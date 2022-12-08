ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Coachella Valley's Aaron Ramirez is The Desert Sun Offensive Player of the Year

By Dean Trombino, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago

Coachella Valley High School put together one of its most successful high school football seasons in school history this year, and Aaron Ramirez played a large part in that. A sophomore running back, Ramirez was the engine of the Desert Valley League champions' high-powered offense that scored 42.2 points in the nine games that he played.

In his record-setting season, Ramirez rushed for 1,873 yards, which was the most by a Coachella Valley player in a single season in at least the last 25 years. Ramirez topped the previous recordholder Tony Carreon (1,242) by more than 600 yards. In addition to breaking the school rushing yardage record, Ramirez also set the school record for rushing touchdowns in a season with 30. He added three receiving touchdowns, bringing his total to 33 touchdowns in 2022.

For the success and numbers that Ramirez produced, Ramirez has been recognized as The Desert Sun's Offensive Player of the Year.

"You knew he was gonna be special from the beginning," Coachella Valley head coach Bill Johnson said. "His first practices as an Arab showed everyone that. I had heard good things about him coming into his freshman year. He was on the smaller side, but everyone was raving about him so I was excited to see what he could do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bRhE4_0jc0L9Jq00

"Early on in a practice, he caught a ball and hit a second gear, and then hit a gear even higher than that," he said. "I was like 'Woah, you don't see that in a lot of people.' He's got that Orlando Wallace, Angelo Fitzgerald kind of speed in terms of potential."

Standing at 5-foot-7 and no more than 150 pounds, Ramirez not only led the valley in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, but he led all sophomores in California in both categories despite missing two games with a sprained ankle. In those two games that he missed, it was obvious how important he was to the Arabs offense as they averaged just 23.7 points.

Ramirez put together four 200-yard rushing performances, and that number could have been higher if he wasn't pulled out of the second half in several lopsided games. Another impressive stat that illustrated the worth of Ramirez was that he averaged 12 yards per carry, which was near the top of the state in his class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LM2dT_0jc0L9Jq00

Ramirez knew he was in for a big year, and he credits the hard work by himself and his teammates as well as the Arabs coaching staff for his success.

"I want to give credit to Coach Roy (Rosales) and Coach Jose (Luis Espinoza) for helping me become stronger, faster, and overall giving me opportunities to be a better version of myself," Ramirez said. "During the offseason, me and the boys would be up working at 6 a.m. getting better and thriving for our goals.

"Huge shoutout to my linemen -- a.k.a. the Pancake Platoon! Rene Vidana, Reymundo Peña, Bryan Loaiza, Aiden Cano, Marcus Ceja and Hector Guerrero. Without those guys and the great coaching staff, none of this would have been possible!"

While some may have considered Ramirez's record season a surprise, coaches and teammates in the Arabs locker room knew early on that he was a special player who was in for a big year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MCErs_0jc0L9Jq00

Coachella Valley senior All-Desert Sun offensive lineman Bryan Loaiza is among the players not surprised by Ramirez's monster season.

"We knew Aaron was going to be that guy since his freshman year," said Loaiza. "During summer practices, he would come in with the mindset that he was playing varsity already, and he earned his spot. He got his reps with the varsity and just dominated."

When asked what made Ramirez so special as a runner, everyone's answer was nearly identical.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KyEXT_0jc0L9Jq00

"He's just so explosive," Johnson said. "His straight line speed is great, but his acceleration is even better. The way he sees the field and holes developing is just as impressive, but what really sets him apart is how quick he's able to move laterally. He moves laterally as lighting fast as he moves forward, which is just crazy."

Added Loaiza: "Aaron's x-factor is his speed and shiftiness. On top of that speed, he knows how to read holes the linemen made and always had great communication with us. Most of all, his mentality is what really makes him special. Even though he is a sophomore, even though he's smaller than other guys, it didn't stop him from wanting to be the best out there."

Ramirez said that it's the small things that set him apart.

"I feel like what sets me apart from other running backs is that I'm always looking to get positive yardage, not just touchdowns," he said. "The big plays will come, but I always make sure to gain positive yardage and not put my team in a hole. Another thing is that I don't let the little things get to me. If me and my team mess up, we move on to the next play and fix our mistakes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNYdU_0jc0L9Jq00

Ramirez produced many statement games during his special season, but none were more impressive or important than what he did in a 47-22 win against the La Quinta Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks, who were the DEL co-champions and the last valley team to exit the playoffs, had no answers for Ramirez in the game. He carried the ball 33 times for 295 yards and four touchdowns in the blowout. The 295 rushing yards are the most in school history in a single game.

In two years, Ramirez has scored 40 rushing touchdowns, which is 12th most in valley history. With two years remaining, Ramirez could challenge the valley record of 86 rushing touchdowns set by former La Quinta star Frederick Collins.

"Aaron did great things against every team we played, but the La Quinta game was just on a whole other level," Johnson said. "You're talking about a La Quinta team that was a co-champ in the DEL, and it was that night that he broke the school record for yards in a night. It was against a quarterfinalist in the Division-9 CIF-SS playoffs, who lost to the eventual division champions.

"That was the night that showcased what Aaron can do. He showed everyone in a big game on a big stage that he is that good."

Ramirez by the numbers

Rushing yards: 1,873

Rushing yards per game: 208.1

Rushing yards per carry: 12

Total touchdowns: 33

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Coachella Valley's Aaron Ramirez is The Desert Sun Offensive Player of the Year

Comments / 0

Related
Southern California Weather Force

Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday

Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Rain in the Valley did not stop every outdoor activity

While the Coachella Valley is experiencing some showers, some locals are still outdoors doing regular Sunday activities. News channel 3's Miyoshi Price drove around the valley to see how some people deal with the rain. "I think that just having my car clean for Monday, I just gonna start a new work week just the The post Rain in the Valley did not stop every outdoor activity appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
paininthepass.info

Timing And Info Of The Next Powerful Cold Storm For Monday

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The secondary impulse for the cold powerful Pacific Storm is going to hit Southern California Monday. The Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and a Thunderstorm Watch for Southern California. This storm will hit mainly on Monday morning through the afternoon. There is a chance of Tuesday morning rain showers.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Over 10,000 people expected to take part in local Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage

The annual Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage will start Monday morning. Here in the Coachella Valley, approximately 11,000 to 15,000 people are expected to take part. The local walk is considered one of the longest pilgrimages in the country, according to the city of Palm Springs. The pilgrimage will start at 6:00 a.m. at Our The post Over 10,000 people expected to take part in local Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
californiaglobe.com

California High Speed Rail: Low Speed Fail

Curiouser and curiouser, said Alice as she grew taller and taller in Wonderland. Curiouser and curiouser, said everyone paying even the slightest attention as the high-speed rail fantasy grew bigger and more expensive and further behind schedule and more incomprehensible and more ludicrous and now, yes, even possibly taller and taller in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California TV News Icons Retiring From NBC4

Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Wind, Rain, Snow in Forecast for Inland Region Sunday and Monday

Moderate to heavy precipitation and high winds are expected to wallop the Inland Empire Saturday night and Sunday, as a winter storm rolls in from the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service. “Showers should begin Saturday night, but it looks like the bulk of the rain will fall...
RIVERSIDE, CA
vvng.com

15 Freeway Commuter Alert: lane closures, traffic and weather

15 Freeway, Victor Valley – Intermittent closures for emergency guardrail repairs throughout the construction zone could reduce lanes down to one lane during certain hours. On Saturday, December 10 at 8:00 p.m., the northbound and southbound #1 lane was closed from Oak Hill Road in Hesperia to just south of Bear Valley Road and is expected to remain closed until Monday, December 12 at 5:00 a.m.
HESPERIA, CA
KQED

'We Need Care, Not Cages': California Criminal Justice Reformers Applaud Planned Closure of 2 State Prisons

Advocates for criminal justice reform are applauding California's recently announced plans to close two more of its state prisons. California City Correctional Facility in Kern County and Chuckawalla Prison in Riverside County, which together currently house nearly 4,000 inmates, are slated to be shuttered by 2024 and 2025 respectively, along with the closure of certain facilities in six other prisons, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy