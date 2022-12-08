Letang Returns to Practice 10 Days After Stroke

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, in what could be described as a large surprise, was on the ice for Penguins practice Thursday at the UPMC Lemieux Sport Complex. That development comes 10 days after he had his second stroke in about eight years.

Letang had been skating separately from the team. The Penguins have reported that this stroke was not as severe as his prior one.

At the start of the session, Letang got stick taps from his teammates and handed out fist bumps.

