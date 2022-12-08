Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents can apply to get $1,200 in monthly guaranteed incomeR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Related
Desmond Howard Upset With ‘Baffling’ Heisman Voting
The ESPN analyst and 1991 Heisman winner had issue with how the top four ended up.
Report: NBC's Maria Taylor Making Significant Job Change
Maria Taylor is returning to college football. NBC plans to use Taylor as its studio host on Saturdays for Big Ten coverage next fall, the New York Post reported. The 35-year-old will continue as the lead host of the network's NFL studio show, "Football Night in America," on Sundays. ...
theScore
Can the Niners emerge from the NFC with 'Mr. Irrelevant' at quarterback?
Brock Purdy can accomplish two things in the next several weeks: Shine as the incumbent "Mr. Irrelevant" and lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl. Trying to win games will drive and consume him, but the first challenge will make the second more interesting. Injuries to Trey Lance in September and Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday elevated Purdy, San Francisco's rookie third-string quarterback, to the starting role after being drafted last overall in April with the No. 262 pick.
Longhorns Name Interim Coach Following Chris Beard Arrest
The Texas Longhorns have named an interim head coach for their game against the Rice Owls following the arrest of Chris Beard Monday morning.
theScore
Saints fined for Jordan allegedly faking injury
The New Orleans Saints have been fined $350,000 for Cameron Jordan allegedly faking an injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. Additionally, Jordan and his position coach Ryan Nielsen were each fined $50,000, while head coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000, per Florio. The Saints...
theScore
Report: Brady considering all options for 2023 season
Tom Brady isn't ruling out anything for the 2023 season. All options are on the table for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who is slated to become a free agent this offseason, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The legendary quarterback briefly retired last offseason before returning...
theScore
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Struggles against Niners
Brady completed 34 of 55 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions in Sunday's 35-7 loss to the 49ers. Despite the massive volume, Brady had little luck moving the ball, and his one TD pass to Russell Gage came in the third quarter after the Buccaneers were already staring at a 35-0 deficit. Tampa Bay's difficulty running the ball continues to force the 45-year-old QB to try and do everything himself. Brady's attempted 50 or more passes five times this season, and 40-plus in 10 of the last 11 games, but he hasn't reached 300 passing yards since Week 8. He likely won't have the luxury of slowing down Week 15 during a showdown with Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said After Overtime Victory Against Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 4 Purdue basketball stayed undefeated with a 65-62 overtime win on the road against Nebraska on Saturday. The Boilermakers improved to 10-0 and 2-0 in Big Ten play. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference:. On Purdue's ability to rally and...
How Brandon Staley's Injury-Plagued Defense Executed a Strong Gameplan That Restricted Dolphins' Passing Attack
What did the Chargers defense do that was so effective against the Dolphins offense in Week 14?
Controversial sports talk radio host Dan Dakich out at Indianapolis station
Dan Dakich’s time with 107.5 The Fan is done. On Thursday, the sports talk figure announced he had done his last show for Radio One, the parent company of the Indianapolis station. “Given the success of my show, Don’t @ Me on Outkick and the busy holiday season, this is the perfect time to focus on one show and to make it the best I can possible make it,” he wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I can’t thank all the listeners enough for 14 years of unbelievable fun and controversy.” Dakich, a former player under Bob Knight at Indiana from 1981-85 as...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach remains in hospital, in critical condition
MSU said Sunday that Mike Leach suffered a medical incident at his home and was taken to a hospital. As of Monday, he remained in critical condition.
BREAKING: Jimmy Butler's Final Injury Status For Heat-Pacers Game
Jimmy Butler has been upgraded to available for Monday's game between the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers.
Pacers Rumors: Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by Fieldhouse Files’ Scott Agness to the Pacers’ fast start this season, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Tyrese Haliuburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and more.
Four-star RB Aneyas Williams Talks Interest in Notre Dame
One of the top running backs in the class of 2024 is getting close to a final decision. Hannibal (Mo.) high school four-star running back Aneyas Williams will announce his commitment on Friday, Dec. 16. The finalists include Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky. Irish Illustrated and 247Sports recently caught...
theScore
Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy
USC quarterback Caleb Williams was awarded the Heisman Trophy in New York City on Saturday night, making him the eighth Trojan to win the award. The Washington, D.C. native is the second consecutive quarterback to win college football's most prestigious honor after Alabama's Bryce Young hoisted the trophy in 2021.
Former DeKalb football coach Hummer passes away at 79
The late Hummer led DeKalb to a 4A state championship in the 1986 high school football season.
theScore
Jets' Saleh expects White to play vs. Lions despite rib injury
The New York Jets are preparing to start Mike White in the Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions despite the quarterback suffering a rib injury in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, head coach Robert Saleh said, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. White, who was hospitalized as a precaution...
theScore
MNF best bets: A coaching clash between the Patriots and Cardinals
Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game - under one condition: You promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there'll always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
theScore
Report: Lamar could be sidelined until Week 16
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be sidelined until the team's Week 16 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jackson, who's reportedly dealing with a PCL sprain in his knee, would be slated to miss the club's next game against the Cleveland Browns in addition to Sunday's meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
theScore
Jets' White taken to hospital after exiting Bills loss twice with rib injury
New York Jets quarterback Mike White was taken to hospital as a precaution after Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, head coach Robert Saleh said postgame, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. White exited the Week 14 matchup twice after taking big shots from Bills defenders but managed...
