bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Arrest Two Suspects After Recovering Two Loaded Firearms During Investigation in Downtown Boston
At about 10:36 PM, on Saturday, December 10, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an onsite firearm arrest of Samuel Frederick, 18, of Weymouth, MA., and Alexis Bourne, 27, of Brockton, MA., while in the area of 178 Tremont Street, Boston. While on patrol in the...
whdh.com
Police seeking suspect after woman stabbed while unloading vehicle in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the stabbing of a 68-year-old woman in Roxbury on Thursday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Deckard Street found the woman injured, according to Boston police. She said she was attending to the belongings in the rear of her SUV when a man she didn’t know offered to help her before suddenly hitting her in the back of the head, sparking a struggle.
NECN
Boston Police Seeking Man Who Stabbed Woman Standing Outside Her SUV
The Boston Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man in connection to a recent aggravated assault in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. Police were called to the area of Deckard Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person stabbed. Responding officers found a 68-year-old woman who said she was attending to belongings in the rear area of her SUV when an unknown man approached her and offered assistance.
Boston Police ask for public help identifying woman in connection with alleged Halloween assault
Boston Police is asking for public assistance identifying a female person of interest and a vehicle in connection with a Halloween assault investigation. According to Boston Police, an adult male confronted and fired a pellet or BB gun at another male before fleeing with the woman pictured above in the white SUV.
NECN
Cambridge Restaurant Robber Caught on Security Camera
Security camera footage filmed a man breaking into Paddy's Lunch on Walden Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts at 3:22 a.m. on Friday, December 9, according to police. Police say the suspect also stole cash from the family-owned restaurant. The footage depicted a white man dressed in all black wearing a dark...
Boston Police investigating after person shot, suffers life-threatening injuries in Theater District
Boston Police are investigating after a person suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the city’s Theater District Sunday night. Officials flocked around the area of 240 Tremont Street, inspecting the area in front of Moxy’s Nightclub. One of the club’s large windows sported a large bullethole.
NECN
Woman Convicted in Deadly 2018 Needham Crash to Spend 6 Months in Jail
A driver convicted of motor vehicle homicide in a crash that killed two Massachusetts high school juniors in 2018 was sentenced to six months in jail. The deaths of best friends Adrienne Garrido and Talia Newfield after the Feb. 10, 2018, crash devastated the Needham High School community. The pair were hit by cars while walking near the school, prosecutors have said. Newfield, 16, died at a hospital shortly after the crash, while Garrido, 17, died at a Boston hospital the next evening.
NECN
Shooting in Downtown Boston Leaves 1 Person Seriously Hurt: Police
Someone was shot Sunday night in Downtown Boston, leaving them with life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the shooting at around 9:12 p.m. Sunday. It happened near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets, which is a highly-trafficked entertainment district in the city's Downtown neighborhood.
NECN
Driver in Apple Store Crash Released on $100K Bail
The driver charged in last month's deadly crash at the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, has been released on bail. Fifty-three-year-old Bradley Rein has been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle after driving through the front of the store, leaving 65-year-old Kevin Bradley dead and 19 other people injured. A judge ordered him to be held on $100,000 bail.
whdh.com
Boston police investigating Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Dorchester on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Wildwood Street around 7:30 p.m. found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police. No additional information was immediately...
45-year-old man killed in crash in Hooksett, NH, state police say
HOOKSETT, New Hampshire — Speed appears to have been a factor in a deadly crash that killed a 45-year-old man in Hooksett early Sunday morning, state police said. Kenneth J. Hallam Jr. of Manchester, New Hampshire, died in the crash that occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday near the Exit 9, southbound on-ramp in Hooksett.
WMUR.com
State Police, local police pull over 31 drivers within four hours Saturday on Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, N.H. — New Hampshire state troopers conducted a number of stops Saturday evening in partnership with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. State police said drivers were stopped on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. There were 15 drivers who were given tickets and...
NECN
Teen Learning to Walk Again as Police Seek to Charge 85-Year-Old in Mass. Hit-And-Run
Police say they are seeking charges against an 85-year-old woman from Maynard in connection with a hit-and-run crash that landed an Acton, Massachusetts, teen in a coma last month. Acton police said Friday afternoon that they have submitted an application for a criminal complaint against an unnamed Maynard woman for...
caughtindot.com
Two teenagers arrested in connection with shooting at Talbot Ave + Helen Street
On Friday, December 9, 2022, between 3:20 PM and 4:00 PM, officers assigned to the Boston Police Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, arrested a 17-year-old male juvenile from Jamaica Plain in the area of Greenville Street in Roxbury and a 15-year-old male juvenile from Mattapan, in the area of Norfolk Street in Mattapan, on the following straight warrants, obtained by District 3 detectives, and issued out of Suffolk County Juvenile Court for; Delinquent to wit; Assault with Intent to Murder, Delinquent to wit; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Delinquent to wit; Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Delinquent to wit; Firearm Discharged Within 500 feet of a Dwelling and Delinquent to wit; Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle. Both juveniles are expected to be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court.
whdh.com
Police: Impaired driver arrested after fleeing crash in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police arrested a driver on an impaired driving charge after a crash in Hingham overnight. Police say the crash occurred at the Route 3 rotary on Friday. The driver allegedly fled from the crash but was arrested a short time later. There were no reported...
DA: Wellesley woman sentenced after running over, killing Needham teen
DEDHAM, Mass. — A Wellesley woman was sentenced to six months of jail time Friday on a motor vehicle homicide charge after running over and killing a Needham teen in 2018, according to the Norfolk DA’s office. According to a Friday statement from the Norfolk District Attorney’s office,...
Amazon driver from Massachusetts accused of never delivering packages
NASHUA, N.H. — An Amazon Flex driver from Massachusetts is accused of never delivering packages, authorities said. According to a news release from the Nashua Police Department in New Hampshire, Rebecca Daigle, 23, of Fitchburg, was arrested Wednesday and charged with theft by unauthorized taking. On Sept. 30, 2022,...
NH State Police crack down on dangerous drivers, arrest 11 during ‘saturation’ patrols
PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire — New Hampshire State Police cracked down on dangerous drivers who were under the influence on Friday night and Saturday morning, making several arrests as part of “saturation” patrols. State and local police made 11 arrests and issued 40 citations and 138 warnings after...
wgbh.org
Amid calls to increase policing at Mass. and Cass, overtime spending surges under Mayor Wu
Last year, hundreds of people living in tents along the intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue faced a traumatizing nightly choice: to freeze outside or risk theft, COVID-19 exposure or abuse at a nearby shelter. At the same time, residents in the area felt unsafe in their homes...
NECN
Police and OSHA Investigate Worker Death in South Boston
Authorities are investigating the death of a worker who was servicing a gantry crane in South Boston. Police say the 58-year-old worker collapsed or fell from a platform approximately 150 feet high at around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The man's jacket was caught on the edged of the platform. Two...
