Hospitals in China have been struggling to contain a rising COVID-19 outbreak as authorities scale back on over two years of strict COVID policies, The Washington Post reports. Last week following widespread protests against the government's strict zero COVID policies, authorities decided to loosen some of the severe restrictions under the policy after two years. Beijing declared that people who tested positive for the virus could quarantine at home instead of being forced into government facilities if they are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. Requirements for testing, digital health passes, and tracking also loosened dramatically. Since that announcement, hospitals have reported a surge in...

16 MINUTES AGO