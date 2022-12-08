Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Christmas Vacation star Beverly D'Angelo is back to reclaim her holiday movie crown in Violent Night
More than three decades after starring alongside Chevy Chase in the holiday classic National Lampoon's Christmas, Beverly D'Angelo can now be seen in what could be a holiday classic-in-the-making, the just-released Violent Night. So is the actress happy to be the Queen of Christmas Movies?. "I will take that," says...
Why 'A Christmas Story Christmas' Recast Ralphie Parker's Mom
While much of the original cast reunited for the 1983 film's long-awaited sequel, Melinda Dillon did not reprise her role.
Paul Greene aka the "King of Christmas" Talks Hardest Part of Filming Holiday Movies (EXCLUSIVE)
Yes, it's officially that time of year. The holiday season is here, which means people everywhere are sipping hot cocoa and binge-watching their all-time favorite Christmas movies. And while enjoying your holiday-themed rom-com by the fire, fans may recognize one familiar face on the TV screen — actor, Paul Greene.
AOL Corp
Fully preserved 'A Christmas Story' house is up for sale, leg lamp and all: See the pics!
We triple dog dare you to put in an offer on the house from A Christmas Story. The Cleveland property that served as the home of Ralphie Parker and his family in the 1983 beloved holiday classic is up for sale. The buyer will become the owner of not only the place where Ralphie was forced to try on that ridiculous bunny suit from Aunt Clara, but several other pieces of real estate, including the Bumpus house, which belonged to the owners of those turkey-stealing dogs, and a museum and gift shop dedicated to the film. In all, five buildings on seven parcels of land, are available.
The Bully From 'A Christmas Story' Will Be Hanging Out at the Original House From the Movie for a Good Cause
Actor Zach Ward plays CEO in real life when he isn't reprising his iconic role.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside Factory
"Sopranos" and "Green Book" actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been found dead after his body was reportedly dumped near a sheet metal factory in New York, The Hollywood Reporter reports.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
The Price Is Right Host Drew Carey Claims The Contestants Are The Secret Behind The Show's Longevity
In the decades since the television set has become a household staple, the landscape of small-screen entertainment has shifted dramatically. Fads have come and gone, audience viewing habits have changed, and the business behind it all has become increasingly complex. At the same time, there are a handful of constants that folks can expect to be there when they pick up their remote. One such consistent presence is the game show genre, which has existed for years upon years and sees regular people get their 15 minutes of fame and a chance to win a desirable prize.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
Chuck Berry Paid out $1.2 Million After He Was Caught Installing Bathroom Cameras in His Restaurants
Chuck Berry made many happy with his music, but his legacy isn't untarnished. The late artist was sued following a major scandal.
Jay Leno Reveals Burns In New Photo After Release From Hospital
Television host Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” to his face and hands on November 12. On Monday, Leno was released from the hospital, continuing his healing process. Ahead of his release, the Grossman Burn Center, where he stayed, took a photo providing a status update on the actor.
Popculture
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity
On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Ken Curtis Lived in a Real-Life Jail With ‘Notorious Outlaws’ Long Before Playing Festus Haggen
'Gunsmoke' actor Ken Curtis lived in a real-life jail growing up, which gave him valuable experience for playing Festus Haggen.
What’s the most hated Christmas song?
(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
Henry Winkler Reveals He Turned Down Iconic Film Role, Calls Himself a ‘Damn Fool’
When it comes to roles in his career, Henry Winkler hasn’t always been perfect in his selection and he’s talking about one of those roles. Winkler had a chance, at one time, to play Danny Zuko in the movie Grease. Of course, people know that Danny was played by John Travolta in the movie opposite Olivia Newton-John.
Comments / 1