Convicted sex offender from Staten Island bit parole officer so hard that he left marks, cops say

The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island supermarket assault: Cops seek public’s help in alleged incident, release photos
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual sought in connection with an alleged assault at a Port Richmond supermarket. Photos of the individual sought for questioning in the incident were posted on the 121st Precinct Twitter feed. A spokesperson...
Following an alleged hate crime on Staten Island, new state bias prevention task force created
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In the wake of an alleged antisemitic hate crime on Staten Island last month -- as well as many other hate crimes being reported citywide -- the New York State Division of Human Rights is launching a statewide Hate and Bias Prevention Unit. The new state...
Video shows group of teens beating 14-year-old victim in Queens, report states
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A video posted on Twitter has gone viral after it showed a group of kids attacking a 14-year-old student in Queens, the New York Post reported. The incident took place Wednesday, close to 3:30 p.m., within the vicinity of Thompson Avenue and 31st Street. Police told...
Drunken driver threatens cops after Staten Island Expressway crash, NYPD alleges
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 38-year-old man from Manhattan threatened to kill police officers after he was accused of driving drunk in a crash on the Staten Island Expressway. Adnan Hoti of Front Street allegedly was a driver involved in a two-car crash that police responded...
Suspect in shooting of NYPD officer during Staten Island drug raid posts bond for release
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man charged with shooting a detective during a drug raid in New Springville has been released from police custody after posting half a million dollars for bail. Nelson Pizarro, 40, faces a litany of charges in connection with the Jan. 20 incident,...
West Brighton family’s two vehicles wrecked in overnight hit-and-run crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A West Brighton family went to sleep having two perfectly fine vehicles on the street outside their home. They awakened, in the middle of the night, to find their automobiles had been wrecked in a hit-and-run incident. Jennifer and William Bowe told the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com...
Packers Super Bowl champ bails out man accused of shooting NYPD detective on Staten Island: Report
Ryan Grant, a former Green Bay Packer who won a Super Bowl with the team in 2011, is among a group who contributed to gathering bail money for a man charged with shooting an NYPD detective on Staten Island in January, according to the New York Post. Nelson Pizarro was...
N.J. driver killed in Garden State Parkway crash tried to drive across highway, police say
A fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, N.J. Saturday morning occurred when an 88-year-old woman tried to drive from the right shoulder across three lanes of the highway and was struck by an SUV, the New Jersey State Police reported Sunday. Joan Butler of West Orange...
Once a Willowbrook resident, mom of 2 celebrates the independent life she built | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
Staten Island cameras issue less than 1% of NYC’s bus lane tickets, but that’s about to change
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Like it or not, automated enforcement cameras have become a part of everyday life in New York City. Each day, thousands of speed, red light and bus lane cameras issue violations to drivers breaking the law, whether they’re exceeding the speed limit, running a red light or blocking a bus lane during designated hours.
NYPD: Ramped up enforcement of illegally parked tractor trailers leads to 800 summons
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The NYPD has ramped up its enforcement of illegally parked tractor trailers in 2022, which the Advance/SILive.com highlighted earlier this year as a quality of life and safety issue across the Island. A spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information said approximately 800...
3 Staten Islanders died in Lockerbie terrorist attack that man will face U.S. charges for, decades later
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Libyan official accused of making the bomb in the Lockerbie terrorist attack in 1988 — which killed three Staten Islanders — has been taken into U.S. custody. Three borough residents lost their lives more than 30 years ago in the interactional act...
After an 8-year battle with 9/11-related cancer, Staten Island NYPD Lt. Maureen Gill-Donohue succumbs to the disease. She was 57.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — Maureen Gill-Donohue, a NYPD lieutenant who will be remembered for her selfless spirit, her caring nature, her deep love of family, and her joyous smile, died Wednesday in her West Brighton home after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was 57. After the 9/11...
Drag story hour: Isn’t there a better way? | From the editor
I wish Jim Smith was alive. For a lot of reasons. Jim was a good friend for almost 50 years. He died a while ago. COVID complications. Jimmy was up there in years – 79. When we were kids, 79 was nursing-home-ready. Or worse. Last week, some of my 79-plus pals were discoing on the dance floor to Brick House at a College of Staten Island ball.
The Old Guy: On why development on Staten Island needs to be capped
Joan and I rode by 44 Victory Blvd. the other day, the site of the proposed homeless shelter that a lot of people didn’t want here, not because of NIMBY, but because the placement, they felt, was entirely wrong and other placements were ignored by the then Mayor’s office.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Sun-soaked conservatory, park-like grounds, West Brighton, $1.25M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to the listing on SILive.com, this neoclassical Colonial home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms is located at 312 Bard Ave. and priced at $1,250,000. The 4,600-square-foot space is nested upon a 17,500 square-foot property. According to siborrealtors.com, this 1925 residence is believed to have been designed by William H. Mersereau, a renowned architect who is best known for the restoration of Fraunces Tavern in Manhattan.
With NYC plan for mentally ill, hospitals face complex task
NEW YORK — New York City’s latest plan to keep mentally ill people from languishing in public is billed as a common-sense strategy to get them help. By encouraging police officers and city medics to take more psychologically disturbed people to hospitals, even if they refuse care, Mayor Eric Adams says he’s humanely tackling a problem instead of looking away. But his policy will have to navigate a legal challenge and a cool reception from some city lawmakers. In emergency rooms, psychiatrists must determine whether such patients need hospitalization, perhaps against their will.
These are the 10 most expensive Staten Island homes sold in 2022, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s high-end residential real estate market remained competitive in 2022 — with the top 10 highest selling properties in the borough garnering more than $2 million each. According to records provided by the Staten Island Board of Realtors (SIBOR), Staten Island’s highest-priced...
New York Regents exam results: Here’s how Staten Island did compared to rest of the state
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State released the results of Regents exams across every district and school, which showed the level of proficiency among high school students. To receive a high school diploma, most students are required to take at least five Regents exams, which measure student achievement...
Career waitress launches book about Port Richmond with nods to Ralph’s, Denino’s
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Artist and career waitress Mary-Antonia Lombardi of Port Richmond recently received a grant through Staten Island Arts. The end-product of such an award is a colorful, self-published book about her neighborhood — Welcome to the Neighborhood...10302 (Ingramspark, 2022). She sums up, “The story is...
