VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Valdosta is improving its city and getting people’s homes up to code. One home at a time. The reactions people have when they see their new home is priceless. This home behind me was unsafe to live in before. But now thanks to a Community Development Block Grant, another Valdosta homeowner has a safe and up-to-code home to live in.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO