Enough Already
4d ago
He is attempting to thwart the will of the people by using his position. Typical Bmore politician; and you wonder why the city is the way it is. Wake up Bmore residents!
Sandra I. Ramirez
4d ago
Another politician that doesn't want to "pass the baton" to the next generation. He wants to stay there forever. Term limits now!
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
PLANetizen
Baltimore’s Red Line Rail Project Back on the Table Thanks to New Governor
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore (D) recently promised to build the Red Line rail line planned for a 14-mile stretch in Baltimore. Moore’s predecessor, current Governor Larry Hogan (R), canceled the project in 2015. Kriston Capps has the scoop on one of the most potentially momentous outcomes for transit to...
Political notes: Alsobrooks’ party, Black Caucus’ new leader, Brown’s town hall and personnel news
Other county executives had parties this week, but none was as packed or as fancy as Alsobrooks' black-tie affair. The post Political notes: Alsobrooks’ party, Black Caucus’ new leader, Brown’s town hall and personnel news appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mymcmedia.org
Governor-Elect Moore, Government Leaders Join Annual Minority Legislative Breakfast
Elected officials and local organizations representing minorities gathered Thursday morning at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center for the 22nd annual Minority Legislative Breakfast, which was back in-person after three years. The annual event is hosted by the African American Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County (AACC-MC), the...
WTOP
Maryland politicians decry anti-Semitism, embrace Jewish group’s policy agenda
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With reported acts of anti-Semitism on the rise in Maryland and across the nation, dozens of leading state politicians gathered at a synagogue in Potomac Friday morning, expressing their solidarity with the Jewish community and embracing the expansive policy agenda of a Jewish advocacy group.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County hiking, biking loop dedicated to late public servant
EDGEMERE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has dedicated a half-mile trail loop at North Point State Park in honor of former public servant and avid bicyclist, Steven L. Kreseski. A native and resident of Baltimore City, Kreseski served three years as chief of staff for former Governor Robert...
CA Board 8 December Meeting Recap: Exasperated and Dysfunctional
The CA Board of directors held their monthly meeting on Thursday December 8th. The meeting was focused almost entirely on the budget but was noteworthy for an extremely long segment of testimony from residents, a tremendous display of disorganization and confusion by multiple board members, a significant conflict over the board’s compliance with its conflict-of-interest policy, boiling tensions between board members, and a general sense of exasperation.
wypr.org
City Fire Dept. shakeup: Views of IAFF Local 964 Pres. Josh Fannon
The Baltimore City Fire Department has been reeling lately following revelations contained in a damning internal report about a vacant house fire on Stricker Street last January that claimed the lives of three firefighters, the sudden resignation of Chief Niles Ford, and a meeting last week with the City Council in which department heads told members of the City Council that its fleet of vehicles is severely depleted.
foxbaltimore.com
Former FBI agent on group violence reduction strategy
As violence continues to rage in Baltimore City, Mayor Brandon Scott is doubling down on his group violence reduction strategy, or "GVRS." Right now, the strategy is already in place in the city's western district, but there are plans to expand that effort into the southwest and central districts beginning next year. Former FBI agent Tyrone Powers joined us live to weigh in.
blocbyblocknews.com
Community Organizing Leads Baltimore Mayor To Remove Road Barriers To Historic Black Neighborhood
Mayor Brandon Scott ordered the removal of barriers on the roadway at Roland Water Tower last Tuesday after residents complained that the obstructions blocked access to the historic Black neighborhood, Hoes Heights, Fern Shen reports for Baltimore Brew. Why were the road blockages significant?. The city originally closed the roads...
Nottingham MD
30 Baltimore-area businesses receive $1.8 million in Project Restore funds
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced awards for 376 businesses through Project Restore, an economic recovery initiative that provides financial incentives for small businesses to revitalize vacant retail and commercial spaces. A total of 376 businesses in all 23 counties and Baltimore City will receive $24.5 million through...
Baltimore Times
Erica Griswold Takes Oath in Historic Milestone as Anne Arundel Register of WillsCounty Celebrates Swearing-in of First Black Elected to Post in the 246 Year History of the Office
December 5, 2022 (Annapolis, Maryland)— The Anne Arundel County Register of Wills Office announces the swearing-in of Erica Griswold as its 29th leader and first African American to ever assume the post in its 246-year history. The public ceremony was held in the historic Anne Arundel Circuit Court with the oath administered by the Clerk of Court and witnessed by Griswold’s family, friends, and several current office staff members on Monday, December 5, 2022.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore father, son convicted of theft after running Ponzi-like investment scheme
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh on Monday announced the convictions of Eugene Fusting, 79, and Christopher Ian Fusting, 52, of Baltimore relating to their operation of a Ponzi-like investment scheme between 2012 and 2019. Eugene and Christopher Fusting were found guilty of Theft Scheme Over $100,000 and...
Committee to map out new vision for White Marsh Town Center
A new task force is set to map out a new vision for White Marsh Town Center, especially the struggling White Marsh Mall
School’s Leadership Program Created To Combat Systemic Racism Is Racist, Parents Say
Reagan Reese on December 9, 2022 Several parents are arguing that a Virginia school’s student ambassador program created to fight systemic racism is discriminating against students on the basis of race, according to Court House News. While white students make up nearly 45% of the school, just 17% of the student ambassador program is comprised of white students, CourtHouse News reported. Loudoun County school board’s attorney Andrew Selman argued that the parents’ students did not show interest in the club and were therefore not discriminated against, CourtHouse News reported. The student ambassador program also has an anonymous bias reporting application The post School’s Leadership Program Created To Combat Systemic Racism Is Racist, Parents Say appeared first on Shore News Network.
Former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Admits To Obtaining Phone Records, Stalking Ex
Former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry has reached a plea agreement admitting that he obtained confidential phone records to stalk two romantic partners, federal officials announced.Chaudry, 43, pleaded guilty on Friday, Dec. 9 to two counts of fraud in connection with o…
