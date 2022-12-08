ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Lakers trade rumors: Multiple trade targets revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers have turned their season around, but a trade target could push them right over the edge into Finals contention. The Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5 and then went 2-10 in their first 12 games. Since then, they’ve gone 9-5 in the subsequent 14 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys now have a potential OBJ replacement ready to go

If the Dallas Cowboys aren’t able to reel in Odell Beckham Jr., it seems they have a replacement lined up sans an OBJ signing. It’s been a week since Odell Beckham Jr. set foot in The Star for an official tour as a prospective Dallas Cowboys signee, but there’s no word on whether or not either side will move forward in the signing process. In fact, it seems OBJ is in no rush to sign with any of the three teams he’s visited in recent weeks, and as far as Dallas, that’s par for the course.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to Suns-Pelicans postgame drama

The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, winning 128-117. In the game’s final moments, things got tense between the two teams. With roughly seven seconds left in the game, Phoenix’s Chris Paul missed a rebound. New Orleans’ Larry Nance Jr. came down with the rebound and passed the ball down the Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Suns-Pelicans postgame drama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

Sean Payton reportedly interested in these 4 NFL teams

It appears that former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has narrowed down his choices of what teams he wants to coach for if and when he returns. The four teams that Payton is reportedly interested in are the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, and he reportedly may even consider a Read more... The post Sean Payton reportedly interested in these 4 NFL teams appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles versus Bears: Week 15 NFL Odds, Prediction

Week 15 of the NFL’s regular season approaches, and the next step in the Philadelphia Eagles‘ journey takes them to Soldier Field to battle the Chicago Bears. This is the 47th meeting between these proud franchises, and if history is any indication, based on the setting and opponent, this one might be must-see television.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Playoffs? Miami Dolphins have put themselves in a bad spot

The Miami Dolphins remain in the 6th seed of the AFC playoff race but if we are being honest with ourselves, they have hurt their chances. After two consecutive losses on the west coast, the Dolphins will next travel to wintry Buffalo for what should have been an AFC East winner take all game. Now, the Dolphins are playing for their post-season lives and the Bills are playing to take a step closer to locking up the division.
MIAMI, FL
Detroit Sports Nation

NFL fines New Orleans Saints for faking injury

According to a report from insider Adam Schefter, the NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints a total of $550,000 for faking an injury. Schefter is reporting that the NFL has “fined the Saints $350,000, HC Dennis Allen $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and DE Cameron Jordan $50,000 for what the league felt was Jordan faking an injury and taking a knee in the 4th qtr Monday night, per sources. All parties plan to appeal fines.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Brandon Ingram took shots at Suns on social media after win

Zion Williamson was not the only New Orleans Pelicans player who had some fun at the Phoenix Suns’ expense on Friday. In a showdown of Western Conference titans, the Pelicans defeated the Suns in New Orleans by the final of 128-117. There was some drama at the end of the game when Williamson threw down a late dunk that angered the Suns.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

MLB trade: Brewers, Braves win Sean Murphy deal with Oakland

The Oakland A’s had one big MLB trade chip left on their roster, and getting a solid deal back in return for him was paramount to the team’s future success. On the surface, the A’s failed in their mission to do that on Monday when they sent catcher Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves in a three-team deal.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

FanSided

300K+
Followers
581K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy