Strong-Armed Robbery in Bedford County

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a strong-armed robbery at the Pit Stop Market on December 9th at approximately 8:52 p.m. The suspect is a male, approximately 5’7” to 5’10” and 130-145 pounds. Any information please contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. 931-684-3232.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
A Look Back at County Mayor Weston Wamp’s First 100 Days in Office

Friday marked the first 100 days in office for new County Mayor Weston Wamp, who is the county’s first executive to be elected from outside of county government. Since September 1st, Mayor Wamp and his team have hit the ground running on big projects and priorities ranging from a historic pay raise for law enforcement to increasing career training opportunities for students.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Ringgold woman introduces “plarning” to serve community

CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — This holiday season, officials in Catoosa County are asking its residents to gift them … with recycled plastic bags. Believe it or not, one woman in Ringgold has introduced a new hobby that not only helps the environment, but also the area’s homeless.
RINGGOLD, GA
Cookeville Christmas parade postponed

National Weather Service predicts a 60% chance of rain on Sunday. Cookeville – The Cookeville Christmas parade has been postponed due to impending weather. It will now take place on Monday night, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. Those who have registered to be in the parade need to start...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Four Warren County Residents Charged with Arson

An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents and fire investigators into a residential fire in McMinnville has resulted in the indictment and arrest of four people from Warren County. On July 21st, with the assistance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, TBI agents and fire investigators responded to...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
Man passes away during booking at Coffee County Jail Monday morning

A 26-year old male passed away during booking at the Coffee County Jail Monday morning. According to jail officials, at approximately 6:15 a.m. Monday Dec. 12, a 26-year old white male was brought to the Coffee County Jail by another agency for “an outstanding warrant and due to another incident.”
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Erlanger Health System: Toy choking hazard

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lindsay Bass talks about how many toys can be a choking hazard for young children, Lindsay Bass shares tips to prevent your children from injury during this gift giving season. Stay connected with Erlanger Health System. 423-778-9434. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Deadly crash closes I-24 in Rutherford County

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Morning commuters heading into Davidson County were in for a long ride Monday morning as the interstate was shut down for a deadly crash investigation in Rutherford County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Two vehicles were involved in a crash on I-24 West at...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
UDC Chapter Honors Veterans

The Kirby-Smith Chapter 327 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) honored veterans at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma on Veterans Day. For several years, the chapter has presented Veterans Day programs at the Center. Chapter President Ginger Delius presented the history of the UDC, Veterans Day, and...
TULLAHOMA, TN
USPS temporarily closes South Chattanooga post office Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just weeks before Christmas, USPS has temporarily closed the South Chattanooga post office due to "safety reasons." This is the post office located on the 1000 block of West 40th Street:. USPS says this will only affect retail operations and that the P.O. Box lobby will...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Arrest Report

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest report for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 3, 2022. All arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas

Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
TENNESSEE STATE
Georgia man gets 25 years in prison for voter fraud

A Walker County man was recently convicted of forgery relating to a voter fraud case. According to the Secretary of State’s office, Walker County resident William Chase filled out another Walker County resident’s absentee ballot in the January 2021 runoff election after it was sent to a Post Office box at a voter’s prior address in error.
WALKER COUNTY, GA

