Frederick County, MD

Several Pets Unaccounted For Following Sunday Afternoon Fire

3:35pm Update per MCFRS: Two dogs were located in the smoke filled house, likely over come by smoke. They did not survive, no other injuries. Original report: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call on the 4800 block of Chevy Chase Rd near Hillandale Rd in Chevy Chase at approximately 2:40pm on Sunday afternoon, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson, Pete Piringer.
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
WTOP

Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown

After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
abc27 News

Woman died in Franklin County crash with tractor-trailer

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died in a crash on an Interstate 81 south exit ramp on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg. A tractor-trailer was parked on the shoulder of the exit 14 off-ramp from I-81 south in Guilford Township when a Toyota RAV4 took […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FireRescue1

December LODDs a blow to agencies, communities

Mental health experts are issuing advice to coworkers and family members about the warning signs of someone struggling with the deaths. Suicide is always preventable. If you are having thoughts of suicide or feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 800-273-8255. Counselors are also available to chat at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Remember: You deserve to be supported, and it is never too late to seek help. Speak with someone today.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Officer Discharges Gun While Responding to Escalated Argument in Frederick

A police officer discharged his firearm while responding to two men arguing, then shooting at each other in Frederick, Maryland, Friday, authorities say. The incident happened in downtown Frederick, on South Market Street near the area of West All Saints Street at about 8:30 p.m., the Frederick Police Department said in a release.
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Norwood Rd Remains Closed Following Early Morning Crash

WTOP Traffic reports that Norwood Rd remains closed late Sunday morning, between Dr. Bird Rd and Layhill Rd, for emergency utility following a crash that occurred around 12:45am early on Sunday morning. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for an overturned vehicle into a telephone pole with occupant(s) trapped inside the vehicle. The crash occurred on the 16900 block of Norwood Rd, near Excalibur Lane, in the area of Sandy Springs Friends School, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Featured photo courtesy of Google Maps.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin Fire Company: A fire and a pizza party

Franklin Fire Company volunteers celebrated their 119th birthday putting out a fire at Franklin County Career & Tech Center Thursday, followed by a pizza party. Chief Mark Trace and six first responders manning Engine 45 arrived on the scene first; where school staff told them the fire was located in the facility’s welding shop. Engines 42 and 43 with three volunteers each were close behind. Multiple first responders in privately owned vehicles then showed up to assist with firefighting efforts.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WTOP

Suspect remains at large following gunfight in downtown Frederick

An officer-involved shooting in downtown Frederick, Maryland, ended with one suspect evading police Friday night. Following the city’s Kris Kringle parade, police said two men got into an argument that escalated into traded gunfire around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of South Market Street and West All Saints Street.
FREDERICK, MD
Daily Voice

DelCo. Woman ID'd As Passenger Killed In Crash On I-81 In Franklin County: State Police

A woman from Wayne has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash on Interstate 81 on Wednesday, Dec. 7, authorities announced the following day. 61-year-old Michelle K. Massey, was riding in the passenger seat of a 2020 Toyota Rav4 when for an unknown reason the driver, 82-year-old Albert Massey left the ramp at exit 14 on I-81 SB and struck a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder, according to the Pennsylvania state police.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
washco-md.net

Traffic Delays and Road Closures Expected for Funeral Service and Procession of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Chief

HAGERSTOWN, MD (December 9, 2022) – The Washington County Division of Emergency Services advises Washington County residents to anticipate traffic delays and road closures along Route 68, Route 632, and Route 56 on Monday, December 12, 2022, for the funeral service and procession of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Chief Zachary Reid.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Police Investigating First Degree Assault That Occurred at Lakeforest Mall on Saturday Night

Gaithersburg Police is investigating an assault that occurred at Lakeforest Mall at approximately 8:50pm on Saturday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. A suspect armed with a handgun was involved in some sort of confrontation at the mall, that was possibly related to shoplifting. The suspect fled and Gaithersburg Police is investigating the incident as a first-degree assault.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

Employee at Shell gas station shot, killed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An employee at a Shell gas station was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon. Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department and responders from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the Shell on New Hampshire Avenue around 3:03 p.m. The employee was pronounced dead on the scene. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

