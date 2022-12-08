Read full article on original website
Men from Juarez, Las Cruces accused of robbing 4 migrants while they were waiting for bus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were arrested and accused of robbing four migrants while waiting for a bus on Sunday. The incident happened at the Greyhound bus station in downtown El Paso. Police arrested 49 -year-old Guillermo Hernandez of Las Cruces, New Mexico and 27 -year old...
Man accused of hitting detective with vehicle during narcotics operation in Socorro
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Deputies arrested a man in connection to an officer-involved shooting at the Petro gas station in Socorro on Thursday. Deputies arrested 22-year-old David Angel Roque. The incident happened at the 1200 block of Horizon Boulevard around 1:10 p.m. Deputies were conducting a narcotics operation...
Police arrest male responsible for crash in Las Cruces that resulted in death of teenager
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department released the name of the driver responsible for a crash that resulted in the death of an Organ Mountain High School student Friday afternoon. Police have identified the driver as 18 year-old Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez. Gutierrez was charged...
El Paso police arrest 2 men accused of beating, stabbing man at homeless shelter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were arrested and accused of beating and stabbing a man at an El Paso homeless shelter on Thursday, according to the El Paso Police Department. Ricardo Mares, 58, and Vicente Jimenez, 34, were charged with aggravated assault for the incident that happened...
Local homeless shelter is overcapacity after hundreds of migrants released to the streets
EL PASO, T.X. — Over 50 migrants were seen waiting outside the Opportunity center on Sunday night. This comes after U.S. Border Patrol in the El Paso Sector said 286 migrants were released to the community on Saturday and 498 were released on Sunday. John Martin, the Deputy Director...
Police say man shot at officers, barricaded himself in northeast El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police said a man shot at officers before he barricaded himself in a northeast El Paso home Friday afternoon. Officers initially responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at a home at the 5700 Block of Sean Haggerty Dr. around 2:45 p.m. When...
DPS: 87-year-old man killed after colliding with San Elizario driver in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An 87-year-old man from Las Vegas, Nevada died in Hudspeth County after he crashed into a vehicle driven by a man from San Elizario, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Friday. The crash took place on Interstate 10 east on Wednesday near milepost...
Dumpster fire upgraded as it spreads to building in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A structure fire reported Monday morning in downtown El Paso was upgraded to a second alarm fire. It's happening at J & J Shoes Warehouse in the 300 block of S. El Paso Street near Holland's retail store. The fire started in a dumpster...
Person hit and killed by car in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — One person was hit and killed by a car Saturday night in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The crash happened on I-10 East and Dallas, just after 7pm. The eastbound lanes were all closed after the crash. The victim has...
Victim of a vicious dog attack describes the challenges to receive care
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — A victim of a vicious dog attack spoke out about the challenges she’s faced in trying to receive care more than a month after the dog attack occurred. Clevy Nelson is one of the neighbors who stepped in to help her elderly neighbor...
Organ Mountain student dead in fatal crash, community calls on more police presence
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash left a 16 year old dead in Las Cruces on Friday. KFOX14 spoke to several Las Crucens who said it's an unfortunate situation that happened and would like to see police be more present to prevent fatal crashes like this one from happening again.
3 crashes close down Bataan Memorial East near Mesa Grande Boulevard in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are investigating a serious crash that has forced the temporary closure of a portion of Bataan Memorial East near Mesa Grande Boulevard. Following the crash on Bataan Memorial East, two more crashes were reported on Highway 70 east near Mesa Grande. Those two...
Road closures happening the week of Dec. 12th through Dec. 17th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crack Sealing Closures. Loop 375 (Transmountain) to I-10, northbound and southbound. Alternate lane closures, please plan for potential delays. Guardrail Repair Project. Monday, December 12. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa left lane closed. Tuesday, December 13. 9 a.m....
Bubba's 33 in east El Paso to open doors
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 will open it's doors Monday. The restaurant is located at Las Palmas Marketplace where Furr's Fresh Buffet once was. Bubba's 33 serves hand-tossed pizza, burgers, smoked bacon, wings, tenders along with beer served at 33 degrees. A...
How student enrollment across El Paso looks post pandemic
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso area school districts saw a drop in enrollment during the pandemic, but that trend appears to be leveling off, at least for some districts. Two of the three largest school districts in El Paso started the academic school year with fewer students in 2022, but that wasn't the case for the Socorro Independent School District.
City of El Paso appoints new fire chief
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jonathan Killings was appointed as the City of El Paso's fire chief, the city announced Friday. Killings, who has been serving as interim fire chief since May, graduated from the El Paso Fire Academy in 1998 and has served in all ranks within the fire department, according to the city.
State police served search warrants to NMSU players hours before 'Battle of I-10'
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Hours before the Battle of I-10 between the Aggies and the Miners in Las Cruces, body camera footage showed police asking head coach Greg Heiar for his player's whereabouts. "Sir by any chance any contact with Anthony Roy or any other players that we're...
Santa visits El Paso Zoo in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa made a pit stop at the El Paso Zoo over the weekend in central El Paso. As part of the zoo's WinterFest season the big man himself was available to take pictures with kids and deliver presents. One of the presents Santa gave...
Looking ahead: The city of El Paso to complete several big projects in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the Sun City continues to grow, so does the need for new amenities and upgrades. As we approach 2023, the City of El Paso has various projects on its radar, either to be completed or to complete. Sam Rodriguez, the city of El...
Khalid delivers Christmas gifts to Thomas Manor Elementary School students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Khalid delivered Christmas gifts to students at Thomas Manor Elementary School on Friday. Khalid, Linda Wolfe, Khalid’s mother and Executive Director of The Great Khalid Foundation along with Ysleta ISD leadership and Principal Sandra Stresow delivered the gifts at the school's cafeteria at 1 p.m.
