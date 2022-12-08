ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, IL

LCMH welcomes Dr. Tamirisa to pain management team

Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=465OWN_0jc0HeGA00

Lawrence County Memorial Hospital would like to welcome Dr. Kiran Tamirisa to Lawrence County and the surrounding area.
Dr. Tamirisa specializes in Pain Management, treating chronic pain with a range of services, including the diagnosis treatment of back and neck pain, including sciatica and work-related injuries, persistent pain after back or neck surgery, arthritis pain, CRPS, nerve damage or muscle spasm pain, shingles pain and headaches.
Dr. Tamirisa is committed to providing the highest quality of care through treatment plans tailored to each patient. Our balance treatment options include minimally invasive interventional procedures, medication management when appropriate, and referrals to other services such as physical therapy.
Dr. Tamirisa earned his Doctor of Medicine at Guntur Medical College and completed Residency at Baylor College of Medicine and Fellowship at University of Texas Medical School. Dr. Tamirisa is Double Board Certified in Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine.
Dr. Tamirisa has multiple years of experience managing pain management patients at Mercy St. Charles Hospital, spanning from 2000 – 2022. Through this experience Dr. Tamirisa has spent his career providing patients with a balanced approach to pain management.
Dr. Tamirisa and Heather Curtis are accepting patients at the Pain Management Clinic in Lawrence County Memorial Hospital 2200 State Street in Lawrenceville, Illinois.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (618)943-3100 or visit the website at www.lcmhosp.org.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Avian flu detected in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County tested presumptive-positive for avian flu. The site impacted has 11,394 turkeys and will be placed in quarantine. Samples will be tested at the national USDA laboratory in Iowa for confirmation. A 10-kilometer control […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Dr. Chuck Johnson’s contract extended

Vincennes University’s President has had his contract extended another 3 years. The Board of Trustees agreed this week that Dr. Chuck Johnson will stay in his position at Indiana’s First College through December of 2025. First Vice Chair Mike Sievers, speaking for the board commented that the board...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bikers in Mt. Vernon spread Christmas cheer with generous donation

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A motorcycle club in Mt. Vernon, Indiana is going above and beyond so that children in the area can have a memorable Christmas. According to The Villagers Voice, many underprivileged children from White County, Illinois get the opportunity each year to go Christmas shopping with members from the county’s Fraternal […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
wamwamfm.com

David Joseph Reel

For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith-and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God-not by works, so that no one can boast. Ephesians 2:8,9. David Joseph Reel, 20 of Wheatland went to be with his maker on December 5, 2022. David was...
WHEATLAND, IN
WTHI

Becoming a foster parent in the Wabash Valley is now a little easier

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Becoming a foster parent got easier in the Wabash Valley. The Indiana Mentor Foster Care Agency held its ribbon cutting for its Terre Haute office on Thursday. Indiana Mentor gives foster parents their licenses and places foster children in homes. The agency serves ten counties...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Local bbq food truck is expanding

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local BBQ food truck is expanding to bring people more and more hometown BBQ. Owners of Butta's Better BBQ, Rodney and Catherine Hill, are moving into a brick and mortar location in Terre Haute. The business started in July of 2022 as just a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

An inmate dies at USP Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A United States Penitentiary Terre Haute inmate has died. The inmate has been identified as 50-year-old Anthony Alls. Alls was found unresponsive on December 10th at approximately 12:10 a.m. where responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Alls was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
14news.com

Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug called Tianeptine is marketed for its anti-depressant and anti-anxiety properties, but officials say it’s not regulated by the FDA. Tianeptine is an active ingredient in the products Zaza, Tianna, and Pegasus. Sergeant with Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force, Nathan Hassler, says the drug...
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Knox county firefighters stress importance of burn ban

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The dry, windy conditions have caused fire fighters to put out many brush fires. Knox County was placed under a burn ban on November 25. The ban was requested by several Knox county fire chiefs. According to Vincennes Township Volunteer Fire Chief Tim Smith says his...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Jasper Community Loses Beloved Teacher and Daughter in Car Accident

The Jasper community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and her daughter, who were tragically killed in a car accident yesterday morning. According to Indiana State Police, the fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road in Dubois County. Details are still being worked out, but a passenger vehicle driven by Jasper teacher Julie Schnell collided with a tanker truck. Schnell, along with a passenger, her daughter Alaina, were pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Another passenger, Addison, a student at Jasper High School, remains hospitalized. Alaina was a student at Holy Trinity School. The tanker truck driver is listed in stable condition. Counselors will be available at the schools today to help students deal with this tragic loss. The community and school need our prayers today.
JASPER, IN
pioneerpages.net

Drive-able Light Displays

There are several light displays around the community that have fantastic lights out this year!. In Palestine, you can go to Leaverton Park and drive through their Christmas light display. The address to this light display is: N River Rd, Palestine, IL 62451. In Robinson, Senco has a light display...
PALESTINE, IL
wbiw.com

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Inmate death at U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning about an inmate death at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute. Officials say inmate Anthony Alls, 50, was found unresponsive just after midnight on Saturday. Staff immediately requested emergency medical services (EMS) and initiated life-saving measures. Alls was transported to a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?

Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation

The Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will meet for the regularly scheduled Board meeting Monday, December 12, 2022 at 5:30 PM in the Board Room of the EVSC Administration Building located at 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN. Board meetings can also be observed by tuning to EVSC’s radio station, 90.7 WPSR or live streamed online at https://www.wpsrhd.com/.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

3 displaced after Charleston apartment fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three individuals have been displaced following an apartment fire Friday. According to the Charleston Fire Department, the call came in Friday at 8:20 a.m. of a structure fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, they reported seeing flames and smoke coming from the rear of one of the four apartments in the […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WEHT/WTVW

New modern housing opens up in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More people will now be able to live along North Main Street in Evansville. “North on Main” owners held a ribbon cutting for their apartment complex on Tuesday. It’s located where the old Buehler IGA used to be, a business that ended up shutting its doors five years ago. Tours were […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Covid numbers rising; officials push vaccinations

Local health officials continue to say vaccines are the best preventative against serious illness. Knox County reportedly has one of the highest infection rates in the state for COVID and neighboring Pike County is not far behind. Good Samaritan Hospital has patients with COVID and flu. Cases of those two...
Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville, IL
1K+
Followers
771
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

1209 State St., Lawrenceville, IL 62439 (618) 943-2331

 https://roblawnews.com/lawrenceville

Comments / 0

Community Policy