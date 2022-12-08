Read full article on original website
Ricky Starks: It Would Have Been Great To Have A Match With CM Punk, I Was Always Able To Talk To Him
Ricky Starks wishes he was able to step into the ring with CM Punk. CM Punk was ready to face all challengers throughout his AEW career and worked with plenty of the newer talent when he first arrived to the company. Punk has matches with talent such as Darby Allin, Powerhouse Hobbs, MJF, and Lee Moriarty en route to his AEW Title victory.
Spoiler: Title Change At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings On 12/9
Title change at IMPACT Wrestling tapings. IMPACT Wrestling is taping upcoming episodes of IMPACT in Pembroke Pines, FL on December 9. During the show, there was a title change. Read below if you want to be spoiled. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) are the new...
Report: AEW Hires Former WWE Vice President Of Global Television Production
According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, AEW has hired Mike Mansury, who was previously the Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE. He will reportedly start with AEW at Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Mansury's official title is Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer for AEW. After leaving WWE, Mansury worked...
Shawn Michaels On Triple H: He's Been So Busy, I'm Very Fortunate That He Trusts Me
Shawn Michaels pulls the curtain back on his current relationship with Triple H. The NXT brand has been led by Shawn Michaels for over a year now. Throughout that time, the brand has experienced success in both television ratings and live event attendance, despite also drawing some fan criticism about the creative product.
Sting Says He Had His Knee Cleaned Out 'Six Or Seven Weeks Ago'
Sting provides an update on his status. Though Darby Allin has been a regular on AEW television, Sting hasn't always been by his side over the past two months. Speaking on K&C Masterpiece, Sting revealed that he recently underwent a knee cleaning. "I just had surgery, six or seven weeks...
Samoa Joe: It Don't Matter If It's Miro, Cody Rhodes Can Return; Show Up And I'll Whoop Your Ass
Samoa Joe welcomes all challengers. Joe is the reigning and defending ROH Television Champion and AEW TNT Champion. He's had open challenges and has already defeated the likes of AR Fox, Darby Allin, and Juice Robinson in successful title defenses. Speaking at the ROH Final Battle media scrum, Joe said...
Britt Baker Says That Bryan Danielson's WrestleMania 30 Storyline Gave Her The Wrestling Bug
Britt Baker reveals the storyline that made her want to pursue a career in wrestling. The vast majority of talent in the wrestling business can recall the moment and/or time that they decided to become a pro wrestler. For AEW star Britt Baker, there was an entire storyline that inspired her journey into the squared circle.
Jay White: Sasha Banks Would Make A Great Member Of Bullet Club
Jay White believes Sasha Banks is a major star and would make a great addition to Bullet Club should she want to join New Japan Pro-Wrestling. With a recent report stating Sasha Banks will be in Tokyo for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, wrestling fans continue to wonder what may be next for the WWE Grand Slam Champion. Jay White, current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, in a new interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, says that he believes the former WWE Women's Champion would make a great addition to Bullet Club.
Chris Jericho: Eddie Kingston Probably Would've Won Barbed Wire Match If I Didn't Have AEW Title Bout
Chris Jericho looks back on Barbed Wire Everywhere match with Eddie Kingston. On the July 20 episode of AEW Dynamite, Jericho competed in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match against Kingston as a blow off match for their feud that started at the beginning of the year. Jericho was victorious in the bout, finishing Kingston with a barbed wire assisted Judas Effect.
Danny Limelight Discusses His Departure From MLW, Appreciates That They Gave Him A Mic
Following a run with All Elite Wrestling, Danny Limelight joined MLW, making his debut at MLW Battle Riot III in 2021. Limelight was paired with Slice Boogie as the new 5150 led by Konnan and Julius Smokes. The duo would go on to win the MLW World Tag Team Championships on the December 9, 2021 episode of MLW Fusion. Limelight, who wrestled under the name Rivera in MLW, remained with the company until he was granted his release in September.
Jay White Discusses Bullet Club's Expansion, Says They Appear To Have A New Member In Mia Yim
Jay White talks Adam Cole, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Mia Yim, and the expansion of Bullet Club. Bullet Club has been one of the most important acts in all of professional wrestling for the last decade. Regardless of how the group has changed through the years, Bullet Club has always stood for disruption and progression in the wrestling industry.
Karrion Kross On Working With Rey Mysterio: We're Going To Do Interesting And Creative Things
Karrion Kross is ready to work with Rey Mysterio. On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio was in the trainer's room when he was visited by Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Kross told the story of a workhorse who needed to be put down, saying Rey's time was running out. Speaking to...
Kamille Comments On Nick Aldis' Decision To Leave NWA, Wishes Him The Best Of Luck
Kamille comments on Nick Aldis' decision to leave NWA. Kamille debuted as Aldis' insurance policy at the NWA 70th Anniversary show in 2018. She worked as his enforcer for the next two years, and they were stablemates in the Strictly Business group that added Chris Adonis and Thom Latimer to the mix. In 2021, she broke out on her own and eventually captured the NWA World Women's Championship. Strictly Business subsequently broke up, and Kamille's on-screen pairing with Aldis came to an end.
Tony Khan Says That Injury Prevented Colt Cabana From Competing At ROH Final Battle
Colt Cabana wasn't cleared to compete at ROH Final Battle. Throughout the new era of Ring Of Honor, Colt Cabana has competed at all of the promotion's pay-per-view events. In April, Cabana took on Blake Christian in singles action at ROH Supercard Of Honor. In July, Cabana faced off against Anthony Henry at ROH Death Before Dishonor.
Carmelo Hayes Talks Recent Appearance On WWE Main Event, Says It Felt Like A Reward
Melo don't miss, especially on Main Event. In recent months, Main Event has seemingly become a testing ground for stars that currently perform on the NXT brand. For example, on this week's Main Event, Trick Williams faced Cedric Alexander and Katana Chance faced Tamina in singles action. Back in October,...
Tony Khan Announces ROH TV Will Air On HonorClub, No Start Date Announced
Tony Khan addresses the future of ROH television. During the ROH Final Battle media scrum, Khan gave an update on where fans would be able to watch ROH television in the future. Tony Khan said there has been a "soft launch" of HonorClub, he's put a lot of money into...
Swerve Strickland Walks Out On Keith Lee During Tag Bout At ROH Final Battle 2022
Miscommunication was the key factor in the match between Swerve in our Glory and the tandem of Shane Taylor & JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle 2022. For several weeks now, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have had communication issues getting back to their time as AEW Tag Team Champions. At ROH Final Battle 2022, Swerve and Keith attempted to put their issues behind them when they faced the team of Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
Claudio Castagnoli Regains ROH World Title At ROH Final Battle 2022
Claudio Castagnoli regains the ROH Championship. Claudio Castagnoli is once again the ROH World Champion, defeating Chris Jericho at ROH Final Battle. The finish saw Jericho tap out from the giant swing. Claudio swung him for 33 seconds according to ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni. 2point0 (Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) got involved in the match, handing a bat to Jericho to use on Claudio. They were eventually ejected from ringside.
Matt Riddle Will Be Out Of Action For Six Weeks Following Attack By Solo Sikoa On 12/5/22 WWE Raw
Matt Riddle will be out of action for at least six weeks following the assault perpetrated against him by Solo Sikoa. On the December episode of WWE Raw, Matt Riddle was assaulted by Solo Sikoa following Riddle and Kevin Owens suffering a loss to Jimmy and Jey Uso in a Tag Team Championship match. During the attack, Sikoa utilized maneuvers made famous by Umaga such as The Samoan Spike and a Running Hip Attack on "The Original Bro."
ROH Final Battle (12/10/2022) Results: Jericho vs Castagnoli, FTR vs Briscoes 3, Samoa Joe In Action
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/10/2022 edition of ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
