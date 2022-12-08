This week saw The Walt Disney Company roll out Disney+ Basic, a new tier for their streaming services that is a few dollars cheaper but comes with ads within most of its content. The allure of a cheaper subscription is one that has enticed some viewers to change their plans but some are finding out the hard way that their new Disney+ subscriptions can't even be watched the way that they want to. TechCrunch was quick to notice that this new ad-based tier is "not currently available on Roku devices," meaning anyone with this subscription and a Roku is without a way to watch.

