ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 18

51Holding
3d ago

Sometimes those transfers can be confusing. He most likely missed his transfer… poor thing. Prayerfully.. he will be found🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Buckhead neighbors mourn death of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Buckhead neighborhood is reeling after the murder of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police said her son found her stabbed to death in her garage on Dec. 10 around 6 p.m. A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a photo of what Atlanta police are calling a person...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Triple shooting under investigation in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta. Officers were called to the area of Lindsay Street and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and found three people with gunshot wounds. According to the Atlanta Police Department, two people were shot inside a Ford Explorer...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

14-year-old girl reported missing in Spalding County found safe

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in Spalding County on Sunday has been located. According to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Elizabeth Nelson’s last known location was the Chester Woods Court area in Experiment. The sheriff’s office posted...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Clerk thought robber was joking – until he pulled a knife

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An armed robber struck an Augusta convenience store over the weekend, and authorities are looking for a suspect. The robbery happened just before 11:55 p.m. Saturday at the Lucky Spot, 1119 James Brown Blvd. An employee said a man came into the business with a black...
AUGUSTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fire at a DeKalb County home displaces eight people

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire at a DeKalb County home displaced eight people on Sunday afternoon. DeKalb County fire and emergency services responded to a house fire at 5308 Olde St. around 1:27 p.m., according to officials. Crews arrived on the scene to heavy flames and smoke...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Police looking for suspect following armed robbery in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery. Police say it happened on December 10 at the Lucky Spot located at 1119 James Brown Boulevard. According to the incident report, the...
AUGUSTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

9 DeKalb County schools removed from Georgia Improvement Lists

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hard work is paying off in Dekalb County. The school district announced Monday that several schools are now off the state’s improvement list. Back in 2019, 25 schools were identified by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) as needing Comprehensive Support and...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting killed one person Friday night in Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the deadly incident in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest. Aiken...
AIKEN, SC
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh marry at Georgia lake

ANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and U.S. Women’s National soccer team player Mallory Pugh tied the knot over the weekend in Greensboro, Ga. The couple married at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in front of family and friends, according to PEOPLE. According...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

GA police officer cycling 1K miles to help human trafficking victims

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “Their freedom is our fuel,” that is the motto that is keeping a Sandy Springs police officer pushing through a 1,000-mile adventure on his bike. He started in Austin, Texas, and just crossed the Georgia state line this afternoon. Officer Janssen Redcay...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

66-year-old man injured in shooting after argument escalates in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta after police officials confirmed a 66-year-old was injured in a shooting. Officers responded to 825 York Ave. SW after reports of a shooting on Thursday evening. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound. The...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
GRIFFIN, GA
WJBF

A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes horses, and horse owners are asking you […]
AIKEN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy