President Joe Biden is continuing to try and manufacture momentum for an assault weapons ban where none exists, even though he still knows nothing about guns or gun deaths. Speaking at a candlelight vigil organized by the Newtown Action Alliance, Biden boasted of an assault weapons ban that “we did it before.” He claimed that “it worked” and “we can do it again.” This comes on the heels of Biden claiming last month he would “start counting the votes” on a ban and that “I’m going to try and get rid of assault weapons.”

3 DAYS AGO