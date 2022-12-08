Read full article on original website
Related
DCPS students to be excluded from school without vaccines
WASHINGTON — If DC Public Schools students do not submit proof of vaccines by Friday, they will not be allowed to go to school. A spokesperson for DCPS said this requirement is specifically for 6th through 12th graders. The district has been extending the deadline for vaccines since the...
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,877 new coronavirus cases Friday, 10,147 new cases in the last week
As of Friday, Virginia is reporting 2,163,370 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,450 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,346 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
mocoshow.com
Urgent Message from the MCPS School System Medical Officer Concerning Synthetic Opioids, Especially Fentanyl
Montgomery County Public Schools sent out the following community message from MCPS Medical Officer Patricia Kapunan on Friday, December 9:. I am reaching out to make sure students, staff, and families are aware of a very dangerous trend in substance use affecting our community. Synthetic opioids, specifically illegally made fentanyl, are increasingly responsible for overdoses and overdose deaths. In 2021, over 70% of all overdoses in Montgomery County were fentanyl related including substances laced with fentanyl or substances that look like something else (e.g., Xanax, Adderall, Percocet, or oxycodone) but had fentanyl in them. MCPS continues to work diligently alongside local government authorities and community partners on a comprehensive and coordinated approach to this dangerous epidemic.
fox5dc.com
DC Road Closures: How traffic will be impacted due to U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The three-day U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit begins Tuesday in D.C. with multiple road closures and public transportation impacts for the District. The summit is a chance for President Biden and the White House to narrow a gaping trust gap with Africa and improve cooperation with African leaders.
KitchenCray Expands on a Black-Owned Dream in Maryland and D.C.
Pictured: Sudon Williams and James "JR" Robison |Photo byPhoto credit: LeadingDC. Almost from the moment plates of enticing breakfast and brunch foods landed on KitchenCray tables, the restaurant attracted legions of devoted fans to Lanham, Md. The café’s popularity continued to grow over the past three years. In October, the owners reached another rung on their ladder to entrepreneurial dreams come true.
Maryland witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object
Man looking out a window.Photo byRadu FlorinonUnsplash. A Maryland witness at Grasonville reported watching a low-flying, triangle-shaped object slowly crossing the sky at about 3:27 a.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Road closures, parking restrictions begin for U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you live or work near Mt. Vernon Square in D.C., you’ll want to leave extra time to get where you’re going this week. President Biden is hosting dozens of African leaders at the Washington Convention Center. The bulk of the road closures around the convention center will start Monday […]
fox5dc.com
Police release report on Metro Center station shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities have released an incident report after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person inside Metro Center station last week. According to FOX 5’s Bob Barnard, the report says the suspect, 28-year old Troy Bullock was involved in a physical altercation with the off-duty agent.
Maryland Forecast: Temperatures will dip ahead of wintry weather
BALTIMORE -- Expect plenty of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. The temperature on Monday will begin in the mid-30s for most areas. Temperature highs will reach the mid-40s on Monday and the low to mid-40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. But temperature lows will drop into the 20s on Monday night and Tuesday night. By Wednesday afternoon, clouds will have begun to increase as the next storm system approaches. Expect plenty of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. The temperature on Monday will begin in the mid-30s for most areas. Temperature highs will reach the mid-40s on Monday and the low to mid-40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. But temperature lows will...
WTOP
Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown
After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time $1,000 bonus checks going out to Maryland school employees in five days
Christmas is coming early for employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland, who are poised to receive a $1,000 bonus in five days. Funding for the employee appreciation bonus will stem from unfilled vacancies in the school system and will be rolled out to "all permanent employees except those on a leave of absence" on Dec. 16 as a gesture of appreciation, according to the superintendent.
WUSA
9 things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend | Dec. 9-11
WASHINGTON — Another December week has come and gone. Take in the festive spirit of the holiday season and make the most of the last days of 2022 with a range of things to do this weekend. A popular musical at the Kennedy Center, big northern Virginia Christmas markets, a cookie tour and more live music around town; it's a great time to get out and explore!
foxbaltimore.com
Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
fox5dc.com
D.C. firefighter charged with felony assault after fight with fellow firefighter: DC Fire and EMS
WASHINGTON - An on-duty D.C. firefighter was charged with felony assault after reportedly choking another firefighter until was unconscious. On December 10 around 6:30 p.m., there was a physical altercation between two on-duty firefighters at Engine 32, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. The injured firefighter was transported to a...
mymcmedia.org
Maryland Officials Urge Everyone to Stand Up, Call out Antisemitism, Hatred
Federal, state and local officials vowed to fight antisemitism and other forms of hatred when they spoke at Friday’s Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington’s annual Legislative Breakfast. “There was definitely a level of excitement in this room that greeted our new, elected and re-elected officials,” said...
WUSA
'Treat your elf!' | Here are the holiday treats that ranked the highest across the DMV
WASHINGTON — December is here and it is that time of year to treat yourself, indulge really, in guilt free sweets. From gingerbread to snickerdoodles cookies, sampling Christmas favorites has begun and you won't believe what treats are the most popular across the DMV. Wisevoter, a bipartisan educational platform,...
WTOP
Maryland politicians decry anti-Semitism, embrace Jewish group’s policy agenda
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With reported acts of anti-Semitism on the rise in Maryland and across the nation, dozens of leading state politicians gathered at a synagogue in Potomac Friday morning, expressing their solidarity with the Jewish community and embracing the expansive policy agenda of a Jewish advocacy group.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Restaurants Dominate Yelp’s “Top 25 places to eat in the MD Burbs” List
Earlier this year, the local “Yelp MD Burbs” part of Yelp released its list of “Top 25 Places to Eat in MD Burbs” list and 15 of the 25 restaurants on the list are in Montgomery County, including four of the top five. Yelp is a popular company that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses with a major focus on restaurants. The Montgomery County restaurants that made the list can be seen below (most pictures courtesy of Taste MoCo):
mocoshow.com
MoCo Rec Center Memberships Will Be Free For County Residents in 2023
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
Comments / 0