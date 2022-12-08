On Friday, December 9, 2022, between 3:20 PM and 4:00 PM, officers assigned to the Boston Police Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, arrested a 17-year-old male juvenile from Jamaica Plain in the area of Greenville Street in Roxbury and a 15-year-old male juvenile from Mattapan, in the area of Norfolk Street in Mattapan, on the following straight warrants, obtained by District 3 detectives, and issued out of Suffolk County Juvenile Court for; Delinquent to wit; Assault with Intent to Murder, Delinquent to wit; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Delinquent to wit; Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Delinquent to wit; Firearm Discharged Within 500 feet of a Dwelling and Delinquent to wit; Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle. Both juveniles are expected to be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court.

