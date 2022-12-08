ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Nail gun shooting was self-defense, say Mobile Police

By Tom Ingram
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PsgC4_0jc0PYli00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police said a person who shot another with a nail gun acted in self-defense, according to a department news release. Police said no charges are pending in the case.

Police said they responded to a shooting call on the 5000 block of Rangeline Crossing Road Wednesday night. They found a person shot with a nail gun.

Man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ after allegedly shooting man in chest: Citronelle Police

Detectives investigated and determined it began when one person punched another in the face. The person who was hit was holding a nail gun. Police said that person pulled the trigger and a nail hit the person who had thrown the punch.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital and treated for a “minor laceration to the chest.”

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

2 arrested, 1 juvenile suspect at large in Bay Minette shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — An adult and a juvenile were arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman in her car in Bay Minette early Saturday morning, according to a news release from Bay Minette Police. Police said they are searching for a second juvenile suspect. Zachariah Malloy, 20, of Bay Minette was arrested shortly […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
utv44.com

MPD investigating shooting on Foreman Circle

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department responded to shots fired at a home on Foreman Circle around 8:15 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the incident stemmed from a fight between a homeowner and another person. Investigators say one of the two suffered a gunshot wound...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

12-year-old shot, Mobile police looking for suspect

UPDATE: Mother of shot 12-year-old gives update on son’s condition MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Garland Street near University Boulevard and Overlook Road. Officers tell us the victim was taking out […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mother of shot 12-year-old gives update on son’s condition

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a 12-year-old was shot in the leg while chasing his dog down the street. WKRG News 5 spoke with the boy’s mother about her son’s injury and their family pet being killed. The mom said her son is still at USA Children’s […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

MPD: One shot on Vista Bonita Drive

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a man was shot early Saturday morning during a domestic altercation. Police responded to the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Saturday morning in reference to one shot. The male victim and his son...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Police warn of car burglaries at apartment complexes

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department are warning residents after a string of car burglaries happened at multiple apartment complexes. Officials tweeted Saturday afternoon that they received several reports of car burglaries at apartment complexes on the north side of town. All of the reports had come in within 24 hours […]
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

MPD: 12-year-old shot while chasing after dog

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a 12-year-old boy was shot after chasing his dog down the street. It happened at the 1000 block of Garland Drive. The 12-year-old was trying to take out the trash when the dog escaped, after which it began chasing...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Endangered missing person found: ECSO

UPDATE – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the woman has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman.  ECSO said the woman was last seen on Dec. 10, 2022, on the 4200-block of West Fairfield Drive wearing a blue sweatshirt, black shorts […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Magnolia State Live

Patrons of Mississippi casino come to rescue, help detain armed robbery suspect until officers arrive

Patrons of a Mississippi casino came to the rescue when a North Carolina man attempted to rob the casino at gunpoint Thursday. The patrons were able to help security officials detain the man until police officers could arrive at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi Thursday morning after the man revealed a weapon and demanded that a cashier at the casino give him money.
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

2 more car chases in Mobile, 4 since Wednesday: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested two more people who fled from officers in separate incidents Thursday night making this four police chases in two days, according to a release from the MPD. At around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, officers tried to pull over 34-year-old Carl Dillard at E Lindwood […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Police looking for armed robbery suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said they are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday. Police say the robbery took place at Tom Thumb off Summit Boulevard near Spanish Trail. Officers said it happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. The robber allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk and told […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police host annual ‘Shop with a Cop’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department will be holding its sixth annual “Shop with a Cop” on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Mobile Police Department partners with the Target Corporation to provide gifts for children in the Mobile community. The police department will be giving out $100 gift cards to 30 kids to shop […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Anthony Sykes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Anthony Sykes, who Marshals said could be in the RV Taylor area. Anthony Sykes was convicted of being a Felon in […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy