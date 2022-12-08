Read full article on original website
Dickinson County Supervisors Approve Change to Makeup of Joint 911 Service Board
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Ehret spoke with the Board of Supervisors at their latest meeting about allowing the Emergency Management Commission to take up the duties of a joint 9-1-1 service board. Ehret told Supervisors a recent change to a law covering...
kicdam.com
Dickinson County Supervisors To Discuss Resignation Agreement for County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss a resignation agreement with the County Attorney Amy Zenor this week. According to the agenda for Tuesday morning’s regular meeting, discussion will be had with action possible on the matter which comes after Zenor was allegedly found to be intoxicated in the courthouse in November and was charged with public intoxication, just days after winning re-election in a non-contested race.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley City Council discusses tweaks for fines, website
SIBLEY—An ongoing museum project was the top topic of Sibley City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 28. Scott Huisenga, Beth Thole and Steve Voss representing the McCallum Museum and Osceola County Livestock Show attended the meeting to discuss the FARM SHED. “The museum board is looking for direction on...
more1049.com
Driver and Passenger Avoid Injury in Single Vehicle Rollover in O’Brien County
Primghar, IA (KICD) — A driver and his passenger managed to avoid injuries in a crash near Paullina on Sunday. According to the crash report from the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Jamison Jenness was headed North on Silver Avenue around midnight in heavy fog conditions when he reportedly missed the stop sign at the T intersection at 470th Street while talking to a passenger.
more1049.com
Phyllis Rukes, 87, of Spencer
A private family service for 87-year-old Phyllis Rukes of Spencer will be held at Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake with burial at Lake View Gardens Cemetery. Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
more1049.com
Weekly Health Update: Avoiding Winter Slips, Trips and Falls
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Winter has not even officially started up to this point, but Northwest Iowa has already gotten a taste of what the cold season can provide including hazards on area roads and sidewalks. Tatum Geerdes is Spencer Hospital’s Employee Health Nurse. She says there are a number...
kicdam.com
Nebraska Man Injured In O’Brien County Crash Dies From Injuries
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– An Omaha man seriously injured in a crash last week near Sheldon has died from his injuries. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says 48-year-old Brian Williams was southbound on Nettle Avenue when his semi crossed the center line and struck the rear axle of a semi around one o’clock Tuesday afternoon.
more1049.com
Estherville City Council Approves Additional Facade Grant Funds
Estherville, IA (KICD) — As KICD reported in the past, the city of Estherville recently took applications for a grant to property owners who are updating their homes. At their latest meeting, the City Council was updated on the number of hopeful grant recipients now that the application period for this year is over. The initial number was low but surged after an ad in the local Shopper.
more1049.com
High Path Avian Influenza Back in Northwest Iowa
(KICD) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed two cases of high pathogen avian influenza in turkey flocks in both Buena Vista and Cherokee Counties this month. Gretta Irwin with the Iowa Turkey Federation says the disease has lasted longer than the previous outbreak in 2015, but luckily has affected fewer birds.
KCCI.com
More bird flu outbreaks reported in Cherokee, Buena Vista counties
One-hundred thousand birds will be destroyed as the Iowa Department of Agriculture confirmed two more cases of bird flu in the state on Sunday. The outbreaks were found in commercial turkey flocks in Cherokee and Buena Vista counties. The Iowa Department of Agriculture tells KCCI approximately 50,000 turkeys in each...
more1049.com
World War II Film Featuring NW Iowa Residents Premiering in Algona and Forest City
Forest City (Radio Iowa) — A film about a German POW camp near Algona is set to premiere this week. The movie “Silent Night in Algona” tells the story of the prisoners in Algona between September and December of 1944. Forest City native Jim Brockhohn plays the role of Uncle Joe in the feature.
more1049.com
City and County Show Consensus To Further Explore Roundabout at “North Y” Intersection
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council and Clay County Board of Supervisors met in joint session Monday evening to further discuss options presented by the Iowa Department of Transportation to increase safety at the intersection of Highways 18 and 71 north of Spencer. Following a meeting with the...
Agriculture Online
Three Iowa counties confirm avian influenza commercial turkey flocks
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed positive cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Cherokee County, Iowa and Buena Vista County, Iowa. The affected sites are both commercial turkey flocks.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in crash involving DOT truck
HOSPERS—One person received minor injuries in a motor vehicle accident about 7:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on the Highway 60 expressway, one-quarter mile south of Hospers. Forty-two-year-old Matthew Eugene Ryba of Merrill was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram north on the expressway. Fifty-three-year-old Troy Lawrence Clouse of Le Mars,...
siouxcountyradio.com
Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds
Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
mystar106.com
Snowfall amounts vary widely with north-central Iowa’s first major winter storm of season
Palo Alto County saw the highest snowfall totals in Iowa from the storm, with Ruthven receiving 12 inches of snow and Emmetsburg 10 inches. Dexter in Mower County received 10.3 inches. North-central Iowa could see some isolated areas of freezing drizzle overnight, mixing with snow in the very early morning...
Man found guilty of murdering woman at Milford clinic
A jury found Goyne-Yarns guilty of first degree murder after the shooting of Shelby Lynn Woizeschke Friday afternoon.
kicdam.com
Update: Multiple Snow Events Declared Ahead of Anticipated Snowfall
UPDATE: Additional snow emergencies have been announced in Storm Lake between 10 p.m. tonight and 6 a.m. tomorrow, and in West Bend starting at 6 p.m. tonight going until noon tomorrow. Original Story:. Northwest IA (KICD) — There is a winter weather advisory in place today calling for a few...
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
