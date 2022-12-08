Read full article on original website
Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still WantedAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowGreysonNew York City, NY
These are the 10 most expensive Staten Island homes sold in 2022, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s high-end residential real estate market remained competitive in 2022 — with the top 10 highest selling properties in the borough garnering more than $2 million each. According to records provided by the Staten Island Board of Realtors (SIBOR), Staten Island’s highest-priced...
New York Regents exam results: Here’s how Staten Island did compared to rest of the state
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State released the results of Regents exams across every district and school, which showed the level of proficiency among high school students. To receive a high school diploma, most students are required to take at least five Regents exams, which measure student achievement...
Once a Willowbrook resident, mom of 2 celebrates the independent life she built | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Sun-soaked conservatory, park-like grounds, West Brighton, $1.25M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to the listing on SILive.com, this neoclassical Colonial home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms is located at 312 Bard Ave. and priced at $1,250,000. The 4,600-square-foot space is nested upon a 17,500 square-foot property. According to siborrealtors.com, this 1925 residence is believed to have been designed by William H. Mersereau, a renowned architect who is best known for the restoration of Fraunces Tavern in Manhattan.
Staten Island cameras issue less than 1% of NYC’s bus lane tickets, but that’s about to change
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Like it or not, automated enforcement cameras have become a part of everyday life in New York City. Each day, thousands of speed, red light and bus lane cameras issue violations to drivers breaking the law, whether they’re exceeding the speed limit, running a red light or blocking a bus lane during designated hours.
Staten Island supermarket assault: Cops seek public’s help in alleged incident, release photos
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual sought in connection with an alleged assault at a Port Richmond supermarket. Photos of the individual sought for questioning in the incident were posted on the 121st Precinct Twitter feed. A spokesperson...
All-you-can-eat-buffets of Staten Island’s past, present and future | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The handsome new dining room of New China Hibachi and Sushi Buffet stood to be admired on a recent rainy Wednesday morning — shiny and brightly lit plus spread out with pods of comfortable seating. While getting settled for a Facebook live at the New Dorp restaurant an hour before service, I had no expectations of what lunch would bring.
Drag story hour: Isn’t there a better way? | From the editor
I wish Jim Smith was alive. For a lot of reasons. Jim was a good friend for almost 50 years. He died a while ago. COVID complications. Jimmy was up there in years – 79. When we were kids, 79 was nursing-home-ready. Or worse. Last week, some of my 79-plus pals were discoing on the dance floor to Brick House at a College of Staten Island ball.
New NYC Tree Map allows residents to report tree conditions in parks, streets across the city
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Parks Department recently launched its new tree map, which includes unique IDs, species information and maintenance status for 800,000 trees throughout the five boroughs. The map, located on the city Parks website, allows New Yorkers to report tree conditions in city parks as well...
City health experts to share COVID-19 data at Community Board meeting next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City health representatives will share the latest COVID-19 data with the public during a Community Board 2 Health Committee meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14. During the 7 p.m. meeting, representatives of the New York City Health and Hospitals Test & Treat Corps will also provide...
Staten Island JCC to host a variety of holiday events
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Want to get together with your community this holiday season? The Joan and Alan Bernikow JCC of Staten Island has you covered. Throughout the month of December, the JCC will open its doors to not only the Jewish community, but the entire borough for holiday celebrations and festivities.
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Saturday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 p.m., until Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
Need a good sweat? Popular heated infrared gym Hotworx opens first NYC location on Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re a fan of hot yoga, sauna-Pilates, burning-barre or any other trendy, heated fitness class, there’s a new metabolism-boosting method in town. Hotworx, a virtually instructed exercise program centered around the benefits of infrared heat absorption, has arrived in Charleston. “I visited a...
Career waitress launches book about Port Richmond with nods to Ralph’s, Denino’s
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Artist and career waitress Mary-Antonia Lombardi of Port Richmond recently received a grant through Staten Island Arts. The end-product of such an award is a colorful, self-published book about her neighborhood — Welcome to the Neighborhood...10302 (Ingramspark, 2022). She sums up, “The story is...
Following an alleged hate crime on Staten Island, new state bias prevention task force created
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In the wake of an alleged antisemitic hate crime on Staten Island last month -- as well as many other hate crimes being reported citywide -- the New York State Division of Human Rights is launching a statewide Hate and Bias Prevention Unit. The new state...
Former workers of group of high-end Italian restaurants in New York City say their wages were stolen
Eyewitness News has found that the owners of a group of popular, high-end Italian restaurants in New York City have been sued for wage theft by their former workers in at least 11 different class action lawsuits.
Homeless New Yorkers tell why they avoid shelters: The 'drama' is part of it
A homeless encampment in Lower Manhattan sits empty. As Mayor Eric Adams ramps up his plans to address rising homelessness, homeless New Yorkers explain why they’d rather live on streets instead of city shelters. [ more › ]
Mayor Adams " We Have The Responsibility To Lead The Way To Defeat This Epidemic " Lights City Hall Red
David N Dinkins Manhattan Municipal BuildingPhoto byWillrc57. New York – December 1, 2022 New York City’s Mayor Adams commemorated World AIDS Day by lighting up both City Hall and The David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building red.
