theScore

Can the Niners emerge from the NFC with 'Mr. Irrelevant' at quarterback?

Brock Purdy can accomplish two things in the next several weeks: Shine as the incumbent "Mr. Irrelevant" and lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl. Trying to win games will drive and consume him, but the first challenge will make the second more interesting. Injuries to Trey Lance in September and Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday elevated Purdy, San Francisco's rookie third-string quarterback, to the starting role after being drafted last overall in April with the No. 262 pick.
MINNESOTA STATE
theScore

Saints fined for Jordan allegedly faking injury

The New Orleans Saints have been fined $350,000 for Cameron Jordan allegedly faking an injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. Additionally, Jordan and his position coach Ryan Nielsen were each fined $50,000, while head coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000, per Florio. The Saints...
TAMPA, FL
theScore

Report: Brady considering all options for 2023 season

Tom Brady isn't ruling out anything for the 2023 season. All options are on the table for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who is slated to become a free agent this offseason, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The legendary quarterback briefly retired last offseason before returning...
TAMPA, FL
theScore

Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Struggles against Niners

Brady completed 34 of 55 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions in Sunday's 35-7 loss to the 49ers. Despite the massive volume, Brady had little luck moving the ball, and his one TD pass to Russell Gage came in the third quarter after the Buccaneers were already staring at a 35-0 deficit. Tampa Bay's difficulty running the ball continues to force the 45-year-old QB to try and do everything himself. Brady's attempted 50 or more passes five times this season, and 40-plus in 10 of the last 11 games, but he hasn't reached 300 passing yards since Week 8. He likely won't have the luxury of slowing down Week 15 during a showdown with Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Controversial sports talk radio host Dan Dakich out at Indianapolis station

Dan Dakich’s time with 107.5 The Fan is done. On Thursday, the sports talk figure announced he had done his last show for Radio One, the parent company of the Indianapolis station. “Given the success of my show, Don’t @ Me on Outkick and the busy holiday season, this is the perfect time to focus on one show and to make it the best I can possible make it,” he wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I can’t thank all the listeners enough for 14 years of unbelievable fun and controversy.” Dakich, a former player under Bob Knight at Indiana from 1981-85 as...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

Four-star RB Aneyas Williams Talks Interest in Notre Dame

One of the top running backs in the class of 2024 is getting close to a final decision. Hannibal (Mo.) high school four-star running back Aneyas Williams will announce his commitment on Friday, Dec. 16. The finalists include Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky. Irish Illustrated and 247Sports recently caught...
SOUTH BEND, IN
theScore

Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC quarterback Caleb Williams was awarded the Heisman Trophy in New York City on Saturday night, making him the eighth Trojan to win the award. The Washington, D.C. native is the second consecutive quarterback to win college football's most prestigious honor after Alabama's Bryce Young hoisted the trophy in 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Jets' Saleh expects White to play vs. Lions despite rib injury

The New York Jets are preparing to start Mike White in the Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions despite the quarterback suffering a rib injury in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, head coach Robert Saleh said, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. White, who was hospitalized as a precaution...
DETROIT, MI
theScore

MNF best bets: A coaching clash between the Patriots and Cardinals

Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game - under one condition: You promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there'll always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
ARIZONA STATE
theScore

Report: Lamar could be sidelined until Week 16

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be sidelined until the team's Week 16 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jackson, who's reportedly dealing with a PCL sprain in his knee, would be slated to miss the club's next game against the Cleveland Browns in addition to Sunday's meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
BALTIMORE, MD

