Wage gap between Latinas and white men: It's worse than you think
On this National Latina Pay Equity Day — set aside on Dec. 8 to focus on the pay gap between Latinas and non-Hispanic white men — advocates are pressing a distinct message: It's worse than you think. Reports released Thursday show that the earnings for Latinas are lower...
Essence
Data Shows Black Women Have More Wear And Tear On The Body From Working Compared To Other Groups
Despite professional exhaustion, Black women are behind in planning for retirement due to the racial-gender wealth gap. Per the National Library of Medicine, allostatic load is “the wear and tear on the body” which accumulates as an individual is exposed to repeated or chronic stress. Black women’s loads...
intheknow.com
Latina employees continue to face a wage gap that’s barely improved since 1989
For 2022, the Equal Pay Day coalition took up a more inclusive methodology to calculate the wage gap more accurately. The first Equal Pay Day was started in 1996 to raise awareness about the gender wage gap between men and women. The average working woman needs to work, full-time, to March 15 to match the pay of an average working man. Over the years, it has become clear that the gap varies among different communities, so other Equal Pay Days have been added to reflect the fact that many women of color have to work much longer into the year to catch up with the pay rates for white men.
45% Of Women Will Be Single by Choice by 2030, According to Study
‘Women are not as smart as men, because their brain is smaller.’ Did you grow up with this axiom? A lot of women did. I remember a family dinner as a child when my uncle clearly and emphatically stated that women’s brain capacity is smaller than men’s. There were 8 people at the table, equally divided between genders. Nobody batted an eyelid.
#WeAllGrow Latina Partners With Indeed in Honor of Latina Equal Pay Day
Latina Equal Pay Day is on Dec. 8, and to commemorate this important day, #WeAllGrow Latina partnered with Indeed to bring the issue to the forefront and create lasting change. "Our partnership with Indeed focuses on supporting Latinas in the workplace," says Vanessa Santos Fein, co-CEO of #WeAllGrow Latina. Through a virtual panel that took place on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Santos Fein explains how thought leaders and economy builders came together to share actionable tips on how one can grow in their career, negotiate for better wages, and address the ways that Latinas can position themselves to own the table.
