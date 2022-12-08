ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

seehafernews.com

Work Continues on Mike Howe Builders Subdivision in North Manitowoc

Mike Howe Builders is continuing their work on a seven-acre single-family subdivision on the north side of Manitowoc. Mike Howe was on WOMT’s After Further Review Program last week with Jason and Tina Prigge, where he explained that this project actually started three years ago when he first noticed a need for affordable housing.
MANITOWOC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Measurable snowfall in Washington Co., Wi

December 9, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – The Washington County, WI area got hit with a little winter white this Friday morning. Cub reporter Ron Naab submitted a pair of photos from the Allenton, WI area. “We got about 2 to 3 inches of snow,” said Naab.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Metro cuts routes due to bus driver shortage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bus driver shortage is forcing green bay metro to cut service hours on certain routes, the new schedule taking effect yesterday. Routes 6 and 7 will now only run one bus per hour instead of 2. Route 6 is one of the more popular...
GREEN BAY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
seehafernews.com

MPSD to Discuss 2023-24 Calendar, Addition of Two New Positions

The Manitowoc Public School District’s Personnel Committee is scheduled to gather this evening. They will be in the Board Room in the District Office Building on Lindbergh Drive at 5:30 p.m. They will start by looking over the Residency in Teacher Education program before discussing the creation of a...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Local Chief Discusses Candle Fire Safety

Candles may be pretty to look at, but they are a cause of house fires and home fire deaths. With Christmas and the New Year’s holiday coming up, Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Blaser address the topic during a recent appearance on WOMT’s Be My Guest program. He suggested...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Exterminators kill spiders in Manitowoc school

Investigators who questioned Beyer say the more they pressed him on his explanations, he'd offer new ones. Leavy-Carter upset over lack of attorney, bound over for trial. Jordan Leavy-Carter is accused of giving a gun to children before one was fatally shot. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Make-a-Wish fundraiser uses...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Governor Evers to Visit Green Bay to Discuss the State Budget

Governor Tony Evers has scheduled a visit to Green Bay to discuss the state budget. The listening session will be held in the University of Wisconsin Green Bay’s STEM Innovation Center on December 20th and will run from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Those who wish to attend are required...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Teen Facing Marijuana Charges Following a Two Vehicle Crash

A Manitowoc teen is facing drug charges after being involved in a crash Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of South 13th and Columbus Streets just before 9:00 a.m. to investigate the two-vehicle crash. Witnesses reported that a male subject exited one of the vehicles and hid behind...
MANITOWOC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-12-22 fdl county high speed chase

An 18 year old Brandon man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started shortly before 8:30pm Sunday night when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Highway C near Forest Avenue Road. The chase ended five and a half miles later when the suspect vehicle pulled over on Townhall Road.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

TSA to host hiring event for Northern Wisconsin in Appleton

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Transportation and Security Administration will stock up on staff at the area’s two major airports. Applicants are welcome to introduce themselves at a recruitment event scheduled on Dec 13 at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The...
APPLETON, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?

It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
WISCONSIN STATE
wapl.com

Appleton Police looking for hit and run semi

APPLETON, Wis–The Appleton Police Department is looking for information on a semi involved in a hit and run crash along Interstate 41. The truck collided with a Honda Accord along southbound I-41 at Meade Street around 7:50 in the morning last Friday. The Accord was pushed into the median and rolled over. Witnesses did not get the registration plates or company information.
APPLETON, WI

