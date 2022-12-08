Jefferson High School's radio station celebrates half-century

LAFAYETTE, Ind. − The student-run radio station, WJEF at Jefferson High School, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and will host an open house from 4-8 p.m. Friday in celebration.

At 5 p.m. Friday, Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski, Sen. Ron Alting and State Rep. Sheila Klinker will provide remarks in honor of the occasions.

Fifty years ago, WJEF was called WJJE and hit the airways in January of 1972. According to a release, the station's first song played was "We’ve Only Just Begun” by The Carpenters. When a separate station retired the WJEF call-letters, the Jefferson High School radio station quickly adopted them. By 1991, the station was known as JEFF 92.

"The station has undergone several changes over the years, evolving and adapting to advancements in technology," a release from LSC says. "It broadcast in mono until 1990, when it switched over to stereo, and the format changed to 'Easy Rock' from 'Adult Contemporary,' settling on the 'Oldies' label in 1991. The station has seen the music world transition as well; students started out spinning LPs, moved on to CDs and now play digital music files."

The station currently airs on channel 91.9 FM with 250 watts of power. All Jefferson High School football and basketball games are aired on the station with students providing game stats, play-by-play and live color commentary.

According to the release, students write and read their own news updates and host live morning shows from 7-8 a.m. daily.

The open house celebration will take place from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the William S. Fraser Radio & TV Center in Jefferson High School. LSC wants guests know to enter through the main front doors on 18th Street or through the South Canopy off Hiatt Drive.

For more information, reach out to LSC Director of Communications, Cindy Gerlach at cgerlach@lsc.k12.in.us or 765-771-6043.