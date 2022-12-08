Read full article on original website
Lakers trade rumors: Multiple trade targets revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers have turned their season around, but a trade target could push them right over the edge into Finals contention. The Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5 and then went 2-10 in their first 12 games. Since then, they’ve gone 9-5 in the subsequent 14 games.
RUMOR: Suns eyeing trade with West team Chris Paul will love
The Phoenix Suns have been linked with Kyle Kuzma as of late, but sure enough, he’s not the only one that the team is interested in as they look to get more help for Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Apparently, the Suns are also eyeing a potential deal with...
Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado still salty towards Chris Paul
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has no love lost for Chris Paul. Alvarado’s Pelicans were eliminated by CP3’s Phoenix Suns in six games of the first round of the playoffs last season. During the series, a rivalry between the two guards developed. Chris Paul came under fire for kicking Alvarado in the groin.
Dallas Cowboys now have a potential OBJ replacement ready to go
If the Dallas Cowboys aren’t able to reel in Odell Beckham Jr., it seems they have a replacement lined up sans an OBJ signing. It’s been a week since Odell Beckham Jr. set foot in The Star for an official tour as a prospective Dallas Cowboys signee, but there’s no word on whether or not either side will move forward in the signing process. In fact, it seems OBJ is in no rush to sign with any of the three teams he’s visited in recent weeks, and as far as Dallas, that’s par for the course.
NBA world reacts to Suns-Pelicans postgame drama
The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, winning 128-117. In the game’s final moments, things got tense between the two teams. With roughly seven seconds left in the game, Phoenix’s Chris Paul missed a rebound. New Orleans’ Larry Nance Jr. came down with the rebound and passed the ball down the Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Suns-Pelicans postgame drama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton reportedly interested in these 4 NFL teams
It appears that former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has narrowed down his choices of what teams he wants to coach for if and when he returns. The four teams that Payton is reportedly interested in are the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, and he reportedly may even consider a Read more... The post Sean Payton reportedly interested in these 4 NFL teams appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Philadelphia Eagles versus Bears: Week 15 NFL Odds, Prediction
Week 15 of the NFL’s regular season approaches, and the next step in the Philadelphia Eagles‘ journey takes them to Soldier Field to battle the Chicago Bears. This is the 47th meeting between these proud franchises, and if history is any indication, based on the setting and opponent, this one might be must-see television.
Miami basketball 1st ranking since 2018 and Isaiah Wong National PoW
The Miami basketball teams earned rankings in both polls on Monday and guard Isaiah Wong was named by the Field of 68 as the National Player of the Week. Miami is ranked 25th in the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll following wins over Cornell and North Carolina State to improve to 10-1 overall and 2-0 in the ACC.
Alabama Basketball: Crimson Tide zooms to lofty AP Poll ranking
In Monday’s AP Poll, Alabama Basketball, coming off its defeat of last week’s No. 1 team, became the highest-ranked one-loss team in college basketball. The boost was expected with the Crimson Tide vaulting to the No. 4 spot in the rankings. Above the Crimson Tide in the current...
Playoffs? Miami Dolphins have put themselves in a bad spot
The Miami Dolphins remain in the 6th seed of the AFC playoff race but if we are being honest with ourselves, they have hurt their chances. After two consecutive losses on the west coast, the Dolphins will next travel to wintry Buffalo for what should have been an AFC East winner take all game. Now, the Dolphins are playing for their post-season lives and the Bills are playing to take a step closer to locking up the division.
3 things learned in the Miami Dolphins soul crushing loss to the Chargers
My soul has been stomped on. Is that a bit extreme? Probably. But it is how I feel when I think about the horror that was the Miami Dolphins trying to play offense against the Los Angeles Chargers last night. I feel like Shang Tsung came into my house, ate...
NFL fines New Orleans Saints for faking injury
According to a report from insider Adam Schefter, the NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints a total of $550,000 for faking an injury. Schefter is reporting that the NFL has “fined the Saints $350,000, HC Dennis Allen $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and DE Cameron Jordan $50,000 for what the league felt was Jordan faking an injury and taking a knee in the 4th qtr Monday night, per sources. All parties plan to appeal fines.”
Report: Saints Announce 2 Personnel Moves on Monday
New Orleans announces two moves early in their preparation for a Week 15 matchup against Atlanta.
Brandon Ingram took shots at Suns on social media after win
Zion Williamson was not the only New Orleans Pelicans player who had some fun at the Phoenix Suns’ expense on Friday. In a showdown of Western Conference titans, the Pelicans defeated the Suns in New Orleans by the final of 128-117. There was some drama at the end of the game when Williamson threw down a late dunk that angered the Suns.
MLB trade: Brewers, Braves win Sean Murphy deal with Oakland
The Oakland A’s had one big MLB trade chip left on their roster, and getting a solid deal back in return for him was paramount to the team’s future success. On the surface, the A’s failed in their mission to do that on Monday when they sent catcher Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves in a three-team deal.
