We triple dog dare you to put in an offer on the house from A Christmas Story. The Cleveland property that served as the home of Ralphie Parker and his family in the 1983 beloved holiday classic is up for sale. The buyer will become the owner of not only the place where Ralphie was forced to try on that ridiculous bunny suit from Aunt Clara, but several other pieces of real estate, including the Bumpus house, which belonged to the owners of those turkey-stealing dogs, and a museum and gift shop dedicated to the film. In all, five buildings on seven parcels of land, are available.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 27 DAYS AGO