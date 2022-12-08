Read full article on original website
Kentucky man arrested after Hardin County police chase
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ill. (WJPF) – A Kentucky man was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a high speed chase Saturday night. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office says Jarrad Wilson, of Salem, Kentucky, reached speeds at times in excess of 105 miles per hour. The chase started after Wilson was pulled over for a moving violation. During the stop, Wilson sped off. He led police on a dangerous chase, at times driving across lawns and attempting to ram the police vehicles with his own.
Franklin Police investigating death of Auburn woman
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department is investigating the death of an Auburn woman who was found in a hotel. Felecia Martin Peacock, 50, was found unconscious in her hotel room on Sunday around 8 a.m. The Franklin Police Department, and later, Simpson County Coroner’s Office responded to...
Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made
Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
Band Trailer Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A trailer owned by the Christian County Public School System was reported stolen Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the trailer valued at $4,490 was taken off the school property on Glass Avenue Tuesday. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
Juvenile charged after school threat investigation in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department says they charged a juvenile after they were accused of making a threat against Glasgow Independent Schools. Police responded to a complaint of a school threat after they were made aware of the allegations on social media. Police say a juvenile had...
Juvenile charged with terroristic threatening in Glasgow after social media threat investigation
GLASGOW, Ky. – One juvenile is facing charges after police say the juvenile made a threat against Glasgow schools. On Saturday, the Glasgow Police Department received information about the threat made on social media. Detectives learned that a juvenile posted a threat to Snapchat toward students at Glasgow schools,...
Leitchfield woman who absconded from parole, wanted on 4 warrants, arrested with drugs by Leitchfield PD
A Leitchfield woman wanted for absconding from parole in addition to four arrest warrants out of Jefferson County has been arrested by the Leitchfield Police Department. Friday morning at approximately 12:15, Leitchfield Police Officer DJ Newton arrived at FiveStar Food Mart, at 308 South Main Street, on an unrelated investigation and observed a woman he knew had multiple warrants for her arrest, 61-year-old Cynthia Sue Kutz.
UPDATE: Name released in fatal Warren County vehicle crash
ROCKFIELD, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim in a fatal crash Friday. Curtis Ashby, 30, of Logan County was pronounced dead following this morning’s wreck. Around 4:02 a.m. on Dec. 9, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded for an...
Big Clifty man who fired handgun inside Leitchfield convenience store arrested by KSP on warrant, multiple other felony charges
The Big Clifty man who fired a handgun in the bathroom of a Leitchfield convenience store has been arrested in Hardin County on multiple felony charges. Michael Buechele, 20, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Wednesday afternoon. Leitchfield Police Officer DJ Newton, who, along with LPD Sgt. Keith Harrell,...
Two arrested for Friday night robbery
Two suspects have been arrested following a robbery that happened about 10:30 Friday night on Koffman Drive. The arrest citations for 22-year old Jaquavis Whitlock and 18-year old Jontavius Walton of Hopkinsville say the 20-year old male victim was punched and choked until he passed out and the suspects took his money, phone and hat.
One dead following early morning crash in Warren County
One person lost their life Friday morning after a crash in Warren County left a vehicle on its side and pushed against a tree.
VIDEO: Vehicles Nearly Stacked In Springfield Rollover Crash
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A three-vehicle rollover crash in Springfield left two vehicles nearly stacked on Memorial Blvd Sunday morning. The crash occurred on Memorial Blvd at Black Patch Rd just a block up from Payne Chevrolet, the first call coming into 911 at 10:19 am. LOCATION OF CRASH.
California man zip-tied and set on fire during carjacking, sheriff says
The man had originally stopped to help a woman that flagged him down for help, sheriff's officials said. California man zip-tied and set on fire during carjacking, …. The man had originally stopped to help a woman that flagged him down for help, sheriff's officials said. Doctors share advice to...
KSP: 2 arrested following chase in Muhlenberg Co.
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a police chase in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to stop 41-year-old Aubrey Gunn in Central City because there were no plates on his car. KSP officials say he wouldn’t stop, and the pursuit went...
Suspect Shoots at Mapco Customer in Nashville
December 7, 2022 – Violent Crimes detectives are working to identify a man who, on October 1, shot at a customer outside a Mapco, 311 Harding Place, after a verbal argument. The suspect produced a handgun and fired one round into the air and one round at the victim, striking him in the hand. More Crime!
Amid misinformation, BGPD, WCSO, local leaders release messages about Emmett Till protests
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released a message clarifying information surrounding Carolyn Bryant Donham and the death of Emmett Till. After some messages shared to social media included false information, BGPD chief of police Michael Delaney, along with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office sheriff Brett Hightower and the Bowling Green chapter of the NAACP president Ryan Dearbone, provided a response about the recent protests and the case involved.
Suspects stole 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested last week after police say he and other suspects stole thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from a Hendersonville gas station. Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis, 25, was charged with theft over $10,000 and vandalism over $1,000. Police said they responded Nov. 15...
Police explain how thieves stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from gas station
HENDERSONVILLE (WSMV) — A man is accused of stealing more than 4,000 gallons of diesel from a gas station in Hendersonville on East Main Street. Javier Rodriguez-Denis, 25, is seen on dash camera video taken into custody by Hendersonville Police. They’ve been investigating his connection to stealing 4,200 gallons of diesel valued at approximately $20,000. Investigators say Rodriguez-Denis was seen on surveillance video making several trips to the gas station.
Elkton Man Seriously Injured In Todd County Crash
An Elkton man was seriously injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. David Hutcheson says Lakisha Miller of Clarksville was turning onto Greenville Road from Blue Gray Park Road when her vehicle collided with a truck driven by Robert Campbell that was on Greenville Road.
Leitchfield FD extricates injured female juvenile, 3 other minors taken to ER after truck crashes on Anneta Rd.
A female juvenile has been hospitalized and three other minors taken to the ER after a truck crashed on Anneta Road (Hwy 259). Thursday afternoon at approximately 3:30, Grayson County Deputy Wally Ritter, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Anneta Road.
