Wayne, OH

New Wayne Local Schools superintendent is familiar face in education

By Madeline Mitchell, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
After two attempts at retirement in the last five years, Sam Ison was named superintendent of Wayne Local School District. The district's board of education signed a five-year contract with Ison in late November.

The board agreed to pay Ison an annual salary of $160,000 plus fringe benefits, contributions to his retirement fund and a life insurance policy.

Ison's contract can be found at the end of this story.

Ison replaced Pat Dubbs, who stepped down from his role as district leader in September after 14 years with Wayne Local Schools. Ison served as interim superintendent over the last two months.

Dubbs now serves as director of college and career readiness at Goshen High School.

“This new position affords me the opportunity to work directly with students and to use my previous experiences with workforce development,” Dubbs said in a Goshen Local School District news release.

Ison has more than four decades working in education. He started his career as a social studies teacher at Milton-Union Schools in Miami County. He moved on to become a middle school principal in that district for nearly a decade and then served as principal at Springfield Northwestern High School for one year. Ison was principal at Lebanon High School for 12 years before he took a job in Middletown as the district's senior director of instructional leadership. He later became superintendent of Middletown City Schools.

Ison announced his retirement in March 2017 after working in Middletown for six years, four of which he spent as superintendent. Later that spring he took the principal job at Waynesville High School.

In March of 2021, Ison announced his retirement again.

"I have enjoyed my time with Wayne Local Schools and appreciate the support everyone has provided me during my tenure," Ison said then. But when Dubbs stepped down as superintendent, Ison came back to fill in in the interim.

The Wayne Local Schools board of education unanimously approved a five-year contract with Ison during a meeting on Nov. 28. His term will end in July of 2027.

"I am appreciative, humbled, and honored," Ison said in a news release. "This is the highlight of my career."

13abc.com

Perrysburg Police Division Investigates Theft of Checks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division is investigating the theft of checks and the fraudulent cashing of the stolen checks. The Perrysburg Police Division is working alongside its Federal Law Enforcement to complete its investigations. Residents who believe they have experienced the following are encouraged to make a...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

