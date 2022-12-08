Read full article on original website
Local emergency responders confirm body of missing person was recovered from Forestport area body of water
ONEIDA COUNTY- Details have surfaced concerning a missing person investigation in the Forestport, NY area. There were rumors going around since Friday regarding a heavy police presence along the banks of Little Woodhull Creek and that a body had been recovered from there. As of this report, the State Police...
Can You Help Saratoga Co Sheriff’s? Woman Pulled from SUV & Assaulted
A scary incident occurred on a farm road in Halfmoon on Friday night (December 9th). The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone witnessed it or knows something about the altercation and can help identify a suspect. What Happened?. At 5:20 pm on Friday night, December 9th, the Saratoga County...
Rome police searching for 18-year-old who shot at co-worker, ran away
A man shot a co-worker and then ran away on Monday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. At around 10:20 a.m., police arrived at a business on Riverside Parkway in Rome, after an altercation between Justin Beckworth and other employees. Police say Beckworth took a weapon and fired several rounds at employees before running away.
Police investigating fatal Greene County plow accident
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a fatal plow accident that occurred around midnight on Monday in Coxsackie. Lamont Jackson, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.
20-year-old Rome man dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking, police say
Rome, N.Y. — A 20-year-old Rome man has died after being hit by a vehicle while walking, police said. Ty’Sean E. Richardson was walking at 5:19 p.m. near the intersection of Black River Boulevard and East Oak Street on Wednesday when a vehicle hit him, according to a news release from the Rome Police.
Rensselaer County man faces additional charges in rape case
A Castleton on Hudson man is facing additional charges after initially being accused of second-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child on December 5.
Report of person burned after fire at Madison County bar
Brookfield, N.Y. — At least one person was reportedly burned Sunday night after a Madison County bar caught fire. Someone called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report the fire at Bucks Inn, at 9189 Main St. in Brookfield. There also were reports someone may live in the same building as the bar is located, however officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.
Coeymans man charged after reportedly crashing into house, BAC nearly 3 times the limit
COEYMANS, NY (WRGB) — A Coeymans man faces both felony and misdemeanor charges, after reportedly crashing a vehicle into a residence in the town. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 8:08 a.m., Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a personal injury auto accident at the Rolling Hills Mobile Home Park. Responders located a Nissan 350Z with extensive damage that had struck a residence, causing injuries to two passengers in the vehicle.
Coeymans dad accused of violating restraining order, strangling mom, taking baby
A Coeymans man is under arrest after allegedly violating a restraining order. Thomas Baffuto, 28, entered a Ravena home and got into an argument with the mother of his two children, say police. There is an order of protection for them against him. After the argument, Baffuto tried to strangle...
Missing 14-Year-Old From Schenectady Had Fight With Ex-BF On Night She Disappeared, Mom Says
The mother of a missing 14-year-old girl from New York says police aren’t doing enough to find her daughter as the search for the teen enters its third week. Samantha Humphrey, of Schenectady, was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, near the city’s Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood, according to Schenectady Police.
Man accused of breaking into Stewart's, stealing cigarettes and scratch-off tickets
HAGAMAN, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office have made an arrest after deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the Village of Hagaman. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Stewart’s Shop located on South Pawling Street at around 2:30 AM on December 11th.
Police investigate shots fired in Albany
Albany police responded to a shots fired call Saturday night in the city. It happened in the area of Madison and Ontario. The street was closed during the investigation, but the scene has been cleared and the road re-opened. Police tell us that no one was hurt.
Ballston Spa duo charged with animal abuse
Two people are under arrest on animal abuse charges. Rebecca Been, 31, and Justin Condon, 28 – both of Ballston Spa – were arrested after a yellow lab was turned into the Saratoga County Animal Shelter on Dec. 3, say the sheriff’s office. The animal was extremely...
Police chase alleged 'wanted' person through multiple towns starting in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, N.Y. -- According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Sheriff's Office along with multiple Police Departments attempted to stop a vehicle that fled after being pulled over by a Deputy. According to Maciol the Sheriff's Office was called to Route 233 in the Town of Westmoreland after receiving information about...
Teen arrested after crashing into a home in Coeymans
Albany County Sheriff reports the arrest of Sean P. Campbell Jr. on December 10. Campbell Jr was allegedly driving drunk when he crashed into a residence.
Police: Glens Falls man hides pound of weed in car
A Glens Falls man was behind the wheel on Friday, police said, when a traffic stop in Brighton turned up over a pound of weed.
Sheriff’s Department Asking for Help Finding This Wanted Person of the Week
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Oneida County Sherif's Department is asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK. Agency: Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Name: William P. Murphy. White Male, 45 years...
Malta woman arrested, accused of stealing packages from porches
MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Malta woman, accused of stealing packages from homes in the area. Investigators say 30 year old Sarah Micheli was arrested, charged with 1 count of grand larceny and 13 counts of petit larceny. The sheriff's...
Police Seeking Tips After Burglar Hits Convenience Store In Capital Region
Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect seen on surveillance footage breaking into a convenience store in the Capital Region.The Saratoga County incident happened in Ballston Spa, at the Cumberland Farms on Milton Avenue, according to Ballston Spa Police.Police did not specify when the …
22-Year-Old From Capital Region Accused Of Rape
A 22-year-old man from the region is behind bars on rape charges.Nyzaiah Clemente, of Albany, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 8, following an investigation by State Police.Troopers were first contacted in September 2021 about a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Clifton Park in Saratoga County. …
