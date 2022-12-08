Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: What comes next for Brittney Griner must be up to her
Upon Griner's release, what comes next should be up to her, with questions of whether or not she will return to the court best left for another day. Instead of jumping into those narratives, perhaps we could pause, take a breath and think about how Griner's nightmare has revealed so much about things that should never be glossed over, writes Amy Bass.
China casts long shadow over US-Africa Leaders Summit
With dozens of African leaders descending on Washington this week, the Biden administration is offering a not so subtle pitch in its economic competition with China on the continent: The U.S. offers a better option to African partners
How the White House negotiated for Brittney Griner's release
WNBA player Brittney Griner was released from a Russian detention center early Thursday in a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, CBS News reports. Griner was detained in the country for nine months after being arrested at a Moscow airport on drug charges. She later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. Sources familiar with the deal say President Biden approved the exchange agreement negotiated with Moscow sometime within the last week, per CBS. To secure Griner's release, Biden agreed to release Bout, nicknamed the "Merchant of Death," who was serving a 25-year sentence in the...
Milking the Clock — In Football, Futball, and Congress
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield may not know a lot about how to avert a government shutdown; but Mayfield knows this: you play until the end of the game.
BBC
Brittney Griner: Russia frees US basketball star in swap with arms dealer Viktor Bout
The US and Russia have exchanged jailed US basketball star Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, held in an American prison for 12 years. President Joe Biden said Griner was safe and on a plane home from the United Arab Emirates. "I'm glad to say Brittney's in good...
Brittney Griner lands back in US after Biden admin's controversial prisoner swap
Brittney Griner landed in San Antonio, Texas early Friday morning, the day after President Biden announced the WNBA star was part of a prisoner swap with Russia.
them.us
Brittney Griner Is Finally Free
Brittney Griner is coming home. Almost ten months after her detention in Russia began, Brittney Griner has been freed, NBC News reports. Griner was released in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday morning. "She is safe, she is on a...
EU reaches deal on Ukraine aid, tax on big corporations
The European Union has reached a deal in principle to send an 18 billion euro ($18.93 billion) financial aid package to Ukraine and approve a minimum tax of major corporations in a big move that narrowed a rift between the European Union and recalcitrant member Hungary
Ukraine deploys therapy dog services for kids experiencing war trauma to reduce stress, anxiety
The Center for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation in Boyarka, Ukraine, brought in an eight-year-old dog to work with traumatized kids. Verywell Mind editor-in-chief Amy Morin weighs in on the benefits of pet therapy.
KHQ Right Now
Scientology Joins the UN in Promoting Human Rights Day
'Human Rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.' - Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Churches and Scientologists join the United Nations in the year-long campaign just launched to promote the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). This UN campaign culminates on Human Rights Day, December 10, 2023, on the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
