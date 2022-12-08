ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Payments Coming From the State of Illinois

counting money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash/Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, this amount is definitely is a step in the right direction. This $300 is money that you can use however you want. You can use this money for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
Washington Examiner

At least one Illinois pension fund may be impacted by FTX bankruptcy

(The CenterSquare) – At least one public employee pension fund in Illinois says it may have been impacted by the bankruptcy of a digital currency exchange that sent ripples through the investment world. Digital currency exchange FTX went bankrupt last month, saying it owes creditors over $3 billion. The...
ourquadcities.com

Illinois auctioning hundreds of unclaimed property items

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Jewelry, collectible coins, sports memorabilia and historic souvenirs are among the more than 450 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online by the Illinois State Treasurers’ Office. The virtual event will be held this year from December 5th to December 8th. The treasurer’s office...
Central Illinois Proud

Is a front license plate required in Illinois?

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Illinois without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in Illinois. According to state laws, if your vehicle is registered in Illinois...
The Center Square

Illinois named worst state for the middle class

(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but...
thesouthlandjournal.com

Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1

Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1 (Springfield, IL) — In preparation for the new year, employers should be aware of upcoming changes to the One Day Rest in Seven Act taking effect January 1, 2023. The One Day Rest in Seven Act (ODRISA)...
WCIA

Governor Pritzker signs Unemployment Insurance Agreement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The governor has signed a bill that plans to end the unemployment debt in the state. The state took on a loan to pay for unemployment during the pandemic. Now the state has signed into law a plan to close that debt. “This bipartisan agreement eliminates the final portion of the […]
947wls.com

Gov. Pritzker open to allowing marijuana delivery in Illinois

You may soon not even have to leave your home to get your high…. On Wednesday, when Governor J.B. Pritzker opened Illinois’ first “social equity” dispensary in the state, the governor said, “I think that as long as it is regulated, as long as we make sure that the person who is ordering it gets it, and that they’re legally allowed to, then it would seem to me like the same as somebody coming into a store.”
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I own a raccoon in Illinois?

(WTVO) — From cats and dogs to ferrets and rabbits, there are a wide number of pets that Illinois residents can own and love. But what if they are looking for something a little more wild? Raccoons might have a reputation as being “trash pandas,” but many people believe that these delinquents are cute. So […]
wsiu.org

Holiday events and more in Southern Illinois

It’s a tradition. The Harrison Bruce Historical Village invites you to their annual Christmas Stroll on the campus of John A. Logan College, Sunday, December 11, 2022, 1:00 p.m. to 4;00 p.m. Join costumed villagers for a Yuletide walk through southern Illinois in the l800’s. Festive music, sweet treats, vendors, artisan guild’s displaying their wares, children’s crafts and a visit from St. Nicholas. Bring the whole family. Stroll is free and open to the public. The Village was dedicated in 2012 and is one of the only historical villages on the campus of a community college in the State of Illinois. A treasure.
MARION, IL

