Plymouth Superbird Restomod Handing Out Losses With Hellcat Swap

By Elizabeth Puckett
 4 days ago
It doesn’t get much better than 900-horsepower in a classic NASCAR legend.

You might’ve seen a Super Bird once or twice in your life from visiting local tracks or even car show events. However you probably haven’t ever seen one with the powerhouse that lets it outperform even the fastest sports, muscle, and even supercars of today’s world. Well, that’s exactly what this beautiful bluebird is, wn overpowered monster with enough aerodynamic efficiency to stick it to the track for as long as it needs. To this car, 200 miles an hour seems like chump change on any racing circuit.

If you know anything about Mopar history, then you’ll understand Plymouth and Dodge or sensually Brothers in arms during the 1960s and 70s. This means that owners of both brands' finest examples come together all the time to celebrate the joint history. That’s exactly why you’ll find a Hellcat engine under the hood of this wild NASCAR legend. Sure, it may sound crazy enough as it is but trust me it gets even better.

That’s because you won’t find the normal 707 hp number that you might expect from a fresh out of the factory model. Rather, this Super Bird has 900 hp, a little bit more than enough to spin the back tires. On top of that, as you might expect, the rest of the car has been beefed up everywhere from the chassis to the suspension to be able to handle such a high number. Originally made to baffle a competition in one of America’s most prominent motor sport series, this Plymouth is still kicking ass and taking names on the regular. That’s why you might label this car the best modified super bird out there.

1 BAD BOY
3d ago

The super bird was eventually banned from racing tracks with this hemi motor as none could beat. The Plymouth road Runner and GTX Also were road monsters. Chrysler who owned Plymouth and Dodge put the charger out With similar engines and Mopar rule the day. I owned a 1970 Dodge super Bee with 383 magnum that was an awesome car. Unfortunately, the army drafted me and I volunteered for the Marine Corps and that was the end of the super bee.

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

