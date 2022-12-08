Read full article on original website
Ever since the pandemic hit, stores in Twin Falls, across Idaho, and the county have had to close their doors as the shutdown from a few years ago has caught up with them. While major companies have had to do layoffs and budget cuts, most have remained to function, while smaller, local stores have had to shut their doors for good. Twin Falls has seen several stores come and go over the last couple of years, and recently a popular store closed in Twin Falls, but unlike others, found an alternative way to stay open, and is once again back up and doing business for the residents of the Magic Valley.
During the holidays the stress of going to work every day, while having to shop for friends and family, plus making traveling plans, hosting plans, and decorating can take a toll. We all need a break from the holiday stress, and one of the best ways to do so is to stay inside where it is warm and enjoy some games with the family. One game that many enjoy playing is bingo, but you need a good amount of people to play, and finding people to play bingo can be tough. When word of a bingo night pops up, most are usually excited as it means there will be a fun time and prizes to enjoy. A bingo night will be taking place this week, and you won't want to miss it.
Locals support locals at Twin Falls vendor show
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Twin Falls was feeling a sense of Christmas and community spirit on Saturday, as locals were supporting locals at a Christmas vendor show. The annual Winter Holiday Vendor Event was held at the Twin Falls Senior Center on Saturday morning. More than 40 vendors attended the event, and about 25 more were on the waitlist.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT is partnering with Twin Falls businesses to provide drop-off locations for this years Toys for Tots toy drive. KMVT will be doing live shots at the drop-off locations during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Nov 28-30, Dec 1, Dec 5-8, and Dec 12-15.
Twin Falls Fred Meyer hosts 7Cares Idaho Shares
"Just a little makes a lot for all of us." Salvation Army of Twin Falls is a beneficiary of 7Cares Idaho Shares.
As the holiday shopping season is in full swing and many of us are looking for the best possible deals we can find this year, make sure you do your homework before buying that big gift for your partner, your children, or even for yourself. While there may be great discounts and deals to be had, depending on where you shop, depends on if it is the best deal you can get. It may seem obvious, but rarely do people do enough research to truly save the most money they can on a purchase, and over time it catches up with you. Here is why you should do some research and take your time before any major purchases this holiday season.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several streets will be blocked off Friday evening (Dec 9) in Twin Falls for the annual Festival of Lights Parade. The Twin Falls Police Department announced it will begin closing off streets at 2 p.m. in the downtown area along Main Street in preparation fro the parade at 6 p.m. Police ask that anyone parked on Main Street between Jerome and Fairfield streets to move their vehicle before the closure or the vehicle will be towed for safety reasons. The early closure will also allow crews to put up barricades along the parade route (see map below). Main will be closed from Jerome to Castleford Street which will block any cross street in between, including Shoshone Street. Twin Falls Police said the area will remain closed to traffic until the area is clear of pedestrians. The area around the Downtown Commons will stay closed until after the tree lighting ceremony.
Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Southern Idaho based company has made a splash on the international stage for its innovation in the world of Agri-Tech. Jerome-based Hempitecture won the top prize at New York Grow, a competition involving nearly 400 companies from around the world showcasing their unique developments in agriculture.
Twin Falls mother donates 400 onesies to St. Luke's NICU
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho mom donated 400 onesies to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU. Kori Bowers delivered her twins three years ago. “They were born seven weeks premature, and we spent 21 and 24 days in the NICU,” Bowers said. “While we were there, there was so many generous people that donated quilts, and people brought little treats for me and for the babies. It made such a hard experience so much easier to bare."
