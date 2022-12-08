Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Work Continues on Mike Howe Builders Subdivision in North Manitowoc
Mike Howe Builders is continuing their work on a seven-acre single-family subdivision on the north side of Manitowoc. Mike Howe was on WOMT’s After Further Review Program last week with Jason and Tina Prigge, where he explained that this project actually started three years ago when he first noticed a need for affordable housing.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Measurable snowfall in Washington Co., Wi
December 9, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – The Washington County, WI area got hit with a little winter white this Friday morning. Cub reporter Ron Naab submitted a pair of photos from the Allenton, WI area. “We got about 2 to 3 inches of snow,” said Naab.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Public Works and Finance Committees to Gather Together Today
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled to start the week in Manitowoc County. There will be a joint meeting of the Public Works and Finance Committees at 4:30 this evening at the County Office Complex. After hearing comments from the public, the group will approve the purchase of the...
whbl.com
Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan
The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
wearegreenbay.com
Pamperin Park playground items up for auction, anticipation for rebuild begins
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 25 years, a favorite Brown County playground will be undergoing some massive changes, and locals have a unique opportunity to bid on a keepsake from the park to call their own. Pamperin Park has been a staple of the Green Bay area for...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Leaders to Discuss Front Yard Gardening Pilot Program Proposal
There is only one meeting on the calendar in the City of Two Rivers today. The Plan Commission will be in the Council Chambers in City Hall at 5:30 p.m. with only one item on their agenda. The group is slated to review an Environmental Advisory Board (EAB) Pilot Program...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Metro cuts routes due to bus driver shortage
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bus driver shortage is forcing green bay metro to cut service hours on certain routes, the new schedule taking effect yesterday. Routes 6 and 7 will now only run one bus per hour instead of 2. Route 6 is one of the more popular...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
wearegreenbay.com
THC-infused candy bags and $70K in cash found during Fond du Lac traffic stop, Langlade Co. man arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Fond du Lac arrested a Langlade County man during a traffic stop after finding a loaded gun, 29 bags of THC-infused candy, and roughly $70,000 in cash. In a Facebook post, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office states that the...
seehafernews.com
MPSD to Discuss 2023-24 Calendar, Addition of Two New Positions
The Manitowoc Public School District’s Personnel Committee is scheduled to gather this evening. They will be in the Board Room in the District Office Building on Lindbergh Drive at 5:30 p.m. They will start by looking over the Residency in Teacher Education program before discussing the creation of a...
seehafernews.com
Local Chief Discusses Candle Fire Safety
Candles may be pretty to look at, but they are a cause of house fires and home fire deaths. With Christmas and the New Year’s holiday coming up, Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Blaser address the topic during a recent appearance on WOMT’s Be My Guest program. He suggested...
WBAY Green Bay
Exterminators kill spiders in Manitowoc school
Investigators who questioned Beyer say the more they pressed him on his explanations, he'd offer new ones. Leavy-Carter upset over lack of attorney, bound over for trial. Jordan Leavy-Carter is accused of giving a gun to children before one was fatally shot. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Make-a-Wish fundraiser uses...
spectrumnews1.com
Cedarburg rewinds to bygone era as Free Blockbuster comes to town
CEDARBURG, Wis. — People in Cedarburg, Wis. have reason to party like it’s 1999. Residents and visitors can once again “run to Blockbuster” to pick out a movie, just in a different way than they did in the 1980s through mid 2000s. In the age of...
seehafernews.com
Governor Evers to Visit Green Bay to Discuss the State Budget
Governor Tony Evers has scheduled a visit to Green Bay to discuss the state budget. The listening session will be held in the University of Wisconsin Green Bay’s STEM Innovation Center on December 20th and will run from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Those who wish to attend are required...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Teen Facing Marijuana Charges Following a Two Vehicle Crash
A Manitowoc teen is facing drug charges after being involved in a crash Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of South 13th and Columbus Streets just before 9:00 a.m. to investigate the two-vehicle crash. Witnesses reported that a male subject exited one of the vehicles and hid behind...
radioplusinfo.com
12-12-22 fdl county high speed chase
An 18 year old Brandon man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started shortly before 8:30pm Sunday night when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Highway C near Forest Avenue Road. The chase ended five and a half miles later when the suspect vehicle pulled over on Townhall Road.
nbc15.com
Manitowoc father suggested brother, sleepwalking as explanations for children’s killings
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution has rested its case against Matthew Beyer, who’s charged with stabbing and killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. A chilling video played during the seventh day of Beyer’s trial brought Will and Dani’s mother to tears...
WBAY Green Bay
TSA to host hiring event for Northern Wisconsin in Appleton
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Transportation and Security Administration will stock up on staff at the area’s two major airports. Applicants are welcome to introduce themselves at a recruitment event scheduled on Dec 13 at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The...
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
wapl.com
Appleton Police looking for hit and run semi
APPLETON, Wis–The Appleton Police Department is looking for information on a semi involved in a hit and run crash along Interstate 41. The truck collided with a Honda Accord along southbound I-41 at Meade Street around 7:50 in the morning last Friday. The Accord was pushed into the median and rolled over. Witnesses did not get the registration plates or company information.
