Dunkin' offers free coffee, hot chocolate at new Montgomery store

Montgomery's latest Dunkin' hopes to get people into the Christmas spirit this weekend with a holiday giveaway while encouraging them to contribute to a YMCA toy drive.

The new store at 2035 East Blvd. will offer people who show up Saturday or Sunday, a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free small hot chocolate. The store is open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. Those who attend will also get a VIP card good for a 99-cent hot or iced coffee.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, the store will also allow children or adults to make their own holiday-themed doughnut at a DIY decorating station. Expect other giveaways during the event, as well.

The store is encouraging customers to donate toys on site as part of a drive for the YMCA of Greater Montgomery.

The new East Boulevard location opened last month across from Lowe's and features the chain's latest design. It incorporates a drive-through and a range of other new features, including a nitro-infused cold brew system and handcrafted espresso drinks.

You can see more at dunkindonuts.com.

Brad Harper covers business and local government for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him atbharper1@gannett.com.