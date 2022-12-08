ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, KS

JoCo Sheriff's Office investigating aggravated assault incident in De Soto

By Wilson Truong
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLrtd_0jc0MA9X00

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault incident in De Soto.

Deputies were dispatched just after 6 a.m. to a business in the 32000 block of Lexington Avenue on reports of an armed person threatening people inside.

Once authorities were on the scene, the suspect exited the building into the woods south of the business.

Police made contact with the suspect with the help of a negotiator in hopes of resolving the situation peacefully.

Nearly three hours later, the suspect was taken into custody without incident around 9:20 a.m.

Officers from Olathe, Lenexa, Gardner and the Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in the situation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Johnson County Sheriff's Office at 913-715-5560 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.


Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JC Post

Kansas felon caught with stolen property, firearm and drugs

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a drug bust. On Wednesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrants in the 1500 Block SW Tyler Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While...
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Man killed in early-morning Independence shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a homicide in the area of S. Brentwood Ave. and 46th St. Officers say they got a call about the shooting at around 2 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on-scene, they found the victim, a man, shot to death inside an apartment.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Hays Post

Reward offered in search for 2 KC-area fugitives

CASS COUNTY —Two inmates who escaped Monday from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City are still missing, according FBI. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 each for information that leads directly to the capture of 33-year-old Trevor Sparks and 43-year-old Sergio Perez- Martinez.
CASS COUNTY, MO
WIBW

One dies in foggy crash on I-35 south of KC

MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead following a crash along I-35 south of Kansas City in a dense blanket of fog. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and 223rd Rd. with reports of a crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

KCK police identify injured male who had no ID

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said they have identified a male who was injured late Thursday night after appealing to the public. Authorities described the male as being Hispanic and between 17 and 25 years old. Police released a photo of a tattoo on his right forearm, which appears to be the initials L.L.D.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Northbound I-635 closed briefly Sunday morning following crashes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Heavy fog and slick roads in the Kansas City area made for tougher driving conditions and multiple wrecks throughout the metro area Sunday morning. After several non-injury crashes occurred on northbound I-635 in the area of I-70, emergency personnel closed the road briefly Sunday morning.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Police ID victim in KC convenience store killing

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Kansas City. Just after 3a.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to a shooting at Truman Road and Paseo in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they found a 27-year-old Joshua R. Williams outside of the convenience...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Homicide: Police ID woman found dead in Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 22-year-old Shayla Curtis. Just after 8p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Forean. First...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy