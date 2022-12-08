Reagan Reese on December 9, 2022 Several parents are arguing that a Virginia school’s student ambassador program created to fight systemic racism is discriminating against students on the basis of race, according to Court House News. While white students make up nearly 45% of the school, just 17% of the student ambassador program is comprised of white students, CourtHouse News reported. Loudoun County school board’s attorney Andrew Selman argued that the parents’ students did not show interest in the club and were therefore not discriminated against, CourtHouse News reported. The student ambassador program also has an anonymous bias reporting application The post School’s Leadership Program Created To Combat Systemic Racism Is Racist, Parents Say appeared first on Shore News Network.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO