LCMH welcomes Dr. Tamirisa to pain management team

Lawrence County Memorial Hospital would like to welcome Dr. Kiran Tamirisa to Lawrence County and the surrounding area.

Dr. Tamirisa specializes in Pain Management, treating chronic pain with a range of services, including the diagnosis treatment of back and neck pain, including sciatica and work-related injuries, persistent pain after back or neck surgery, arthritis pain, CRPS, nerve damage or muscle spasm pain, shingles pain and headaches.

Dr. Tamirisa is committed to providing the highest quality of care through treatment plans tailored to each patient. Our balance treatment options include minimally invasive interventional procedures, medication management when appropriate, and referrals to other services such as physical therapy.

Dr. Tamirisa earned his Doctor of Medicine at Guntur Medical College and completed Residency at Baylor College of Medicine and Fellowship at University of Texas Medical School. Dr. Tamirisa is Double Board Certified in Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine.

Dr. Tamirisa has multiple years of experience managing pain management patients at Mercy St. Charles Hospital, spanning from 2000 – 2022. Through this experience Dr. Tamirisa has spent his career providing patients with a balanced approach to pain management.

Dr. Tamirisa and Heather Curtis are accepting patients at the Pain Management Clinic in Lawrence County Memorial Hospital 2200 State Street in Lawrenceville, Illinois.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (618)943-3100 or visit the website at www.lcmhosp.org.