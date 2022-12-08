ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Person hit and killed by car in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — One person was hit and killed by a car Saturday night in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The crash happened on I-10 East and Dallas, just after 7pm. The eastbound lanes were all closed after the crash. The victim has...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Dec. 12th through Dec. 17th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crack Sealing Closures. Loop 375 (Transmountain) to I-10, northbound and southbound. Alternate lane closures, please plan for potential delays. Guardrail Repair Project. Monday, December 12. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa left lane closed. Tuesday, December 13. 9 a.m....
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Bubba's 33 in east El Paso to open doors

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 will open it's doors Monday. The restaurant is located at Las Palmas Marketplace where Furr's Fresh Buffet once was. Bubba's 33 serves hand-tossed pizza, burgers, smoked bacon, wings, tenders along with beer served at 33 degrees. A...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

How student enrollment across El Paso looks post pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso area school districts saw a drop in enrollment during the pandemic, but that trend appears to be leveling off, at least for some districts. Two of the three largest school districts in El Paso started the academic school year with fewer students in 2022, but that wasn't the case for the Socorro Independent School District.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso appoints new fire chief

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jonathan Killings was appointed as the City of El Paso's fire chief, the city announced Friday. Killings, who has been serving as interim fire chief since May, graduated from the El Paso Fire Academy in 1998 and has served in all ranks within the fire department, according to the city.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Santa visits El Paso Zoo in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa made a pit stop at the El Paso Zoo over the weekend in central El Paso. As part of the zoo's WinterFest season the big man himself was available to take pictures with kids and deliver presents. One of the presents Santa gave...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Khalid delivers Christmas gifts to Thomas Manor Elementary School students

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Khalid delivered Christmas gifts to students at Thomas Manor Elementary School on Friday. Khalid, Linda Wolfe, Khalid’s mother and Executive Director of The Great Khalid Foundation along with Ysleta ISD leadership and Principal Sandra Stresow delivered the gifts at the school's cafeteria at 1 p.m.
EL PASO, TX

