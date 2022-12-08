ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Jefferson High School's radio station celebrates half-century

By Staff reports
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A1AWv_0jc0LKwa00

LAFAYETTE, Ind. − The student-run radio station, WJEF at Jefferson High School, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and will host an open house from 4-8 p.m. Friday in celebration.

At 5 p.m. Friday, Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski, Sen. Ron Alting and State Rep. Sheila Klinker will provide remarks in honor of the occasions.

Fifty years ago, WJEF was called WJJE and hit the airways in January of 1972. According to a release, the station's first song played was "We’ve Only Just Begun” by The Carpenters. When a separate station retired the WJEF call-letters, the Jefferson High School radio station quickly adopted them. By 1991, the station was known as JEFF 92.

"The station has undergone several changes over the years, evolving and adapting to advancements in technology," a release from LSC says. "It broadcast in mono until 1990, when it switched over to stereo, and the format changed to 'Easy Rock' from 'Adult Contemporary,' settling on the 'Oldies' label in 1991. The station has seen the music world transition as well; students started out spinning LPs, moved on to CDs and now play digital music files."

The station currently airs on channel 91.9 FM with 250 watts of power. All Jefferson High School football and basketball games are aired on the station with students providing game stats, play-by-play and live color commentary.

According to the release, students write and read their own news updates and host live morning shows from 7-8 a.m. daily.

The open house celebration will take place from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the William S. Fraser Radio & TV Center in Jefferson High School. LSC wants guests know to enter through the main front doors on 18th Street or through the South Canopy off Hiatt Drive.

For more information, reach out to LSC Director of Communications, Cindy Gerlach at cgerlach@lsc.k12.in.us or 765-771-6043.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
millermedianow.org

Teaching Teen: Explore the life of Mackenna Johnson, a teenager enrolled in Ball State University

You hear outdated, dark green lockers slamming and wet sneakers squeaking against the linoleum floor. Next thing you know, you’re staring at a bright screen in your bed, listening to your professor’s muffled voice over Zoom. Now you’re chasing after a six year old runaway, making sure each child leaves with their corresponding parent. Immediately after that, you’re at the forefront of an upscale eatery, finishing up the last of your homework in between each customer. School, college, teaching internship, and work; such is a regular day for NHS junior Mackenna Johnson.
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Carmel family to honor son with Rose Parade float

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel family hosted an open house Sunday to add finishing touches to a portrait of their late son that will honor his memory on a national level. McKenzie Leichtnam will be one of 44 organ or tissue donors to be honored with a floragraph — a portrait of a deceased tissue or organ donor — on Donate Life’s float in next month’s Rose Parade.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

'Bob & Tom' comedian 'Donnie Baker' victim of shots fired incident

A popular local comedian was reported as the victim of a "shots fired" incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ victim of shots …. A popular local comedian was reported as the victim of a "shots fired" incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. Homicide...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

A little bit of Christmas in Carmel, Osmond style

Marie Osmond performed Saturday night for a packed Palladium in Carmel. It was the only Indiana stop on her Symphonic Christmas tour. A few hours before the show, she and her nephew, David Osmond, spent time talking with a small group of fans during the soundcheck session. That session included the Osmond version of “Happy Birthday,” sung to Carmel City Councilman Jeff Worrell. The Reporter is still debating posting that video clip, for the sake of both Worrell and the Osmonds.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

K-LOVE Christmas comes to Carmel

The K-LOVE Christmas Tour came to Carmel Thursday night. Natalie Grant and Danny Gokey brought the joy of Christmas to Northview Church, 12900 Hazel Dell Pkwy. The K-LOVE Christmas Tour is traveling all over the east coast this season. Click here to get tickets.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Local artist starring in Lifetime holiday movie

INDIANAPOLIS – A new Lifetime holiday movie premiering December 10th will feature an Indianapolis native. Local artist Lorea Turner will be starring in Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas as Nia, who along with her mother, seeks shelter in a church during a blizzard. For more information about...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
iheart.com

Student Arrested After Posting 'Legitimate' Threat To Shoot Up School Dance

A 13-year-old middle school student from Indiana was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up a school dance at Tecumseh Junior High School on Friday (December 9) night. The Lafayette Police Department said officials received a report about the teen's threatening message on Snapchat just after midnight. The social media...
LAFAYETTE, IN
wrtv.com

How likely is a white Christmas in central Indiana?

Whether you're a fan of snow or not, many of us wish for at least some snow on Christmas Day. Just because December is getting off to a mild start this year, it doesn't necessarily mean your dreams of a white Christmas will melt away. Although Santa's visit to central Indiana is still a couple of weeks away, we can look at our historical chances of a white Christmas.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy