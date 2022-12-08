Read full article on original website
Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still WantedAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowGreysonNew York City, NY
An ‘Emily In Paris’ Christmas Market Is Coming To NYC’s ‘Little Paris’ Neighborhood
Sure we’ve all binged Emily in Paris, but did you know about Emily in Little Paris? Netflix is bringing an ‘Emily in Paris’ Christmas Market to Lower Manhattan’s ‘Little Paris’ neighborhood this December—so you can forget about a 7-hour flight! From December 15-21, local businesses along Centre Street between Broome and Grand will partake in the Insta-worthy Christmas market with fabulous decorations and holiday activations that will turn NYC into the City of Lights. Dust up on your French and hold onto your beret as fan-favorite photo moments from the show, giveaways and holiday-themed installations will have you exclaiming “Ooh La La!”
15 of the best things to happen in NYC in 2022
The best thing about New York City is that there’s always something happening. This year had its share of news, good and bad, that kept New Yorkers on their toes, from crime to culture. But in the spirit of the holidays and celebrating New Year’s Eve, we want to shine a light on the good things that happened this year in NYC.
SantaCon 2022: Thousands descend upon New York City to celebrate the holiday
SantaCon started Saturday morning around 40th and Broadway with a giant dance party.
Gordon Ramsay just opened a fish and chips restaurant in Times Square
New Yorkers, get ready for some quintessential British fare to invade our culinary circles as Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips has officially opened smack-dab in the middle of Times Square at 1500 Broadway by 7th Avenue. The latest outpost by the British celebrity and chef marks the restaurant’s fourth location...
Time for New Yorkers to reach across the aisle — in the theaters
When my brother Will, a Louisville semi driver, rolled into the Big Apple this year, fresh off of hauling bourbon and spaghetti sauce through a pandemic supply chain, I insisted we see “Into the Woods.” There, he quickly recognized wicked witch Patina Miller from television, hollering “Sweet, Madam Secretary!” and cracking up neighbors. At intermission, he was chatting up Upper West Siders about inflation, tattoos and long hauls, illustrating the plotline of fellowship himself. Ever since Jan. 6, I’ve been seeking opportunities — like theater — to pop partisan bubbles and engage in our polarized nation. After a year of shuttered pandemic theaters,...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
A taste of the Caribbean in the heart of Brooklyn
This is not another New York story about an enduring love affair between a petite Russian and a large Jamaican that began with a note stuck in a piece of mango cheesecake…. Through a bright red door on 5th Avenue in South Slope is a Caribbean restaurant of spice and joy and love. The narrow interior upon entry is barely wide enough to shake your booty to the festive soca beats, but the room widens into a hothouse of head-clearing aromas, conjured from the dueling kitchens on respective ends of the shotgun room. The long wooden bar between the cooking stations offers colorful cocktails to compliment the bold cuisine. The decor is a mish-mosh of West Indian bric-a-brac, with nods to Bob Marley and Red Stripe, national flags, family photos, a couple of two-spots, and splashes of bright colors amid the soft lights. There’s also a hidden treasure out back.
mhsphoenix.com
Thrifting Spots You Probably Forgot About
Do you want to achieve that Pinterest-page aesthetic that you’ve been holding off on for so long? Scrolling on your phone and pinning photos isn’t enough. It’s time to build up your closet and experiment with your style! Thrifting is underrated, sometimes you can find some of the rarest items for a low price, and you’d help to reduce the amount of waste going out to the planet. Even some big corporate companies try to mimic clothing items that people find in thrifts because they’re that good!
Iconic Greenwich Village beatnik spot Figaro Café has officially reopened after 14 years
There is just something about Greenwich Village that captures the very essence of artistry in New York—and perhaps no other space has been more emblematic of cultural life in the city throughout the years than Le Figaro Café, the legendary coffee shop frequented by the likes of Jack Kerouac, Alan Ginsberg, Lou Reed and Al Pacino throughout the 1950s and 1960s at 184 Bleecker Street by MacDougal Street.
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
Michelin-Starred Chef Daniel Boulud To Launch New Steakhouse And French Market For Flatiron District
The legendary chef and restaurateur is debuting a special new project for New York City.
Amazing New Museum Experience in NYC Is Unlike Anything the City's Had Before
Fans of Disney's 'Soarin' will get a kick out of this one!
When A Brooklyn Women’s Clothing Store Reopens
Bay Ridge and Mill Basin woman's clothing store reopen pride on customer service, family atmosphere, and stylish outfits. The store front of the Brooklyn, NY clothing store.Photo byMichele Schultz.
getitforless.info
Bumper Cars at Bank of America Winter Village
Bumper Cars on Ice is coming back to Bryant Park Ice Skating Rink soon. This 17,000 square foot rink features free admission ice skating, high quality rental skates, free skating shows, and events. Click the “Reserve Tickets” box at the top of this page to reserve skate time. Be sure to use your Bank of America credit or debit card at checkout to receive 10% off skate rentals.
This NYU student throws secret dance parties inside an NYC barbershop
What were you up to while in college? Partying, of course, but perhaps not while also kicking off a pretty awesome business plan that takes advantage of both the city we call home and students' propensity to blow off some steam while dancing. Current New York University (NYU) sophomore recording...
Tasting Table
The NYC Restaurant Ina Garten Recommends For Elegant French Food
With over 26,000 restaurants in New York City (according to World Cities Culture Forum), finding a place to satisfy your craving for French food shouldn't be too difficult. Though if you're looking for something extra special, fans of The Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, will be happy to learn there is one restaurant in the city she has repeatedly given her enthusiastic seal of approval. As noted by Guest of a Guest, Garten posted about La Mercerie twice on Instagram within the span of a month in 2018, both times singing the praises of chef Marie-Aude Rose's smoked salmon and blinis lunch dish, calling it "like going to Paris without the airfare."
cititour.com
Essential by Christophe a New Dining Destination on the Upper West Side
Chef Christophe Bellanca’s first solo restaurant Essential by Christophe is now open on the Upper West Side. A departure from his years of helming the kitchens at fine dining establishments L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon and Le Cirque, Bellanca embraces à la carte-only service of elegant but unfussy dishes rooted in his French background, from spiced duck and beet tartare to braised wild black bass, orange souffle and a separate bar menu of deviled eggs, lobster pasta, duck polpette and more.
New Yorkers react to the imminent closing of Dallas BBQ in the East Village
It is a New York right of passage to to do something deeply embarrassing and forever memorable while out drinking at Dallas BBQ on the corner of Second Avenue and St. Mark's Place in the East Village. Alas, city dwellers will soon have to settle on a new sort of...
Tasty recipes by refugees and immigrants in NYC are featured in this new cookbook
Recipes for pierogies, borscht, aloo gobi, pozole, mücver and many more delicious dishes get their due in this new cookbook written by refugees and immigrants, including some who live in New York City. Nonprofit Felt Education published the cookbook A World of Yum, which is now available for $30....
New York is the No. 1 ‘Grinchiest’ city in the entire U.S.
Perhaps our hearts are two sizes too small or we’d rather be alone in our respective “caves” during the holiday season because one report has found that NYC is the Grinchiest city in America. At first glance, it doesn’t make sense. NYC shows up in a big...
NBC New York
Want to Know More About the Tree Outside Your NYC Home? There's a Map for That
A groundbreaking new digital map heralded as the first-of-its-kind now provides real-time stats on some of the city's tallest residents: its trees. Nearly 1 million trees around New York City can now be found on a spruced up online map that provides instant access to tree conditions and allows users to report problems directly to the city.
