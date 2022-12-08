ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysville, OH

Bill Herman returns to Perrysville Village Council seat

By Jim Brewer
The Times-Gazette
 4 days ago
PERRYSVILLE ‒ Bill Herman, who resigned from his council seat in September, has been reappointed by Mayor Heather Mullinnex.

Herman advised the mayor that the reasons behind his resignation had resolved and he was interested in continuing his service.

Also at the Dec. 5 meeting, council renewed its contract for police services with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Department. Cost of the service is about $99,000, about $3,000 more than last year, Mullinnex said.

The mayor reported that Fiscal Officer Bridgette Gatton was preparing the 2023 budget and had received budget requests from all departments. Council approved temporary appropriations, which allow the village to spend funds until permanent appropriations are approved. This must be done by the end of March.

Mullinnex said the village continues working on odor issues coming from sewer lines that connect the village with Pleasant Hill Lake Park, a property of the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District.

“It’s not so bad now because the park isn’t busy in the winter,” she said. “Our law director is attempting to resolve issues with MWCD so the problem can be corrected.”

Council appointed Rodney Fry, the former police chief in the neighboring village of Butler, as its zoning inspector, filling a vacancy of several months.

“While he doesn’t have direct experience with zoning issues, he knows all about enforcement, and he’s pretty good with public relations,” Mullinnex said.

He was the only applicant for the post.

The next meeting is 7 p.m. Jan. 2 in council chambers at the Perrysville Community Center building at Bridge and First streets.

The Times-Gazette

