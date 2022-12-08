ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: AEW Hires Former WWE Vice President Of Global Television Production

According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, AEW has hired Mike Mansury, who was previously the Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE. He will reportedly start with AEW at Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Mansury's official title is Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer for AEW. After leaving WWE, Mansury worked...
Sting Says He Had His Knee Cleaned Out 'Six Or Seven Weeks Ago'

Sting provides an update on his status. Though Darby Allin has been a regular on AEW television, Sting hasn't always been by his side over the past two months. Speaking on K&C Masterpiece, Sting revealed that he recently underwent a knee cleaning. "I just had surgery, six or seven weeks...
Jay White: Sasha Banks Would Make A Great Member Of Bullet Club

Jay White believes Sasha Banks is a major star and would make a great addition to Bullet Club should she want to join New Japan Pro-Wrestling. With a recent report stating Sasha Banks will be in Tokyo for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, wrestling fans continue to wonder what may be next for the WWE Grand Slam Champion. Jay White, current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, in a new interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, says that he believes the former WWE Women's Champion would make a great addition to Bullet Club.
Danny Limelight Discusses His Departure From MLW, Appreciates That They Gave Him A Mic

Following a run with All Elite Wrestling, Danny Limelight joined MLW, making his debut at MLW Battle Riot III in 2021. Limelight was paired with Slice Boogie as the new 5150 led by Konnan and Julius Smokes. The duo would go on to win the MLW World Tag Team Championships on the December 9, 2021 episode of MLW Fusion. Limelight, who wrestled under the name Rivera in MLW, remained with the company until he was granted his release in September.
Kamille Comments On Nick Aldis' Decision To Leave NWA, Wishes Him The Best Of Luck

Kamille comments on Nick Aldis' decision to leave NWA. Kamille debuted as Aldis' insurance policy at the NWA 70th Anniversary show in 2018. She worked as his enforcer for the next two years, and they were stablemates in the Strictly Business group that added Chris Adonis and Thom Latimer to the mix. In 2021, she broke out on her own and eventually captured the NWA World Women's Championship. Strictly Business subsequently broke up, and Kamille's on-screen pairing with Aldis came to an end.
Swerve Strickland Walks Out On Keith Lee During Tag Bout At ROH Final Battle 2022

Miscommunication was the key factor in the match between Swerve in our Glory and the tandem of Shane Taylor & JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle 2022. For several weeks now, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have had communication issues getting back to their time as AEW Tag Team Champions. At ROH Final Battle 2022, Swerve and Keith attempted to put their issues behind them when they faced the team of Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
Claudio Castagnoli Regains ROH World Title At ROH Final Battle 2022

Claudio Castagnoli regains the ROH Championship. Claudio Castagnoli is once again the ROH World Champion, defeating Chris Jericho at ROH Final Battle. The finish saw Jericho tap out from the giant swing. Claudio swung him for 33 seconds according to ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni. 2point0 (Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) got involved in the match, handing a bat to Jericho to use on Claudio. They were eventually ejected from ringside.
Matt Riddle Will Be Out Of Action For Six Weeks Following Attack By Solo Sikoa On 12/5/22 WWE Raw

Matt Riddle will be out of action for at least six weeks following the assault perpetrated against him by Solo Sikoa. On the December episode of WWE Raw, Matt Riddle was assaulted by Solo Sikoa following Riddle and Kevin Owens suffering a loss to Jimmy and Jey Uso in a Tag Team Championship match. During the attack, Sikoa utilized maneuvers made famous by Umaga such as The Samoan Spike and a Running Hip Attack on "The Original Bro."
ROH Final Battle (12/10/2022) Results: Jericho vs Castagnoli, FTR vs Briscoes 3, Samoa Joe In Action

Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/10/2022 edition of ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
