4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
John Rex Charter School students create holiday light display
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Students at John Rex Charter School (JRCS) are kicking off the holidays with their Light Up the Holidays Show. The Light Up the Holidays Show kicks off on Dec. 15 at 6 p.m., but it isn't just your typical light show. Middle schoolers with JRCS worked together to program and design 16,000 lights, using skills related to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM).
Local non-profit Wheelchairs for Veterans holding coat drive
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The weather is continuing to cool down and a local nonprofit is making sure no veterans are left in the cold, by donating coats to veterans in need. The founder of Wheelchairs for Veterans, Stacy Reddig, told fox 25 they have donated over 1,000 coats so far this year.
Community partners 'Stopping the Violence' this holiday season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A local organization is helping families this holiday season!. Stop the Violence is a city-based organization working to reduce violence around the metro. On Saturday, they had their Santa hats on while giving back to the community. They have partnered with Amazon and other fraternity and...
Overholser Mansion welcomes Santa for fundraiser breakfast
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Santa stopped by the Overholser Mansion this weekend!. Kids took pictures with Santa and enjoyed Christmas activities. This event wasn't only for family fun. Students at Oklahoma City University learned about managing an event. This event was actually a three in one, because the money received...
Empire Slice Shop opens location at Mayfair Village in Oklahoma City
OKALHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Empire Slice Shop opened its newest location at the newly renovated Mayfair Village on Monday. The location at 4723 N. May Avenue marks the fifth location for the business. Other locations are on NW 16th Street in Oklahoma City, W 1st Street in Edmond, N...
What's Going On In The Metro And Beyond
It's time to take a look at all the fun events going on around OKC this Holiday season. We have you covered with What's Going On?. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and...
Report: Oklahoma and Texas may leave Big 12 before 2025
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma and Texas may leave the Big 12 earlier than expected, according to a report from Brett McMurphy of the Action Network. The two schools are slated to bolt the Big 12 for the SEC in 2025 but McMurphy reports that it could happen in 2024.
Country artist Walker Hayes bringing Duck Buck Tour to Oklahoma City's Paycom Center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Country artist Walker Hayes making a tour stop in Oklahoma City next year. Hayes is bringing his Duck Buck Tour to the Paycom Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023. “I can’t wait to get back out on tour,” says Hayes. “Headlining an arena tour for...
12 Days of Christmas: Sushi Neko
It’s 12 Days of Christmas on Western Avenue and Sushi Neko is gearing up for the holidays with some new menu items. General Manager, Midori Carrizosa shows us some specials you'll want to try including a special sushi roll commemorating 25 years in Oklahoma City. For more information, visit...
Chickasha leg lamp catches eyes of tourists, possible investors
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — A 50-foot tall leg lamp, based off the one featured in the 1983 film A Christmas Story, in downtown Chickasha is catching the eyes of tourists and possible investors alike. According to the Chickasha Economic Development Council, a California man is looking to spend $5.5...
Person shot in northeast Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a robbery shooting in northeast Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Saturday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred near Northeast 11th and Wisconsin Ave at around 2:05 p.m. Police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital.
OKCPD: Man, woman steal over $3,000 in merchandise from Ulta store
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking the public for their help in identifying these two people who stole merchandise from an Ulta. Police say this duo stole over $3,000 in merchandise from the Ulta store near Memorial and Penn. They were captured fleeing the scene in a gray Chevy SUV.
Three people injured in Bricktown shooting over weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Three people were injured during a weekend shooting in Bricktown, according to Oklahoma City Police. The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m., Saturday, near East Reno and Oklahoma Avenues. Police said all three victims are in good condition and are expected to fully recover. According to...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly crash. They were called to the area of Southwest 60th and Western around 8 pm Friday evening. Investigators say the victim was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. The driver remained on the scene after the...
