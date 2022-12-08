ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island Home of the Week: Sun-soaked conservatory, park-like grounds, West Brighton, $1.25M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to the listing on SILive.com, this neoclassical Colonial home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms is located at 312 Bard Ave. and priced at $1,250,000. The 4,600-square-foot space is nested upon a 17,500 square-foot property. According to siborrealtors.com, this 1925 residence is believed to have been designed by William H. Mersereau, a renowned architect who is best known for the restoration of Fraunces Tavern in Manhattan.
Staten Island cameras issue less than 1% of NYC’s bus lane tickets, but that’s about to change

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Like it or not, automated enforcement cameras have become a part of everyday life in New York City. Each day, thousands of speed, red light and bus lane cameras issue violations to drivers breaking the law, whether they’re exceeding the speed limit, running a red light or blocking a bus lane during designated hours.
All-you-can-eat-buffets of Staten Island’s past, present and future | Pamela’s Food Service Diary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The handsome new dining room of New China Hibachi and Sushi Buffet stood to be admired on a recent rainy Wednesday morning — shiny and brightly lit plus spread out with pods of comfortable seating. While getting settled for a Facebook live at the New Dorp restaurant an hour before service, I had no expectations of what lunch would bring.
