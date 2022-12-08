ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

WCIA

Home Alone star reflects on movie, life in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) – The 1990’s blockbuster Home Alone is a movie everyone can enjoy. But did you know one of the stars of the movie lives here in Champaign?. Shannon Morber was 10 years old when she got her big break in the holiday classic. She played the role of a girl singing in the children’s choir.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Great acts coming to The State Farm Center

The State Farm Center has quite the line up of amazing acts coming to town!. -Our Planet Live in Concert – March 27 – Just announced this morning and on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.!. -Casting Crowns – April 21 – Tickets On Sale Today!. -Harlem...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

Millikin University dedicates Lori Kerans Court

December 10, 2022- Millikin University officially dedicated Lori Kerans Court in the Griswold Physical Education Center. The court was named in honor of Lori Kerans, who served as the women’s head basketball coach between 1986 to 2018. During those 32 years, Kerans helped lead the Big Blue to a...
DECATUR, IL
smilepolitely.com

Filippo’s of Mahomet: Old school kitch and outstanding Italian food

If you live in Mahomet like I do, the phrase, “Wanna get Filippo’s?” will always be met with a resounding “Yes.” If you’re a regular customer, you also know that due to the popularity of this family owned small business, delivery can take upwards of two hours on any given night. Last year, I was thrilled to learn that Filippo’s pizza can be purchased un-baked to be enjoyed at your convenience. They will even deliver said take-and-bake pie. This is an excellent option for anyone with a crazy schedule, and no time to have a sit-down meal. My family and I decided to avoid the wait and dine-in at Filippo’s for the very first time in our 10-year residence in Mahomet.
MAHOMET, IL
WAND TV

Masquerade ball to benefit Decatur Masonic Temple repairs

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The future of the Decatur Masonic Temple looked shaky after damage from a water pipe caused massive damage and fines from the city. But one local business owner wanted to make a difference. Neill Dresen of Donnie's Homespun Pizza in Decatur has organized a Holiday...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Experience the magic of the holidays in Downtown Champaign

Experience the magic of the Holidays in Downtown Champaign. This month, there are plenty of holiday happenings for everyone right here in Champaign Center. Many local shops in downtown are going to be open late every Thursday before Christmas. Leave the kids at home and grab some friends to enjoy a night out on the town. With 10 local shops open until 8 pm, you are sure to find something for everyone on your gift list. Plus on Dec 8, 15, and 22, we are partnering with the Champaign Park District to offer free trolley rides in town from 5 to 7 pm.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Culture Connection: New restaurant opens in downtown Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It is a new beginning for husband and wife duo Memoire Budimbu and Lisette Mbaki. Although they are not new to the small business world, they are now the proud owners of a new restaurant. They moved to Illinois from the Congo with the dream of owning a business, but it […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wglt.org

Rep. Keith Sommer resigns early; Hauter likely to step in

Republican state Rep. Keith Sommer of Morton has submitted his resignation, weeks before the end of his term. The move appears to pave the way for Illinois Rep.-elect Bill Hauter to be sworn in before the spring session begins. That would give him seniority over his freshman colleagues and position him to get committee assignments sooner.
ILLINOIS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood highlights lone Illinois player who ‘plays hard every day’

Brad Underwood tore into Illinois after the loss to Penn State. At the post game presser, there was one player that caught Underwood’s eye. Sencire Harris was the lone player that Underwood said plays hard every day. Harris joined the Fighting Illini from the 2022 recruiting class as a former 4-star SG per the 247Sports Composite. The Illinois commit was the No. 14 SG and No. 2 player from his home state of Ohio for his class.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

