ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Police seeking suspect after woman stabbed while unloading vehicle in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the stabbing of a 68-year-old woman in Roxbury on Thursday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Deckard Street found the woman injured, according to Boston police. She said she was attending to the belongings in the rear of her SUV when a man she didn’t know offered to help her before suddenly hitting her in the back of the head, sparking a struggle.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Police Seeking Man Who Stabbed Woman Standing Outside Her SUV

The Boston Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man in connection to a recent aggravated assault in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. Police were called to the area of Deckard Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person stabbed. Responding officers found a 68-year-old woman who said she was attending to belongings in the rear area of her SUV when an unknown man approached her and offered assistance.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Cambridge Restaurant Robber Caught on Security Camera

Security camera footage filmed a man breaking into Paddy's Lunch on Walden Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts at 3:22 a.m. on Friday, December 9, according to police. Police say the suspect also stole cash from the family-owned restaurant. The footage depicted a white man dressed in all black wearing a dark...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NECN

Woman Convicted in Deadly 2018 Needham Crash to Spend 6 Months in Jail

A driver convicted of motor vehicle homicide in a crash that killed two Massachusetts high school juniors in 2018 was sentenced to six months in jail. The deaths of best friends Adrienne Garrido and Talia Newfield after the Feb. 10, 2018, crash devastated the Needham High School community. The pair were hit by cars while walking near the school, prosecutors have said. Newfield, 16, died at a hospital shortly after the crash, while Garrido, 17, died at a Boston hospital the next evening.
NEEDHAM, MA
NECN

Shooting in Downtown Boston Leaves 1 Person Seriously Hurt: Police

Someone was shot Sunday night in Downtown Boston, leaving them with life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the shooting at around 9:12 p.m. Sunday. It happened near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets, which is a highly-trafficked entertainment district in the city's Downtown neighborhood.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Driver in Apple Store Crash Released on $100K Bail

The driver charged in last month's deadly crash at the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, has been released on bail. Fifty-three-year-old Bradley Rein has been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle after driving through the front of the store, leaving 65-year-old Kevin Bradley dead and 19 other people injured. A judge ordered him to be held on $100,000 bail.
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Dorchester on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Wildwood Street around 7:30 p.m. found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police. No additional information was immediately...
BOSTON, MA
caughtindot.com

Two teenagers arrested in connection with shooting at Talbot Ave + Helen Street

On Friday, December 9, 2022, between 3:20 PM and 4:00 PM, officers assigned to the Boston Police Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, arrested a 17-year-old male juvenile from Jamaica Plain in the area of Greenville Street in Roxbury and a 15-year-old male juvenile from Mattapan, in the area of Norfolk Street in Mattapan, on the following straight warrants, obtained by District 3 detectives, and issued out of Suffolk County Juvenile Court for; Delinquent to wit; Assault with Intent to Murder, Delinquent to wit; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Delinquent to wit; Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Delinquent to wit; Firearm Discharged Within 500 feet of a Dwelling and Delinquent to wit; Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle. Both juveniles are expected to be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police: Impaired driver arrested after fleeing crash in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police arrested a driver on an impaired driving charge after a crash in Hingham overnight. Police say the crash occurred at the Route 3 rotary on Friday. The driver allegedly fled from the crash but was arrested a short time later. There were no reported...
HINGHAM, MA
NECN

Police and OSHA Investigate Worker Death in South Boston

Authorities are investigating the death of a worker who was servicing a gantry crane in South Boston. Police say the 58-year-old worker collapsed or fell from a platform approximately 150 feet high at around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The man's jacket was caught on the edged of the platform. Two...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy