Oregon State

MySanAntonio

Saint Mary's beats No. 22 San Diego State 68-61 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Aidan Mahaney scored 20 points, Alex Ducas added 17 and Saint Mary's knocked off No. 22 San Diego State 68-61 in the Jerry Colangelo Classic on Saturday. Two of the nation’s best defensive teams got offensive early at the home of the NBA's Phoenix Suns before the Gaels (8-3) tightened up to take a nine-point second-half lead.
SAN DIEGO, CA


Texas 107, Alabama St. 54

ALABAMA ST. (1-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 38.000, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Emmanuel 1-4, Steele 1-2, Sanders 1-2, Crawford 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Bolton 3, Gray 1) Turnovers: 30 (Steele 6, Emmanuel 5, Sanders 4, Bolton 3, Team 3, Crawford 2, Gray 2,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

