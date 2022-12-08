Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Supreme Court Takes Coinbase Appeal Over Crypto Lawsuits
The Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal by the major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. Coinbase is seeking to have two customer lawsuits against the company resolved by private arbitration, not by a federal court. A federal appeals court has refused to stay both cases at the district court level while...
Juul settles over 5,000 vaping lawsuits, settlement not disclosed
JUUL on Tuesday announced it has settled over 5,000 lawsuits with roughly 10,000 individual plaintiffs against the e-cigarette maker.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Juul agrees to pay $1.2 bln in youth-vaping settlement - Bloomberg News
(Adds company's statement and background) Dec 9 (Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc has agreed to pay $1.2 billion to resolve about 10,000 lawsuits targeting the e-cigarette maker as a major cause of a U.S. youth-vaping epidemic, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Last week, Juul...
Juul settles another 5,000 lawsuits after receiving equity investment, an effort CEO calls 'yet another significant step to secure our path forward'
The company has narrowly avoided bankruptcy and agreed to pay $439 million to US states and territories in a separate settlement in September.
JPMorgan is about to spend $1 billion on hundreds of rental homes across the US on the way to becoming a megalandlord
JPMorgan and Haven Realty Capital entered into a joint venture agreement on November 15. The companies plan to acquire up to $1 billion in build-to-rent properties, starting in Atlanta. Housing experts warn that it can take a long time to bring build-to-rent properties to market. A new joint venture between...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is said to face market manipulation inquiry by U.S. prosecutors - NYT
Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX's founder Sam Bankman-Fried manipulated the market for two cryptocurrencies this May that led to their collapse and resulted in the implosion of his own cryptocurrency exchange, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
Alex Jones Files For Bankruptcy, Claims To Be Worth Less Than $10M & 'Cannot Afford' To Give Sandy Hook Families $1B In Damages
Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy just weeks after being ordered to pay the families of Sandy Hook victims $1 billion in damages for saying the 2012 school shooting was a hoax, RadarOnline.com has learned.The filing reportedly came on Wednesday and, according to Jones’ list of assets, the 48-year-old InfoWars founder is worth less than $10 million while his debts are currently between $1 billion and $10 billion.News of Jones’ bankruptcy also came after the disgraced conspiracy theorist pushed his viewers to purchase his products in an effort to avoid filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.“If we don’t get solvent and...
Supreme Court won't block California flavored tobacco ban
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday refused a request from tobacco companies to stop California from enforcing a ban on flavored tobacco products that was overwhelmingly approved by voters in November. R.J. Reynolds and other tobacco companies sought the high court's intervention to keep the...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges
The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
tobaccoreporter.com
Juul Settles More than 5,000 Lawsuits
Juul Labs has settled more than 5,000 lawsuits covering more than 10,000 individual plaintiffs, reports The Wall Street Journal The deal resolves much of the legal uncertainty that had driven the company close to bankruptcy. Juul announced on Dec. 6 it has secured an investment to cover the cost of...
COVID cases surge in China following relaxed restrictions
Hospitals in China have been struggling to contain a rising COVID-19 outbreak as authorities scale back on over two years of strict COVID policies, The Washington Post reports. Last week following widespread protests against the government's strict zero COVID policies, authorities decided to loosen some of the severe restrictions under the policy after two years. Beijing declared that people who tested positive for the virus could quarantine at home instead of being forced into government facilities if they are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. Requirements for testing, digital health passes, and tracking also loosened dramatically. Since that announcement, hospitals have reported a surge in...
Infowars' Alex Jones Files for Bankruptcy Following $1.4 Billion Ruling
Infowars founder Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy, according to multiple reports out on Friday. Jones, 48, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas following court decisions that ordered him to pay nearly $1.5 billion in damages to families of victims of the Sandy Hook tragedy. Jones had called the incident a hoax and the parents of the young victims "actors."
U.S. SEC issues new guidance on disclosing crypto risks
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator on Thursday advised public companies to examine whether they need to disclose to investors any potential impacts from turmoil in the cryptocurrency industry.
Complex
FTC Moves to Block Microsoft’s $69 Billion Activision Acquisition
The Microsoft-Activision deal may be in jeopardy. According to the New York Times, the Federal Trade Commission has filed an antitrust lawsuit to block Microsoft’s acquisition of the popular video game-maker. The tech giant announced the $69 billion deal at the top of the year, claiming the move would expand its Xbox Cloud Gaming service and help it compete with leading gaming companies, such as Sony and Tencent. However, regulators around the world have objected to the acquisition, arguing it would give Microsoft too much leverage within the video game market.
US News and World Report
Co-Founder of NFT Platform Blockparty Charged With Fraud
(Reuters) - The former chief technology officer of Blockparty was arrested on Wednesday after U.S. prosecutors alleged he stole more than $1 million in cash and cryptocurrency from the company, which operates a marketplace for non-fungible tokens. Rikesh Thapa, 28, of San Diego, California, co-founded the company in 2017 and...
Consumer Groups, Banking Interests Support Closing "Shadow Banking" Loophole
Broad coalition backs federal legislative effort to protect consumers in financial marketplace. Advocacy representing both consumers and banking interests are applauding a legislative effort being led by Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) that would close what some call the "shadow banking" loophole.
Regulators Put Brakes on Media Megadeals
Some of the biggest surprises in media M&A this year came not from ambitious CEOs or activist investors but from the clinical precision of regulators focused on warding off too much market concentration. Industry insiders, meanwhile, say judges and antitrust watchdogs are focused on the wrong mature businesses while online-based media continues to operate like the Wild West. The anti-Big Media mood on both sides of the partisan divide in Washington is likely to complicate the completion of the biggest media transaction of the year, Microsoft’s proposed all-cash $68 billion takeover of gaming giant Activision Blizzard. “Under this administration, that deal has...
lawstreetmedia.com
Advertiser Plaintiffs Prevail Over Meta’s Dismissal Bid in Advertising Antitrust Case
An opinion from the Northern District of California found that claims against Meta Platforms Inc., concerning its alleged restriction of competition in the social advertising market were viable earlier this week. Judge James Donato sided with individuals and entities who bought advertising on Facebook as to both timeliness and substantive challenges to their antitrust claims.
Microsoft's new antitrust nightmare
The Federal Trade Commission's suit to block Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard marks the U.S. government's biggest tech-antitrust move in years. Yes, but: It's happening on a very different sector of the Big Tech power map than most observers expected when the techlash began five years ago. At...
On the money: Yellen's next milestone is name on US currency
Faith in the U.S. dollar has often hinged in part on what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says. On Thursday, the focus will be on what she writes, as the government churns out its first currency bearing her signature.Yellen loops her capital “J” and “Y,” with the rest of her name flowing in a haste that suggests handwriting might not have been the top priority for this pathbreaking economist. She made her reputation as a stoic chair of the Federal Reserve and a shrewd forecaster, and now she's at the forefront of far-flung efforts to use economic levers to help...
