Nail gun shooting was self-defense, say Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police said a person who shot another with a nail gun acted in self-defense, according to a department news release. Police said no charges are pending in the case.
Police said they responded to a shooting call on the 5000 block of Rangeline Crossing Road Wednesday night. They found a person shot with a nail gun.
Detectives investigated and determined it began when one person punched another in the face. The person who was hit was holding a nail gun. Police said that person pulled the trigger and a nail hit the person who had thrown the punch.
The person who was shot was taken to a hospital and treated for a “minor laceration to the chest.”
