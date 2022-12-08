ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FOCO releases Ja'Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals Bigheads

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
FOCO announced that a pair of Bigheads of Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase are available for pre-order.

The Bigheads are similar to bobbleheads but with an even bigger head. Both Bigheads are about 10 inches tall and feature Chase in an action pose atop a Bengals themed base.

The regular Bighead has Chase in the Bengals' black home jersey, is limited to 223 units, and retails for $55. It ships no later than March 17, 2023. The variant Bighead has Chase in the white alternate jersey, is limited to just 72 pieces, and retails for $65. It ships no later than May 26, 2023.

The Bigheads are part of FOCO's Bengals collection.

The descriptions from FOCO.com, and more about features and details:

Variant

Ja'Marr knows a thing or two about blazing speed. Use some of that speed to secure one of these Ja'Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals Variant Bighead Bobbleheads while you still can. We only made 72, so they won't be here for long!

Features

Portrays Chase posing in his gameday uniform, ready to make the play of the gameTeam-colored base that will look great in your collectionTeam logo display on top of base, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lieMiniature team logo displays on front of base for a little extra team spiritFront name display so everyone knows who the face of your franchise isHandcraftedHand paintedMeasurements

Height: Approximately 10 in., base includedDetails

NOTE: In order to get this bobble to as many fans as possible, we have a strict limit of one (1) of these items per person. If we find this limit is being abused, we reserve the right to cancel and refund your order. Thank you for your cooperation!Due to its limited nature, sales and discounts are not applicable to this item. We apologize for any inconvenience.The product(s) you receive might vary slightly in appearance from the product’s image on our website due to the nature of your product(s) being handmade.Please understand that all handmade items, by nature, may have imperfections. Although we are thorough, there can be inconsistencies based on the creative nature, and it is possible that one item may look a little different from the next.Our items may have natural and unique imperfections.Any item you purchase is one of a kind. There are no two items that are exactly the same.Not a toyEdition Size: 72Individually numberedOfficially licensed by the National Football LeagueImported

Regular

No stage is too big for this rising star. Welcome this Ja'Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals Bighead Bobblehead to the jungle. And by "the jungle", we mean "your collection."

Features

Portrays Chase posing in his gameday uniform, ready to make the play of the gameTeam-colored base that will look great in your collectionTeam logo display on top of base, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lieMiniature team logo displays on front of base for a little extra team spiritFront name display so everyone knows who the face of your franchise isHandcraftedHand paintedMeasurements

Height: Approximately 10 in., base includedDetails

NOTE: In order to get this bobble to as many fans as possible, we have a strict limit of two (2) of these items per person. If we find this limit is being abused, we reserve the right to cancel and refund your order. Thank you for your cooperation!Due to its limited nature, sales and discounts are not applicable to this item. We apologize for any inconvenience.The product(s) you receive might vary slightly in appearance from the product’s image on our website due to the nature of your product(s) being handmade.Please understand that all handmade items, by nature, may have imperfections. Although we are thorough, there can be inconsistencies based on the creative nature, and it is possible that one item may look a little different from the next.Our items may have natural and unique imperfections.Any item you purchase is one of a kind. There are no two items that are exactly the same.Not a toyEdition Size: 223Individually numberedOfficially licensed by the National Football LeagueImported

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

