Alabama governor seeks more time to carry out executions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday said she wants to give the state additional time to carry out an execution after a series of failed lethal injections. The Republican governor sent a letter to the Alabama Supreme Court asking justices to alter a longstanding rule...
Ohio court: Insurance doesn't cover business COVID losses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A commercial insurance policy doesn’t cover the income a business lost when the governor ordered a shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio Supreme Court said Monday in a decision consistent with multiple court rulings nationally weighing similar questions. The state’s high court...
Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings
SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings for the week of Dec. 12:. 1. Pearland, 16-1; 2. Humble Summer Creek, 14-1; 3. South Grand Prairie, 10-4; 4. SA Northside Clark, 13-3; 5. Coppell, 19-0; 6. DeSoto, 9-2; 7. Austin High, 16-3; 8. Denton Braswell, 13-2; 9. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 14-3; 10. SA Northside Brennan, 15-4; 11. SA Northside Harlan, 14-3; 12. Lewisville Hebron, 12-3; 13. Little Elm, 12-2; 14. Katy, 17-1; 15. Tomball Memorial, 18-4; 16. Fort Bend Austin, 18-1; 17. Mansfield Legacy, 13-2; 18. Cedar Hill, 8-6; 19. Fort Bend Hightower, 14-2; 20. Beaumont Westbrook, 17-2; 21. Katy Cinco Ranch, 14-3; 22. Laredo United South, 15-3; 23. Wolfforth Frenship, 12-3; 24. Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 12-6; 25. Lewisville Flower Mound, 13-2.
