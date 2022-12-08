Read full article on original website
Related
COLA update: $2,900 per month could hit Illinois residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month COLA could for IllinoisPhoto byVladimir Solomianyi/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The recent announcement could thrill many Illinois state residents because soon they could receive a $2,900 per month of COLA payment in their bank account.
Two Payments Coming From the State of Illinois
counting money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash/Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, this amount is definitely is a step in the right direction. This $300 is money that you can use however you want. You can use this money for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
Report: Illinois sees biggest increase in cigarette smuggling
(The Center Square) – A new report shows that many Illinois residents are going out of state to purchase their cigarettes, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in lost tax revenue. A joint report by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Tax Foundation shows that...
Washington Examiner
At least one Illinois pension fund may be impacted by FTX bankruptcy
(The CenterSquare) – At least one public employee pension fund in Illinois says it may have been impacted by the bankruptcy of a digital currency exchange that sent ripples through the investment world. Digital currency exchange FTX went bankrupt last month, saying it owes creditors over $3 billion. The...
ourquadcities.com
Illinois auctioning hundreds of unclaimed property items
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Jewelry, collectible coins, sports memorabilia and historic souvenirs are among the more than 450 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online by the Illinois State Treasurers’ Office. The virtual event will be held this year from December 5th to December 8th. The treasurer’s office...
Central Illinois Proud
Is a front license plate required in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Illinois without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in Illinois. According to state laws, if your vehicle is registered in Illinois...
180 New Laws Coming To Illinois for 2023 – What You Need To Know
From education to public safety, and agriculture and labor there are 180 new laws for Illinois that go into effect on January 1, 2023. The biggest law change is that of the SAFE-T Act which states:. judges have a heightened discretion to release or detain defendants awaiting trial based on...
Illinois named worst state for the middle class
(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1
Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1 (Springfield, IL) — In preparation for the new year, employers should be aware of upcoming changes to the One Day Rest in Seven Act taking effect January 1, 2023. The One Day Rest in Seven Act (ODRISA)...
Hey Illinois, There’s a New $1400 Stimulus Check Going Out to 9 Million Homes
There's a new $1400 Stimulus Check that will go out to nine million homes across America, $2800 for couples. IRSGOV. New year, new bills...There will me 9 million Americans that will receive a stimulus check of $1400, so this might help things out a bit!. So here's the deal, the...
Governor Pritzker signs Unemployment Insurance Agreement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The governor has signed a bill that plans to end the unemployment debt in the state. The state took on a loan to pay for unemployment during the pandemic. Now the state has signed into law a plan to close that debt. “This bipartisan agreement eliminates the final portion of the […]
State lawmaker from central Illinois dies, 45
Champaign-area Sen. Scott Bennett died Friday at Carle Foundation Hospital. He was 45. His family said a brain tumor was the cause of death.
947wls.com
Gov. Pritzker open to allowing marijuana delivery in Illinois
You may soon not even have to leave your home to get your high…. On Wednesday, when Governor J.B. Pritzker opened Illinois’ first “social equity” dispensary in the state, the governor said, “I think that as long as it is regulated, as long as we make sure that the person who is ordering it gets it, and that they’re legally allowed to, then it would seem to me like the same as somebody coming into a store.”
Can I own a raccoon in Illinois?
(WTVO) — From cats and dogs to ferrets and rabbits, there are a wide number of pets that Illinois residents can own and love. But what if they are looking for something a little more wild? Raccoons might have a reputation as being “trash pandas,” but many people believe that these delinquents are cute. So […]
wsiu.org
Holiday events and more in Southern Illinois
It’s a tradition. The Harrison Bruce Historical Village invites you to their annual Christmas Stroll on the campus of John A. Logan College, Sunday, December 11, 2022, 1:00 p.m. to 4;00 p.m. Join costumed villagers for a Yuletide walk through southern Illinois in the l800’s. Festive music, sweet treats, vendors, artisan guild’s displaying their wares, children’s crafts and a visit from St. Nicholas. Bring the whole family. Stroll is free and open to the public. The Village was dedicated in 2012 and is one of the only historical villages on the campus of a community college in the State of Illinois. A treasure.
Best Places To Raise A Family List Only Includes 2 Illinois Spots
Having been born and raised here in Illinois, and having repeated the pattern with my own children, I'm going to go out on a limb and say that I tend to think that there might be more than two cities in this entire state that are great places to raise a family.
This May Be Illinois’ Most Bizarre News Story Of The Year
(I was going through some files that I've kept on some of the weirder things that have taken place in 2022 here in the state of Illinois when I stumbled upon this little gem from over the summer):. In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's...
Illinois shelters overwhelmed as high cost of living forcing many to give up their pets
(The Center Square) – Illinois animal shelters are reporting an overwhelming number of surrendered pets this year. Dean Daubert, chief operations officer at Anderson Humane in South Elgin, said the shelter has handled 3,000 more pets this year than it did in 2021. Daubert said he does not buy...
Illinois Diner Named One of The Best Diners To Visit in America
Diners are the best. They have the best food in America, so when Thrillest put together a list of the top diners in America, I wasn't shocked when this Illinois diner made a list. Cozy Dog Diner makes Thirillest one of the Best Diners in America, and of course, it...
Pritzker opens door for cannabis delivery in Illinois while touring 1st 'social equity' dispensary
Want your weed delivered like pizza? Pritzker says he's open to the idea.
Comments / 0