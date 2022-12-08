JoCo Sheriff's Office investigating aggravated assault incident in De Soto

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault incident in De Soto.

Deputies were dispatched just after 6 a.m. to a business in the 32000 block of Lexington Avenue on reports of an armed person threatening people inside.

Once authorities were on the scene, the suspect exited the building into the woods south of the business.

Police made contact with the suspect with the help of a negotiator in hopes of resolving the situation peacefully.

Nearly three hours later, the suspect was taken into custody without incident around 9:20 a.m.

Officers from Olathe, Lenexa, Gardner and the Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in the situation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Johnson County Sheriff's Office at 913-715-5560 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

—

