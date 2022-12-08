Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCIA
Home Alone star reflects on movie, life in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) – The 1990’s blockbuster Home Alone is a movie everyone can enjoy. But did you know one of the stars of the movie lives here in Champaign?. Shannon Morber was 10 years old when she got her big break in the holiday classic. She played the role of a girl singing in the children’s choir.
WCIA
Great acts coming to The State Farm Center
The State Farm Center has quite the line up of amazing acts coming to town!. -Our Planet Live in Concert – March 27 – Just announced this morning and on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.!. -Casting Crowns – April 21 – Tickets On Sale Today!. -Harlem...
Leader-Union
Brownstown native lands first feature spot in Steven Spielberg film ‘The Fabelmans’
William Koonce used to dream about the day he could see himself on the silver screen, let alone the opportunity to work with one of the biggest names in the movie industry. “It was everything I could have asked for and more,” he said. Koonce, a Brownstown native, is...
Dial-a-Carol continues holiday tradition at U of I
People can call in, and request a carol and a volunteer will sing to you. They get callers from all over the world.
nowdecatur.com
Millikin University dedicates Lori Kerans Court
December 10, 2022- Millikin University officially dedicated Lori Kerans Court in the Griswold Physical Education Center. The court was named in honor of Lori Kerans, who served as the women’s head basketball coach between 1986 to 2018. During those 32 years, Kerans helped lead the Big Blue to a...
Candlestick Lane in Urbana celebrates 59 years
The tradition has been going on for nearly 60 years. It gives families the chance to walk around the neighborhood and drive-thru to look at holiday decorations.
smilepolitely.com
Filippo’s of Mahomet: Old school kitch and outstanding Italian food
If you live in Mahomet like I do, the phrase, “Wanna get Filippo’s?” will always be met with a resounding “Yes.” If you’re a regular customer, you also know that due to the popularity of this family owned small business, delivery can take upwards of two hours on any given night. Last year, I was thrilled to learn that Filippo’s pizza can be purchased un-baked to be enjoyed at your convenience. They will even deliver said take-and-bake pie. This is an excellent option for anyone with a crazy schedule, and no time to have a sit-down meal. My family and I decided to avoid the wait and dine-in at Filippo’s for the very first time in our 10-year residence in Mahomet.
WAND TV
Masquerade ball to benefit Decatur Masonic Temple repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The future of the Decatur Masonic Temple looked shaky after damage from a water pipe caused massive damage and fines from the city. But one local business owner wanted to make a difference. Neill Dresen of Donnie's Homespun Pizza in Decatur has organized a Holiday...
WCIA
Experience the magic of the holidays in Downtown Champaign
Experience the magic of the Holidays in Downtown Champaign. This month, there are plenty of holiday happenings for everyone right here in Champaign Center. Many local shops in downtown are going to be open late every Thursday before Christmas. Leave the kids at home and grab some friends to enjoy a night out on the town. With 10 local shops open until 8 pm, you are sure to find something for everyone on your gift list. Plus on Dec 8, 15, and 22, we are partnering with the Champaign Park District to offer free trolley rides in town from 5 to 7 pm.
wlds.com
Former Plains Principal, Edinburg Superintendent Thielen Passes After Brief Bout with Cancer
A Central Illinois school superintendent has died after a brief battle with cancer. WMAY reports that 44 year old Ben Thielen died of complications from pancreatic cancer on Tuesday. Thielen had learned just last month of the diagnosis. Thielen previously taught and coached various sports in the Pleasant Plains School...
Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett dies suddenly at age 45, family says
State Senator Scott Bennett, a Democrat who represented the Champaign area, died Friday at age 45 from complications of a large brain tumor, his wife said.
Watch: Illinois’ Brad Underwood Rips Team With Rant, Fart Sound After Loss
The sixth-year coach was not pleased with the effort shown by TJ Shannon and his teammates in Saturday’s loss to Penn State.
Chase Brown, Devon Witherspoon win Illinois football MVP awards during team banquet
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — No surprise, Chase Brown is the Illinois Football Most Valuable Player and Devon Witherspoon is the team’s Most Valuable Defensive Player. The awards were handed out Saturday night at the iHotel during the team’s annual banquet. Brown is coming off a historic season leading the Illini offense as the nation’s second leading […]
Culture Connection: New restaurant opens in downtown Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It is a new beginning for husband and wife duo Memoire Budimbu and Lisette Mbaki. Although they are not new to the small business world, they are now the proud owners of a new restaurant. They moved to Illinois from the Congo with the dream of owning a business, but it […]
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
wglt.org
Rep. Keith Sommer resigns early; Hauter likely to step in
Republican state Rep. Keith Sommer of Morton has submitted his resignation, weeks before the end of his term. The move appears to pave the way for Illinois Rep.-elect Bill Hauter to be sworn in before the spring session begins. That would give him seniority over his freshman colleagues and position him to get committee assignments sooner.
Illinois Football: List of the Illini transfer portal offers and visits 1.0
The transfer portal is heating up, and the Illinois football team is being specific in what type of player they are wanting this offseason. It is exciting to see the potential of who the Illini could land in the transfer portal. We already have a couple of players taking visits, and there could be more on the horizon. Only time will tell.
nowdecatur.com
Springfield Clinic Offers New Health Plan that Guarantees In-Network Access to Springfield Clinic Doctors
December 8, 2022 – For the first time in its more than 80-year history, Springfield Clinic, a regional leader in primary and specialty care, is offering a value-based health plan that will ensure patients in-network access to their Springfield Clinic doctors. The new Springfield Clinic Advantage Plan also provides...
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood highlights lone Illinois player who ‘plays hard every day’
Brad Underwood tore into Illinois after the loss to Penn State. At the post game presser, there was one player that caught Underwood’s eye. Sencire Harris was the lone player that Underwood said plays hard every day. Harris joined the Fighting Illini from the 2022 recruiting class as a former 4-star SG per the 247Sports Composite. The Illinois commit was the No. 14 SG and No. 2 player from his home state of Ohio for his class.
Comments / 0