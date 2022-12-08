ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Michael John
4d ago

The libs want to blame the guns, a scapegoat basically, because they don't want to believe that people can be bad (except conservatives of course). Well get this, some people are just bad and do bad things.

craft beer lover
3d ago

This argument defies logic and denies statistics. 25 million Americans own 100 million AR/AK type firearms. If these owners were a problem you would know about it.

The forgotten
3d ago

I'm sure ya'll have heard this same kinda rhetoric before ...but 95,000 people PER YEAR die of alcohol related deaths, my own brother was killed by a drunk driver....they can shut the hell up about bans and red flag laws..that's all I have to say...

ARIZONA STATE

