students in Wuhan

Students in China have invented an “invisibility cloak” designed to hide wearers from security cameras.The InvisDefense, developed by a team at Wuhan University, is a low-cost coat that can be used day or night to evade detection from security camera systems monitored by artificial intelligence.During the day, the coat uses a pattern to effectively blind the cameras, while at night it emits unusual heat signals to confuse infrared cameras. The coat appears ordinary to human eyes and is ineffective at hiding wearers from human-monitored security cameras. Its design means it would also potentially confuse some of the detection systems...
labroots.com

Scientists Develop Software Model Increasing Intelligence of "Transport" Robots

In a recent study published in the International Journal of Production Economics, a pair of researchers at the University of Missouri have developed new software that is designed to increase the intelligence of “transport” robots, essentially making them smarter. This study holds the potential to improve processing online orders with the goal of allowing humans and robots to work side-by-side throughout the online ordering process.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Solar cell fabrics to power every surface

A research team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed a technique to print durable, flexible solar cells that are thinner than a human hair. The lightweight PV can be easily affixed to any surface like a sticker, quickly turning any surface to a productive renewable energy generator.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TheConversationAU

Can machines invent things without human help? These AI examples show the answer is ‘yes’

The question of whether artificial intelligence (AI) can invent is nearly 200 years old, going back to the very beginning of computing. Victorian mathematician Ada Lovelace wrote what’s generally considered the first computer program. As she did, she wondered about the limits of what computers could do. In 1843 Lovelace wrote, in regard to what is arguably the first general purpose programmable computer: The Analytical Engine has no pretensions to originate anything. It can do whatever we know how to order it to perform. It can follow analysis; but it has no power of anticipating any analytical relations or truths. Its province...
dronedj.com

Swoop Aero to create ‘world’s largest’ drone delivery network in Queensland

Melbourne-based international drone delivery company Swoop Aero is ending 2022 on a high note in its domestic market, receiving an Australian government grant to extend its operation in Southern Queensland into what the firm says will be the world’s largest aerial logistics network of its kind. The development comes...
Daily Evergreen

Scientists engineer plants for production of biofertilizer

A group of three international plant biologists seek to develop a system for producing fungal spores, which can be seeded with plants to act as a biofertilizer. The biofertilizer provides a more natural method of fertilizing than spraying crops. “We’re going to engineer the plants, not for the benefit of...
New York Post

Bring on the killer robots! We need ‘em more than ever

In the mid-1990s, Cyberdyne Systems Corporation created an Artificial Intelligence-based defense system called Skynet. When the system achieved self-awareness on Aug. 29, 1997, it decided that humanity was the enemy and precipitated a devastating nuclear war. And that’s pretty much why the San Francisco board of supervisors reversed an initial decision to allow its police force to deploy killer robots in extreme situations.  Of course, Skynet, the arch-villain of the “Terminator” franchise, isn’t real. Yet when the topic is robots very few people care. There is indeed a large and entertaining body of movies about creepy and dangerous robots, from “Metropolis” to “Ex...
Popular Science

Popular Science

59K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy