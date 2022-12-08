Read full article on original website
Laptop fire displaces five from Fairfax home
Five people were displaced from their home in Fairfax County last week when a fire in the home's garage grew out of control, leaving the home engulfed in flames.
Alert Issued For Pittsburgh Penguin Fan Reported Missing In Frederick County
Concerns are mounting for friends and family members of 34-year-old Joseph Ringis, who was reported missing out of Frederick County. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for Ringis, who was described as being 5-foot-11 and weighing approximately 260 pounds with blue eyes and a bald head. He...
2 teens injured after crash into utility pole in Montgomery County: Officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two teens were transported to a hospital early Sunday morning after the driver crashed into a utility pole in Montgomery County, Md., according to first responders. The vehicle overturned into a telephone phone at approximately 12:30 a.m. The crash happened in the 16900 block...
Several Pets Unaccounted For Following Sunday Afternoon Fire
3:35pm Update per MCFRS: Two dogs were located in the smoke filled house, likely over come by smoke. They did not survive, no other injuries. Original report: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call on the 4800 block of Chevy Chase Rd near Hillandale Rd in Chevy Chase at approximately 2:40pm on Sunday afternoon, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson, Pete Piringer.
Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown
After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department donates cruiser to Calhoun County
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Christmas has come early for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department as they have received a police cruiser as a donation from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department. On December 9, Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon presented Calhoun County Sheriff Warren Basnett with a retired...
Woman died in Franklin County crash with tractor-trailer
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died in a crash on an Interstate 81 south exit ramp on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg. A tractor-trailer was parked on the shoulder of the exit 14 off-ramp from I-81 south in Guilford Township when a Toyota RAV4 took […]
December LODDs a blow to agencies, communities
Mental health experts are issuing advice to coworkers and family members about the warning signs of someone struggling with the deaths. Suicide is always preventable. If you are having thoughts of suicide or feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 800-273-8255. Counselors are also available to chat at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Remember: You deserve to be supported, and it is never too late to seek help. Speak with someone today.
Officer Discharges Gun While Responding to Escalated Argument in Frederick
A police officer discharged his firearm while responding to two men arguing, then shooting at each other in Frederick, Maryland, Friday, authorities say. The incident happened in downtown Frederick, on South Market Street near the area of West All Saints Street at about 8:30 p.m., the Frederick Police Department said in a release.
Norwood Rd Remains Closed Following Early Morning Crash
WTOP Traffic reports that Norwood Rd remains closed late Sunday morning, between Dr. Bird Rd and Layhill Rd, for emergency utility following a crash that occurred around 12:45am early on Sunday morning. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for an overturned vehicle into a telephone pole with occupant(s) trapped inside the vehicle. The crash occurred on the 16900 block of Norwood Rd, near Excalibur Lane, in the area of Sandy Springs Friends School, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Featured photo courtesy of Google Maps.
Franklin Fire Company: A fire and a pizza party
Franklin Fire Company volunteers celebrated their 119th birthday putting out a fire at Franklin County Career & Tech Center Thursday, followed by a pizza party. Chief Mark Trace and six first responders manning Engine 45 arrived on the scene first; where school staff told them the fire was located in the facility’s welding shop. Engines 42 and 43 with three volunteers each were close behind. Multiple first responders in privately owned vehicles then showed up to assist with firefighting efforts.
Historic Winchester and Western Railroad to Serve New West Virginia Steel Mill
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from OmniTRAX, the Winchester and Western Railroad (W&W), an affiliate of OmniTRAX, the nationwide supply chain, industrial development, and logistics solutions provider, has signed an agreement to serve Commercial Metals Company’s (CMC) latest steel mill in West Virginia. CMC,...
Suspect remains at large following gunfight in downtown Frederick
An officer-involved shooting in downtown Frederick, Maryland, ended with one suspect evading police Friday night. Following the city’s Kris Kringle parade, police said two men got into an argument that escalated into traded gunfire around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of South Market Street and West All Saints Street.
DelCo. Woman ID'd As Passenger Killed In Crash On I-81 In Franklin County: State Police
A woman from Wayne has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash on Interstate 81 on Wednesday, Dec. 7, authorities announced the following day. 61-year-old Michelle K. Massey, was riding in the passenger seat of a 2020 Toyota Rav4 when for an unknown reason the driver, 82-year-old Albert Massey left the ramp at exit 14 on I-81 SB and struck a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder, according to the Pennsylvania state police.
Traffic Delays and Road Closures Expected for Funeral Service and Procession of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Chief
HAGERSTOWN, MD (December 9, 2022) – The Washington County Division of Emergency Services advises Washington County residents to anticipate traffic delays and road closures along Route 68, Route 632, and Route 56 on Monday, December 12, 2022, for the funeral service and procession of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Chief Zachary Reid.
Gaithersburg Police Investigating First Degree Assault That Occurred at Lakeforest Mall on Saturday Night
Gaithersburg Police is investigating an assault that occurred at Lakeforest Mall at approximately 8:50pm on Saturday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. A suspect armed with a handgun was involved in some sort of confrontation at the mall, that was possibly related to shoplifting. The suspect fled and Gaithersburg Police is investigating the incident as a first-degree assault.
Va. wildlife rehabilitators say good intentions can lead to poor outcomes for distressed animals
Wildlife rehabilitators say the human instinct to rescue an animal who seems abandoned or injured can result in making things much worse for the creature. At the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce, Virginia, a recent lecture focused on the issue called “Best Intentions Gone Wrong.”. Office Manager Carly...
Police Track Down Vehicle That Killed Heroic Highway Worker, Dad On I-66 In Fairfax County
Virginia State Police have located the Chevrolet Malibu believed to be responsible for fatally striking a construction worker who was trying to help the victim of a crash in a work zone on I-66 in Fairfax County, authorities say.The suspect car was located in a Fairfax County parking garage with te…
Employee at Shell gas station shot, killed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An employee at a Shell gas station was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon. Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department and responders from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the Shell on New Hampshire Avenue around 3:03 p.m. The employee was pronounced dead on the scene. […]
