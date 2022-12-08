Read full article on original website
Your invited to a PAJAMA PARTY!
On Thursday, Dec. 15, Experience Monticello will present their first Christmas Pajama Party. Grab the family or your favorite friends, put on your most comfortable and festive holiday jammies and join in for a fun evening in downtown Monticello. Visit local shops that will be open for extended hours, and make the most of their special holiday sales and of course, cookies and hot cocoa! This event is open to the public and will begin at 5 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m. Don't miss out!
Kaila Hardee fundraiser: Last week for orders!
As Kaila Hardee and her family continue the ongoing battle with cancer, local members of the community look for ways of supporting them through this difficult time. To assist with mounting medical expenses from Kaila's cancer treatments, a local Monticello restaurant, Johnston's Meat Market, is hosting a fundraiser, giving many members of the community a great opportunity to help the family.
Second Harvest of South GA to host holiday food distribution in Valdosta
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host a holiday food distribution in Valdosta for those in need.
Valdosta-based nonprofit hosts ‘Adopt-a-Family’ event to help families during the holidays
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 24-hour nonprofit agency that provides help to the South Georgia community is providing help a little differently this holiday season. Christmas is the season of giving that usually extends past friends and family members. For 2022, 30 sponsors, including 10 businesses in Valdosta, are spreading holiday joy to families that reside at The Haven and their community clients.
Ridge Road nearly set for paving
After months of waiting, residents of Ridge Road in the Casa Bianca Subdivision will be glad to hear that the paving of their private road is nearing the execution point. Or so the county’s engineer told the Jefferson County Commission as part of an update on Thursday evening, Dec. 1, offering that the engineering plans for Ridge Road were 90 percent complete.
4th annual The Longest Table Events happens Sunday
The Longest Table is a free event for Leon, Wakulla, and Gadsden County 9th through 12th grade students to come together and discuss community issues.
Washington County, Florida Emergency Management Advises of Severe Thunderstorms for Western Panhandle
There is now a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms for counties west and northwest of Jefferson County, Florida. Meanwhile, a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms exists one to two counties outside of the Slight Risk Wednesday evening until Thursday afternoon. The main threat is locally damaging wind, but there may...
Masters of worm grunting vibrate like moles to harvest bait
Gary Revell is among the world's best worm grunters, which is a dying, and somewhat mysterious, art. Ken Catania/National Science FoundationThe power of 'worm charming' remained a mystery—until a biologist took a page out of Darwin's book.
The Longest Table brings students from different communities together
The longest Table event is back and bringing students together across different communities in the Big Bend.
City of Valdosta gifts resident with new a home
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Valdosta is improving its city and getting people’s homes up to code. One home at a time. The reactions people have when they see their new home is priceless. This home behind me was unsafe to live in before. But now thanks to a Community Development Block Grant, another Valdosta homeowner has a safe and up-to-code home to live in.
Tallahassee Veterans Day parade future in question
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The president of Vet Events Tallahassee met with a city leader this week voicing concern over a bill he received for putting on the Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11. Joe West said he received a bill of around $23,000 for city services related to the event,...
Suwannee County Fire Rescue battles structure flames
On Wednesday, Dec. 7 at approximately 5:49 p.m. Suwannee County Fire Rescue (SCFR) was dispatched to a structure fire on County Road 417. Station One, Station Two, Station Five and Wellborn Volunteer Fire Station 51 responded. According to Suwannee County Fire Chief Eddie Hand, upon arriving on scene at 6:05...
Head-on crash involving garbage truck leaves Live Oak man dead
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - One man is dead after a pickup truck collided with a garbage truck in Live Oak on Tuesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say, just after noon, a pickup was headed north on County Road 49 southeast of Live Oak. South of 102nd Street the pickup truck collided head-on with a garbage truck headed south.
Some area schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to weather threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some schools in the region began announcing they will dismiss early Wednesday because of the threat of inclement weather. Washington County Schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, because of the threat of inclement weather. Officials said the announcement was made Tuesday so...
TCSO: Student arrested for compiling a list of students to harm
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office arrested a student at Taylor County Middle School on Monday for compiling a list of students' names and making statements to do harm to them.
Valdosta BOE votes to require clear bags at school events
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, the Valdosta Board of Education voted to adopt a clear bag policy for school events. The board said in a statement: “to enhance public safety and expedite entry, Valdosta City Schools has implemented a Clear Bag Policy for all school athletics and performing arts events.”
Downtown Doerun leaders optimistic as town sees higher traffic
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - The small town of Doerun is trying not to be forgotten this Christmas. Doerun is in Colquitt County and is home to less than 1,000 people. Both Mike Blair and Johnsie Handfield are members of the Downtown Development Association (DDA) in Doerun. They say they need the expansion of the highway to be completed and the beautification of the downtown area, for the town to start seeing growth.
Tallahassee-Leon County Planning Commission to Address City Walk Request
On December 14th, the Tallahassee-Leon County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to address the recommended approval of a transitional residential facility on Mahan Drive. Previously, a State of Florida, Division of Administrative Hearings, Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) issued a recommended order concerning City Walk’s application for the facility located at 1709 Mahan Drive. […]
THRIVE Thomasville inspires community-led giving
Created in 2019, THRIVE Thomasville is a community-led grantmaking initiative sponsored by the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta to support the Thomasville neighborhood. Its goal is to put philanthropic investments into the hands of residents of Historic Thomasville to address community concerns. Led by the THRIVE Thomasville Council, a unique,...
TPD investigating shooting on Delaware Street
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night on Delaware Street.
