ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Wert County, OH

Court says father waited too long to contest adoption

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l6Zcq_0jc0NDh500

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio dad lost his parental rights to his newborn child because he waited too long to establish himself as the father.

The Ohio Supreme Court issued the ruling Thursday in connection to a Van Wert County case.

New sentencing ordered for student serving life in baby’s death

Under Ohio law, there is a putative father registry, and the law says unless registered, a father’s consent is not required for the adoption of a child. A putative father is one that does not necessarily have a legal relationship with the child. In this case, the mother and father were not married. The father was 18 years old, and the mother was 17.

An adoption petition was filed three days after the birth. Seventeen days later, the father filed an action in a neighboring court seeking genetic testing to prove paternity and to gain custody. Then, he filed an objection to the adoption in the same court as the adoption petition was filed.

The law says that a putative father must register no later than 15 days after the child’s birth.

The adoptive parents asked the court to reject the father’s objection saying that they did not need his consent since he did not register in time as a putative father.

In March 2021, the probate court ruled that the adoption could proceed, and the case made its way through the court system to the Ohio Supreme Court.

In today’s opinion, the Court determined that “the law is clear on what steps a putative father must take to preserve his right to object to an adoption and that the father’s failure to timely register cost him his right to consent.”

The court noted that in prior decisions, a biological father was allowed to consent or not but only if he was declared the father before the adoption petition was filed. In this case, the father’s efforts to have himself declared the biological father after the adoption petition did not give him the right to consent.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Ohio justices rule Lake County Clerk of Courts Faith Andrews can return to office despite complaints from employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lake County Clerk of Courts Faith Andrews can return to work in her own office. In an unsigned 6-1 decision, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled judges from the county's common pleas court "patently and unambiguously exceeded their jurisdiction" when they forced Andrews to work remotely all but one day per month. The order had been in place since May amid accusations of mismanagement from members of Andrews' own staff.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio actor has given away $600 million

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
CLEVELAND, OH
dallasexpress.com

Biden Official Charged with Felony Theft

Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of spent nuclear fuel for the U.S. Department of Energy, has been placed on a leave of absence after being charged with a felony for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage off an airport carousel. Before being hired in June, Brinton, 35, worked for the...
WASHINGTON STATE
WKBN

Pregnant woman suffers ruptured uterus in Ohio assault

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a woman they said is connected with a violent assault on a pregnant woman in front of a liquor store in Northeast Columbus. Just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 2, police responded to reports of an assault in front of an ABC Liquor Store on East Dublin-Granville […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution

Former President Trump on Monday insisted he does not want to “terminate” the Constitution, responding to broad backlash after he said over the weekend its rules and laws should be disregarded so he can return to the White House. Trump, in a pair of posts on Truth Social, responded to the fallout from his comments […]
WKBN

WKBN

58K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy