Wife divorces stay at home husband to pursue other interests

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A long-married couple recently filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." The wife had been the primary breadwinner for most of the marriage, while the husband had stayed at home to take care of their children.
E! News

Singer Jake Flint Dead at 37 Hours After Wedding

Family and friends are mourning the loss of singer-songwriter Jake Flint. The Oklahoma native—known for his singles including "What's Your Name?" and "Hurry Up and Wait"—died at the age of 37 on Nov. 27. Flint's publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed to The Oklahoman that the country singer passed away in his sleep, just hours after his wedding to wife, Brenda.
OKLAHOMA STATE
People

Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and author of The Deal: Secrets For Mastering the Art of Negotiation gives PEOPLE an exclusive update on his relationship with boyfriend Andrew Beyer Josh Flagg, has only been with his boyfriend Andrew Beyer for nine months, but the couple is already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship. "Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the Million Dollar Listing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Ree Drummond and Husband Ladd Are Preparing for an 'Empty Nest' as Son Todd Soon Heads to College

"Friends, wish us luck," the Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond joked Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd Drummond are preparing for an "empty nest."  On Wednesday, the Pioneer Woman, 53, shared a quick selfie with her husband, 53, on Instagram while taking an evening walk.  "Ladd and I are actively trying to establish new activities together as the empty nest approaches," she wrote. "So we take evening walks now!"  She jokes the two have only been taking walks together for "the past two evenings," but she was too excited to share...
KANSAS STATE
Lefty Graves

Religious parents insist on courtship and a six-inch rule

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was raised in a very strict religious family. Her father was the Dean of a Bible College, and he had a strict six-inch rule for her courtship. According to his rule, no one was allowed to sit or be closer than six inches. It didn’t matter if they were dating or not. The rule was six inches.
Upworthy

100-year-old Ohio couple die hours apart after 79 years of marriage: 'They went out together'

Nowadays, finding love is simple. Being in love is difficult. Growing old together while still being deeply in love is priceless. The ability to maintain a romantic relationship requires dedication. It needs two people to be strong. There will be challenges, hardships and human frailties, but hold firm. Everything will pass, just like every storm in life. And just like any classic love story, Hubert and June Malicote's tale lives on even in death.
OHIO STATE
psychologytoday.com

When to Seriously Consider Divorce

These are issues that can be addressed in couple’s therapy if both partners are willing to work on the relationship. Divorce may be your only option if you are miserable in your relationship, and you know that you have left no stone unturned. If divorce makes sense, focus on...
iheart.com

Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Shares Health Update After Hip Surgery

Award-winning country artist Luke Bryan’s wife shared a few photos from the hospital on Monday morning (November 14), saying at that time that she’d undergone “unexpected hip surgery….but I got the best care and surrounded by the most selfless friends ever!”. Caroline clarified in the clip...
People

90 Day: Sumit's Family Dismisses 10-Year Relationship with Jenny and Demands He Divorce Her

The next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? sees Sumit's father proclaiming son's marriage to Jenny "is not going to last" — even though they've already been together for more than 10 years Sumit Singh's family is beyond ready for him to end things with Jenny Slatten. In a teaser for the next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sumit's father tells the couple: "I am speaking the truth, whether it is bitter or it is sweet. We want a separation from Jenny." Later, he...

