Montgomery County, MD

WUSA9

DCPS students to be excluded from school without vaccines

WASHINGTON — If DC Public Schools students do not submit proof of vaccines by Friday, they will not be allowed to go to school. A spokesperson for DCPS said this requirement is specifically for 6th through 12th graders. The district has been extending the deadline for vaccines since the...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Urgent Message from the MCPS School System Medical Officer Concerning Synthetic Opioids, Especially Fentanyl

Montgomery County Public Schools sent out the following community message from MCPS Medical Officer Patricia Kapunan on Friday, December 9:. I am reaching out to make sure students, staff, and families are aware of a very dangerous trend in substance use affecting our community. Synthetic opioids, specifically illegally made fentanyl, are increasingly responsible for overdoses and overdose deaths. In 2021, over 70% of all overdoses in Montgomery County were fentanyl related including substances laced with fentanyl or substances that look like something else (e.g., Xanax, Adderall, Percocet, or oxycodone) but had fentanyl in them. MCPS continues to work diligently alongside local government authorities and community partners on a comprehensive and coordinated approach to this dangerous epidemic.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Cuisine Noir Magazine

KitchenCray Expands on a Black-Owned Dream in Maryland and D.C.

Pictured: Sudon Williams and James "JR" Robison |Photo byPhoto credit: LeadingDC. Almost from the moment plates of enticing breakfast and brunch foods landed on KitchenCray tables, the restaurant attracted legions of devoted fans to Lanham, Md. The café’s popularity continued to grow over the past three years. In October, the owners reached another rung on their ladder to entrepreneurial dreams come true.
LANHAM, MD
fox5dc.com

Police release report on Metro Center station shooting

WASHINGTON - Authorities have released an incident report after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person inside Metro Center station last week. According to FOX 5’s Bob Barnard, the report says the suspect, 28-year old Troy Bullock was involved in a physical altercation with the off-duty agent.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Forecast: Temperatures will dip ahead of wintry weather

BALTIMORE -- Expect plenty of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. The temperature on Monday will begin in the mid-30s for most areas. Temperature highs will reach the mid-40s on Monday and the low to mid-40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. But temperature lows will drop into the 20s on Monday night and Tuesday night. By Wednesday afternoon, clouds will have begun to increase as the next storm system approaches. Expect plenty of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. The temperature on Monday will begin in the mid-30s for most areas. Temperature highs will reach the mid-40s on Monday and the low to mid-40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. But temperature lows will...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown

After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: One-time $1,000 bonus checks going out to Maryland school employees in five days

Christmas is coming early for employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland, who are poised to receive a $1,000 bonus in five days. Funding for the employee appreciation bonus will stem from unfilled vacancies in the school system and will be rolled out to "all permanent employees except those on a leave of absence" on Dec. 16 as a gesture of appreciation, according to the superintendent.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA

9 things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend | Dec. 9-11

WASHINGTON — Another December week has come and gone. Take in the festive spirit of the holiday season and make the most of the last days of 2022 with a range of things to do this weekend. A popular musical at the Kennedy Center, big northern Virginia Christmas markets, a cookie tour and more live music around town; it's a great time to get out and explore!
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

Maryland Officials Urge Everyone to Stand Up, Call out Antisemitism, Hatred

Federal, state and local officials vowed to fight antisemitism and other forms of hatred when they spoke at Friday’s Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington’s annual Legislative Breakfast. “There was definitely a level of excitement in this room that greeted our new, elected and re-elected officials,” said...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland politicians decry anti-Semitism, embrace Jewish group’s policy agenda

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With reported acts of anti-Semitism on the rise in Maryland and across the nation, dozens of leading state politicians gathered at a synagogue in Potomac Friday morning, expressing their solidarity with the Jewish community and embracing the expansive policy agenda of a Jewish advocacy group.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

MoCo Restaurants Dominate Yelp’s “Top 25 places to eat in the MD Burbs” List

Earlier this year, the local “Yelp MD Burbs” part of Yelp released its list of “Top 25 Places to Eat in MD Burbs” list and 15 of the 25 restaurants on the list are in Montgomery County, including four of the top five. Yelp is a popular company that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses with a major focus on restaurants. The Montgomery County restaurants that made the list can be seen below (most pictures courtesy of Taste MoCo):
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCo Rec Center Memberships Will Be Free For County Residents in 2023

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
ADELPHI, MD

