Roku just got a ton of new free content — here’s what you can stream now
The Roku Channel, which offers a ton of free ad-supported TV content, just got 36 new channels. Here's everything you need to know.
Collider
Disney+ Launches Cheaper Ad-Supported Tier Across U.S.
The Walt Disney Company is getting its flagship streaming service onboard with paid advertisements, as Disney+ has launched its highly anticipated ad-supported subscription across the United States. The new tiers will allow users to choose from a variety of options across all of Disney's offerings. Disney+'s ad-supported tiers are hitting...
Android Authority
Roku device owners: Sorry, you can't get the cheaper Disney Plus with ads plan
The new and cheaper Disney Plus Basic plan that includes ads is currently not available on Roku-based devices. There’s no word on why this situation has happened, nor when it might be corrected. Disney Plus Basic is also not available on its Windows-dedicated app. Today, Disney Plus launches its...
makeuseof.com
How to Combine All Your Streaming Services Into One: 7 Apps
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Having so many streaming services at your fingertips is a gift. Consuming content is so easy—whatever title you come up with, you'll likely discover it on one of the various platforms available. But therein lies a problem.
AdWeek
Our Top Takeaways After Using Disney+'s New Ad Tier
It’s the happiest place on earth—for advertisers, that is. Around nine months after Disney announced ads would be coming to its flagship streaming service, Disney+ Basic launched on Thursday, giving subscribers an ad-supported offering that comes in at $7.99 per month. Disney’s newest tier is only available in...
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Android Authority
Here's how to watch local channels on your Roku
Cord-cutting doesn't have to mean losing your local channels. Cord-cutting usually means getting rid of your satellite TV or cable television service. However, it could be a chore to stream your local network and syndication TV channels. Many cord-cutters use smart TVs with the Roku OS, or use a TV with a Roku set-top box or streaming stick connected. You may be wondering how to watch local channels on Roku devices. The truth is that it’s pretty easy if you know what live internet-based TV services to use. You may even want to consider getting a digital antenna to watch those channels.
Disney+ Launches Ad-Supported Subscription in Bid to Bring Streaming to Profitability
Disney+ on Thursday launched its ad-supported subscription offering in the U.S. as it aims to bring its streaming businesses into profitability. Disney+ Basic includes advertisers from more than 100 brands, Disney Advertising President Rita Ferro, said in a statement. “We are committed to connecting our clients to the best storytelling in the world while delivering innovation and viewer-first experiences in streaming now and in the future.”
ComicBook
Disney+ Basic Subscribers Consider Cancelling as New Tier Unavailable on Roku
This week saw The Walt Disney Company roll out Disney+ Basic, a new tier for their streaming services that is a few dollars cheaper but comes with ads within most of its content. The allure of a cheaper subscription is one that has enticed some viewers to change their plans but some are finding out the hard way that their new Disney+ subscriptions can't even be watched the way that they want to. TechCrunch was quick to notice that this new ad-based tier is "not currently available on Roku devices," meaning anyone with this subscription and a Roku is without a way to watch.
The Meteoric Rise of Free Streaming Channels: A Special Report
FAST has captured the imagination of the content industry in 2022. Seeing revenues growing among early adopters of the format has whetted the appetite of other content owners, with an ever-increasing number of channels available as media firms ensure they don’t miss out on a new revenue stream. With more attention being paid to what FAST can offer, Variety Intelligence Platform is proud to release the fourth version of its “Life in the FAST Lane” special report, presented by leading FAST channel creator Amagi. Simply put, FAST offers content owners a way to further monetize their assets and generate revenues with...
Comcast will increase rates on cable and internet
Comcast subscribers will see price increases on their next bills for cable and internet services. The company is increasing its price on average nationally by 3.8%. Comcast is raising its broadcast TV fee from $18 to $19.55 for North Jersey customers and from $19.15 to $21.30 for South Jersey customers, a company spokesperson said.
TechCrunch
Disney+ ad-supported plan is currently unavailable on Roku devices
According to Disney Plus’s support website, the ad-supported tier is “not currently available on Roku devices.” It’s also not available on the Microsoft Windows desktop app, the site informs. So, at the moment, U.S. subscribers with Disney+ Basic or Disney Bundles like Disney Bundle Duo Basic (Disney+ Basic and Hulu’s ad plan) or Trio Basic (Disney+ Basic, Hulu’s ad plan and ESPN+) are unable to stream on Roku or Windows.
makeuseof.com
How to Search All Streaming Services At Once: 9 Options
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We’ve all had those moments when we wanted to find which streaming service has a specific film or show. Whether you realized you hadn’t seen a classic show after hearing your friends discuss it, or you want to see if your favorite movie is streaming, you can save time by searching multiple streaming services to find what you want to watch.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out Over Thor: Love and Thunder's Oscars Campaign
Now that the calendar inches closer to 2023, awards season preparations are well underway. Disney's For Your Consideration lists have been making the rounds online, with many fans poking fun at the categories Disney is pushing Thor: Love and Thunder for. As is now the norm with blockbusters, the Taika Waititi film has at least one "FYC" choice in virtually every category from Best Picture to Best Director (Waititi), Best Actor (Chris Hemsworth), Best Actress (Natalire Portman), and Best Adapted Screenplay. Disney is also pushing the film in Best Visual Effects, a category many critics took issue with upon the film's release earlier this summer. The nods have raised questions with plenty of fans, so much so, the film trended on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
Couple Discovers “Secret” Livestream on Hotel TV That’s Seriously Creeping TikTok Out
In a TikTok that looks like a scene from a scary movie or a strange psychological thriller, a user on the platform by the name of Darby (@darbyjjones) went viral for uploading a horrifying clip. In the video, she shows how an image of what appears to be a live...
ComicBook
Netflix Boss Predicts More Ads Coming to Streamer
Netflix's first subscription plan with ads won't be its last, according to co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Just one month after the formerly commercial-free streaming service launched a cheaper, ad-supported option for $6.99 per month, Netflix says it's likely to offer multiple ad plans to its customers. (Not all titles are available under the ad plan, which has between four-to-five minutes of unskippable advertisements per hour.) Netflix's current plans include Basic with ads, and three ad-free tiers: Basic ($9.99/month), Standard ($15.49/month), and Premium ($19.99/month). But while delivering a keynote at the UBS Global Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, Sarandos said Netflix subscribers would eventually have more ad-supported options to choose from:
Netflix could add more ad-supported tiers — what that means for you
Netflix could offer more ad-supported subscription tiers, but it might not be for a while yet.
Meta considered building a Twitter competitor to capitalize on Elon Musk's 'crisis' at company, report says: 'LET'S GO FOR THEIR BREAD AND BUTTER'
Meta staff came up with several names for a potential Twitter competitor, including Realtime, Real Reels, and Instant, The New York Times reported.
Microsoft may be building its own super app
Microsoft is reportedly considering the introduction of a new super app that will look to disrupt Apple and Google’s dominance over mobile search. As reported by The Information, the company is looking into launching an app that would combine “shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.” Executives at the company are mulling such a move in order to “wanted the app to “boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.”
CHART: All the ways Instagram influencers can make money from the platform and how it's changed in the last year
From subscriptions to NFTs, the Meta-owned platform is testing many ways for creators to make money. But some features have not lasted.
