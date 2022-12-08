ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fully preserved 'A Christmas Story' house is up for sale, leg lamp and all: See the pics!

We triple dog dare you to put in an offer on the house from A Christmas Story. The Cleveland property that served as the home of Ralphie Parker and his family in the 1983 beloved holiday classic is up for sale. The buyer will become the owner of not only the place where Ralphie was forced to try on that ridiculous bunny suit from Aunt Clara, but several other pieces of real estate, including the Bumpus house, which belonged to the owners of those turkey-stealing dogs, and a museum and gift shop dedicated to the film. In all, five buildings on seven parcels of land, are available.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
The Price Is Right Host Drew Carey Claims The Contestants Are The Secret Behind The Show's Longevity

In the decades since the television set has become a household staple, the landscape of small-screen entertainment has shifted dramatically. Fads have come and gone, audience viewing habits have changed, and the business behind it all has become increasingly complex. At the same time, there are a handful of constants that folks can expect to be there when they pick up their remote. One such consistent presence is the game show genre, which has existed for years upon years and sees regular people get their 15 minutes of fame and a chance to win a desirable prize.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
What’s the most hated Christmas song?

(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?

