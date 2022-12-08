ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, NY

YAHOO!

Rome police searching for 18-year-old who shot at co-worker, ran away

A man shot a co-worker and then ran away on Monday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. At around 10:20 a.m., police arrived at a business on Riverside Parkway in Rome, after an altercation between Justin Beckworth and other employees. Police say Beckworth took a weapon and fired several rounds at employees before running away.
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

Report of person burned after fire at Madison County bar

Brookfield, N.Y. — At least one person was reportedly burned Sunday night after a Madison County bar caught fire. Someone called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report the fire at Bucks Inn, at 9189 Main St. in Brookfield. There also were reports someone may live in the same building as the bar is located, however officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Coeymans man charged after reportedly crashing into house, BAC nearly 3 times the limit

COEYMANS, NY (WRGB) — A Coeymans man faces both felony and misdemeanor charges, after reportedly crashing a vehicle into a residence in the town. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 8:08 a.m., Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a personal injury auto accident at the Rolling Hills Mobile Home Park. Responders located a Nissan 350Z with extensive damage that had struck a residence, causing injuries to two passengers in the vehicle.
COEYMANS, NY
WNYT

Police investigate shots fired in Albany

Albany police responded to a shots fired call Saturday night in the city. It happened in the area of Madison and Ontario. The street was closed during the investigation, but the scene has been cleared and the road re-opened. Police tell us that no one was hurt.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Ballston Spa duo charged with animal abuse

Two people are under arrest on animal abuse charges. Rebecca Been, 31, and Justin Condon, 28 – both of Ballston Spa – were arrested after a yellow lab was turned into the Saratoga County Animal Shelter on Dec. 3, say the sheriff’s office. The animal was extremely...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WRGB

Malta woman arrested, accused of stealing packages from porches

MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Malta woman, accused of stealing packages from homes in the area. Investigators say 30 year old Sarah Micheli was arrested, charged with 1 count of grand larceny and 13 counts of petit larceny. The sheriff's...
MALTA, NY
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old From Capital Region Accused Of Rape

A 22-year-old man from the region is behind bars on rape charges.Nyzaiah Clemente, of Albany, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 8, following an investigation by State Police.Troopers were first contacted in September 2021 about a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Clifton Park in Saratoga County. …
CLIFTON PARK, NY

