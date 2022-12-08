On Thursday, Dec. 15, Experience Monticello will present their first Christmas Pajama Party. Grab the family or your favorite friends, put on your most comfortable and festive holiday jammies and join in for a fun evening in downtown Monticello. Visit local shops that will be open for extended hours, and make the most of their special holiday sales and of course, cookies and hot cocoa! This event is open to the public and will begin at 5 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m. Don't miss out!

MONTICELLO, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO